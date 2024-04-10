If you are a Spartan men’s basketball fan, you’ve probably seen Michael Carey in action while he’s working. He’s the guy running around the court after the game, arranging interviews for players and coaches and making sure that the media have access to the stats and information needed to do their jobs well.

Michael goes by “Mex” – a nickname bestowed upon him by his best friend when he was 10 years old. "It stuck," Carey said, 42 years later.

An affable guy, Mex seems to be universally esteemed by the MSU players and coaches. As far as his interactions with the media go over his last seven years on the job at Michigan State, he is usually quick with a response whenever one is needed.

He’s also quick on his feet, having run four marathons over the course of the last decade.

While he wasn’t quite quick enough to lock up a qualifying time for one of the most prestigious marathons of them all – the Boston Marathon – Carey, 52, didn’t let that stop him.

“The Boston Marathon is one I’ve always wanted to do,” said Carey. “I knew I’d never have the time to qualify because, well, I’m just not that fast. I found out about the opportunity to apply to be a fundraiser (and) when the opportunity to apply for (this) year’s event came around (last) fall, I jumped at the chance and was so excited when I got the news around Christmas that I was accepted as a fundraiser for the Boston Fire Department Relief Fund.”

It's not just any fundraiser, though. It’s a guaranteed fundraiser.

In other words, if he didn’t raise the $7,500, the balance would go on his credit card.

His wife was a little nervous at first, sure, but Carey has now exceeded the minimum requirement and has his sights set higher.

“I was told the most anyone has raised is $12,000, so I'm trying to hit that,” said Carey. “I have until May 15 to raise it.”