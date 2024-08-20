PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Here's what Jonathan Smith said in his letter to season ticket holders

Jonathan Smith. Photo credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kyle Luce • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@L_kyle3

You step outside, a gust of wind whisks past — but not like those gusts of June and July, this is a late August gust… and it's a bit chilly.

Fall is approaching, summers days are numbered. Some shudder at the thought, but many center in on only one truth.

Its almost time.

Football is almost here.

First year head coach Jonathan Smith mailed out a “gust” of wind this past week to Spartan season ticketholders.

The usual manila envelope that smells like tailgating before you even open it, with seven home game tickets, along with a letter from the new coach.

Eleven Days Away 

Michigan State opens their 2024 season with a traditional (around here at least) night game, August 30th, 7:00 PM against Florida Atlantic.

Spartan fans get their first look at the newly revamped MSU football team, highlighted by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has made an immediate impact on the MSU locker room, being named a team captain along with Nate Carter, Tanner Miller, Jordan Turner, and Maverick Hansen. If Spartan fans wanted new blood, and to change the culture of this program, four transfers showing the leadership deemed worthy by their teammates to be named captain is a start.

Smith and Chiles both arrive in East Lansing with high expectations. 67 consecutive years of top 25 attendance doesn’t happen by accident, and the “fandom” is a different level than that in Corvallis, maybe several levels. Smith referenced this attendance in his letter, and talked of his appreciation for the passion year in year out at Spartan stadium. He’ll soon become well acquainted with the atmosphere and passion.

