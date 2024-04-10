Here is your chance to support MSU Basketball’s SID at the Boston Marathon
If you are a Spartan men’s basketball fan, you’ve probably seen Michael Carey in action while he’s working. He’s the guy running around the court after the game, arranging interviews for players and coaches and making sure that the media have access to the stats and information needed to do their jobs well.
Michael goes by “Mex” – a nickname bestowed upon him by his best friend when he was 10 years old. "It stuck," Carey said, 42 years later.
An affable guy, Mex seems to be universally esteemed by the MSU players and coaches. As far as his interactions with the media go over his last seven years on the job at Michigan State, he is usually quick with a response whenever one is needed.
He’s also quick on his feet, having run four marathons over the course of the last decade.
While he wasn’t quite quick enough to lock up a qualifying time for one of the most prestigious marathons of them all – the Boston Marathon – Carey, 52, didn’t let that stop him.
“The Boston Marathon is one I’ve always wanted to do,” said Carey. “I knew I’d never have the time to qualify because, well, I’m just not that fast. I found out about the opportunity to apply to be a fundraiser (and) when the opportunity to apply for (this) year’s event came around (last) fall, I jumped at the chance and was so excited when I got the news around Christmas that I was accepted as a fundraiser for the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund.”
It's not just any fundraiser, though. It’s a guaranteed fundraiser.
In other words, if he didn’t raise the $7,500, the balance would go on his credit card.
His wife was a little nervous at first, sure, but Carey has now exceeded the minimum requirement and has his sights set higher.
“I was told the most anyone has raised is $12,000, so I'm trying to hit that,” said Carey. “I have until May 15 to raise it.”
Carey is currently ranked No. 1 on the 2024 Boston Fire Department Relief Fund Marathon Team. The mission of the Relief Fund is to improve the health and wellness of members of the Boston Fire Department by subsidizing the cost of cancer screening and cardiovascular tests that are not covered by the department.
As of Wednesday evening, Carey had raised $9,570 from 146 donors, only about $2500 shy of his extended goal and a purported new record for the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund.
Donate money, get a Michigan State t-shirt
In order to do our part to support this great cause, the next ten donations of $50 or more will receive a free Michigan State t-shirt, courtesy of Nudge Printing and Spartans Illustrated.
Simply make your donation and email a screenshot of the receipt to SpartansIllustrated@gmail.com along with your name, shipping address, preferred Nudge t-shirt (and the size).
All donations of $5 or more will also be entered into a drawing for a free Nudge Printing t-shirt. Choose from all of the t-shirts at this Nudge Printing Michigan State website.
Donate now and add your name to the dozens of journalists, photographers, athletes, and MSU staff members who are supporting Carey in his run, including Greg Sabin, Adrian Wojnarowski, Andy Katz, Brendan Quinn, Jason Benetti, Joey Hauser, Kara Fisher, Ben Phlegar, Billy Burke, Epiphany Clark, Harry Jadun, Julie Hall, Maggie Hudson, Paul Schager, Joanne Gerstner, Matt Weitzel, Kelly Branigan, LaRhonda Burley, and Larry Lage – just to name a few.
“While I’m not from Boston originally and don’t have ties to the fire department, my wife’s cousin was a fireman in New York City and – having lived in Queens when I worked at St. John’s – I’ve always had an admiration for firefighters and the work they do,” said Carey. “Boston is sort of a second home for my side of the family and with our daughter being a senior in college in Boston this year, it’s like things came together this year.”
With 30,000+ participants and half-million spectators, Carey will be tough to spot out there. But if you look close enough, you’ll see him wearing a Boston Fire Department Relief Fund shirt (with a Spartan Strong shirt underneath) and an MSU golf cap.
We can’t all run marathons, but we can all throw a few bucks in the pot and make a difference in the lives of Boston firefighters.
Thank you.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
