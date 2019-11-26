LAHAINA, Hawaii – Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards stole the show – including the Twitter world as the No. 1 trending U.S. sports story after the game -- with a 37-point performance despite Michigan State winning their Maui Jim Maui Invitational game 93-85 Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Edwards hit several of his seven three-pointers, including a couple from Seth Curry range, with Michigan State’s Aaron Henry draped on him.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound 5-star recruit from Atlanta outplayed Henry overall, but Georgia coach Tom Crean, a Michigan State assistant on coach Tom Izzo’s 1999 Final Four team, had a message for Spartan Nation regarding Henry, a sophomore from Indianapolis:

Be patient. Henry’s breakout games are coming.

“Tom’s lucky that I wasn’t at Indiana anymore because we never would have let him get out,” Crean said of his time with the Hoosiers from 2008-9 to 2016-17. “I loved him when people didn’t really know who he was because he’s a blue-collar guy. Very blue collar; played for a great high school coach.”

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Henry contributed 14 points to go with the Spartans’ 28 from Cassius Winston and 15 from Xavier Tillman. Henry may have been outshined, but he didn’t let Edwards’ otherworldly shooting shake him when it mattered most.

Georgia had trimmed Michigan State’s 61-33 lead with 16:26 left in the game to 75-73 with 4:55 to play. The Spartans were going to have to continue scoring to win.

That’s when Henry hit a three-point field goal 4:38 remaining. That score sparked a 9-5 run that was modest but enough to provide a cushion down the stretch.

Crean said he doesn’t like to make comparisons, but this was a time he was willing to offer one that Michigan State fans will remember from the 1999 Final Four team and 2000 national championship roster.

“He’s going to be fantastic because he’s making better decisions,” Crean said. “He can shoot the ball, he can rebound, he can post. He’s a multi-purpose player. He’s going to be on the Morris Peterson train. I’m not big on comparisons but that’s one that stands out to me. Not just because they’re both left-handed, but Morris grew to be a guy that could do a lot of different things.

“It took Morris a little time to mature, where Aaron looks like he’s already mature for a player and what he does for them. He’s going to be one of the premier players in the country from the wing spot because he can play multiple positions and he can do multiple things.”

Henry has been playing more aggressively from the second half of the Virginia Tech loss on Monday through Tuesday’s win.

Against Virginia Tech, he had only six points as part of Michigan State’s sluggish first-half before he rallied with 12 in the second half for 18 with five rebounds and three assists.

He started quickly against Georgia with 11 first-half points. In addition to his shooting, he was driving the lane, finishing at the rim, handing off passes that led to an assist and drawing fouls. He hit 3-of-4 free throws.

His crucial three-point field goal amounted to his only second-half points, but by that time in the game he could have otherwise wilted over the frustration of Edwards burying shots over Henry's tight defense.

“He was doing more talking than me, but I’m just playing the game,” Henry said. “He hit some tough shots, credit him. I feel like I was down some but I got to start earlier and make sure he doesn’t get going. That’s where I’ve got to improve.”