Here's what Jonathan Smith said in his letter to season ticket holders
You step outside, a gust of wind whisks past — but not like those gusts of June and July, this is a late August gust… and it's a bit chilly.
Fall is approaching, summers days are numbered. Some shudder at the thought, but many center in on only one truth.
Its almost time.
Football is almost here.
First year head coach Jonathan Smith mailed out a “gust” of wind this past week to Spartan season ticketholders.
The usual manila envelope that smells like tailgating before you even open it, with seven home game tickets, along with a letter from the new coach.
Eleven Days Away
Michigan State opens their 2024 season with a traditional (around here at least) night game, August 30th, 7:00 PM against Florida Atlantic.
Spartan fans get their first look at the newly revamped MSU football team, highlighted by sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has made an immediate impact on the MSU locker room, being named a team captain along with Nate Carter, Tanner Miller, Jordan Turner, and Maverick Hansen. If Spartan fans wanted new blood, and to change the culture of this program, four transfers showing the leadership deemed worthy by their teammates to be named captain is a start.
Smith and Chiles both arrive in East Lansing with high expectations. 67 consecutive years of top 25 attendance doesn’t happen by accident, and the “fandom” is a different level than that in Corvallis, maybe several levels. Smith referenced this attendance in his letter, and talked of his appreciation for the passion year in year out at Spartan stadium. He’ll soon become well acquainted with the atmosphere and passion.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news