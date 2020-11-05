SpartanMag - Henry ready for spotlight, Hauser eager to play again

Aaron Henry is in the best shape of his life, and eager to lead Michigan State in what some anticipate will be a transition year for the Spartan basketball program, replacing All-American point guard in Cassius Winston, and one of the best defenders of the Tom Izzo era in Xavier Tillman. “I wanted to maximize my opportunity here at State,” said Henry, explaining his decision to return to Michigan State after testing the NBA waters after averaging 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore. “I had a solid to decent two years here at State, but I have a lot more to give, to get out of myself and give to the team.” Michigan State’s returning leading scorer from a year ago, Henry should get plenty of help from Rocket Watts, a sophomore, Gabe Brown, a junior, as well as Marquette transfer Joey Hauser, a versatile stretch four that can fill multiple positions of need for Michigan State. The Spartans are also looking for a lift from senior Josh Langford, who continues work his way back from the foot injury that nearly ended his basketball career. Junior Foster Loyer is another scoring option in the backcourt for Michigan State. “I am just a piece to the puzzle, honestly,” Henry said. “We have a lot of great pieces from head to bottom, guys that I came in with as a freshman, that didn’t play at the beginning of their careers until now, but are looking to play pivotal minutes. You’ve got Joey transferring in, Rocket being a sophomore, and Josh coming back for his fifth year. Everybody is growing and adding. I’m a small piece to the puzzle, and I’m ready to compete with the team.” Hauser, like Henry, is a big piece to the puzzle. The Marquette transfer is a reliable stretch four, a role that has been a big part of the Michigan State offense during the Izzo era. That role, however, went unfilled last season. There is more to Hauser’s game than a smooth outside jumper, according to Henry, who praised his teammate’s versatility. “You can put him anywhere on the court and he fits anywhere,” Henry said. “He can dribble, pass, and shoot sort of like myself. It just takes time. We play off each other well in practice and look forward to doing it in a game. He is one of the easiest guys that you could play with. He’ll defend, shoot, pass, rebound. But first, he’s a team player and he’ll do whatever it takes to win, and that’s the most important thing.”

TEAM GOALS

Henry has individual goals for himself as a junior, but those goals matter less to Henry than program goals of competing for championships. The Spartans have won three straight Big Ten regular season championships, and Henry would like to add more banners to the already crowded rafters at the Breslin Center. “The main thing that I want to do personally, won’t be done unless I do that,” Henry said. “I don’t be selfish in that way and look out for myself and win. No, I’m here for my family. I’m here for my team. Coach Izzo has given everything he has and put it into me and my teammates as well as the assistant coaches, all the from the head to the bottom. It’s been a perfect mesh ever since I’ve been here and I look forward to making the most of my opportunity for my future and right now as well.” Henry learned a lot while playing alongside talented, intelligent, basketball players like Tillman and Winston. As a junior, Henry wants to be the guy playing three-dimensional chess against opponents playing checkers. “Just getting others involved, realizing that I can always draw two, can get to my spot, get my shot any time,” Henry said. “Just seeing the defense before it happens, having that experience. Cassius was so good at seeing the plays, and Xavier was always in the right spot at the right time. Just learning from players like those. Be the player that everybody expects me to be, but more importantly the player I know I can be.” Henry is wearing the No. 0 as a junior at the request of freshman guard AJ Hoggard, who is wearing the No. 11 in remembrance of his brother who passed away. “I was AJ’s host on his official (visit) and we clicked instantly,” Henry said. “He is like a brother to me, somebody that means a lot to me. He asked for that number and it’s a number that has no relevance to my family at all. It was simple number change for me, but it meant the world to him. I just felt like that’s a sacrifice a Spartan would do as a captain. I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

MORE TO SEE

Henry spoke with upwards of 20 NBA teams after making the decision to test the NBA Draft waters. Henry indicated that while each team had divergent opinions of his strengths and weaknesses as a player, most wanted to see more of him. Not having typical pre-draft camps and in-person workouts made it difficult for teams to make the type thorough evaluation necessary to invest a draft pick in Henry. “They wanted to see more of me, my game, what there was to it,” Henry said. “There is always more to it. They were intrigued by the player that I am and the system that I played in. There was a lot of feedback, and every team had their own vision of who I was, but not being able to work out for certain teams impacted that. Not to say that me being here at this podium today is a bad thing, what is for me, is going to be for me and I am ready to hit the ground running this year. I am excited about our team this year. That’s the past. I can’t go back in the past. I’m really excited about this team.” While mulling over his options following the cancellation of post-season play due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Henry never stopped working. “All I did was work,” Henry said. “When I went home I didn’t want to be a victim of my situation. That’s something we talk about a lot. It’s hard for people not to go out and do stuff publicly. You want to hang out. In Indiana, there are gyms on every corner. There is some place where you can get in, get your work done. That’s something that I’ve been fortunate and blessed with.” Henry worked with Indianapolis-based trainer Rob Blackwell before returning to campus. He also leaned on former Spartans Denzel Valentine and Gary Harris for advice. “Being around some of the pro guys like Denzel or Gary to show me the ropes of how to be a professional player, how to take care of my body during that off time,” Henry said. “Especially, how to eat. I really tried train myself to take that next step and be productive and grow in that area.” Henry has continued to eat right and work hard since returning to Michigan State. And he also doesn’t seem to mind a routine that is strictly school and basketball. “I love it,” Henry said. “It is what it is. It’s just us and that is all we ever needed. It’s our team, around 30 guys that are going to be tested all the time and we’re going to need each other when we are playing teams. We’re going to have to rally around each other. That’s all we need.”

HAUSER VS. HAUSER

Joey and Sam Hauser played on the same team together at Marquette, and now they’ll have an opportunity to compete against each other when Michigan State plays Virginia in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Virginia on Dec. 9. “That’s a game we kind of had planned out, and we were hoping that was going to be the match-up,” Joey Hauser said. “I’m glad it happened. It was in the back of our heads all during quarantine and we were kind of giving each other crap about it. I’m excited to watch him, probably more than I am to play myself because I haven’t been able to be around him very long, and obviously we played together in high school and college and were with each other every day.” Joey Hauser could play a variety of different positions for Michigan State ranging from wing, power forward, or even the five if the Spartans were to go to a small lineup. Hauser’s versatility could put him in position to draw his older brother as a defensive assignment. “He’s going to be a big part of their offense and a big part of their team,” Hauser said. “We’re not going to be just playing Sam Hauser, so we have to make sure to keep it Virginia and Michigan State. I think it is going to be helpful knowing some of the things he does as a player. I might not be guarding him. I might be guarding him. I’m just excited to see how he fits in with that team.”

EMERGING LEADER