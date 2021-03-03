SpartanMag - Henry Press Conference Mashup

East Lansing, Mich. - Aaron Henry scored 22 points, including 12 straight in the late going to help lift Michigan State to a crucial 64-58 victory over Indiana, Tuesday night at Breslin Center.

Henry's 12 straight points delivered a 12-3 run which turned a 49-48 deficit into a 60-52 lead with :45 seconds to play.

Michigan State improved to 14-10 overall and 8-10 in Big Ten play, inching closer to a potential 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

