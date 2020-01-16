EAST LANSING - Bottom line.

If Michigan State’s 2019-20 men’s basketball team wants to solidify another run at a Big Ten title or a return trip to the Final Four, it’s going to need more consistent production from sophomore wing Aaron Henry.

Henry’s importance to this season’s success has steadily increased because of the lost playing time of three players that would have deepened MSU’s bench.

Three potential candidates that would have given the Spartans quality minutes on the wing are either not available this season or available in limited roles.

Redshirt sophomore transfer Joey Hauser was ruled ineligible for the season, Josh Langford’s season ended with another foot surgery and head coach Tom Izzo shelved Kyle Ahrens for a couple of weeks in hopes of getting him healthy enough to be able to provide quality minutes late in the season.

With no Hauser, Langford or Ahrens, three versatile players with shooting ability at 6-foot-5 or better, MSU isn’t hoping but needing Henry to raise his level of play to the glimpse he gave this team during a recent three-game stretch where he averaged 12.3 points and seven rebounds in wins over Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and Illinois.

What MSU can’t afford are the three games that followed against Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue, where Henry averaged just 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

“We all know Aaron's (Henry) got to play better,” Izzo said. “He's been rebounding the ball better and his attitude has been great. He's just found a way to disappear, and we need him to appear.’’

Entering Friday’s home matchup against a suddenly hot Wisconsin team, Henry has scored in double figures eight times but he’s also scored nine points or less in seven of the team’s 17 games. And in three of those games, during a season in which he’s averaging 27.3 minutes a contest, he’s scored three points or less.

“We just have to call his number a little bit more,’’ said senior guard Cassius Winston. “I think we’ve been playing a lot (in the two-man game), and me and X (Xavier Tillman) are not really going to him as much as we should and that’s big on me. That’s my part. I’ve got to see that, I’ve got to keep him involved and things like that. He’s not a selfish player, or anything like that, you know. He goes with the flow but I want him to be a little bit more selfish so I got to go to him a little bit more.’’

Henry, who didn’t play against Charleston Southern on Nov. 18, enters MSU’s game against the Badgers averaging 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds a contest.

Despite his understanding that he needs to become a more consistent option as teams look to take Winston out of the equation of the Spartans’ offensive success, Henry doesn’t seem to be feeling any added pressure to produce. Still, he understands what is needed from him and what is expected from him as MSU moves forward.

“I’m cool. I don’t feel no type of way. I obviously need to play better but I mean, I feel like, at ease,’’ said Henry, whose season high came on Nov. 25 when he scored 18 points in a loss to Virginia Tech in the Maui Invitational. “There’s no excuse for the way I’ve been playing or how much I need to improve but I’m going to get better with it. I just hope everybody keeps faith in me. It’s baby steps every day. I’ve got to be better for this team immediately if we want to be good and they don’t got time to wait on me so I don’t have a choice but to be ready. Things are going to pick up for me. I know I’ve been saying it for a awhile but it will. I believe it.’’

Even though Henry is taking accountability for his situation, teammates like Tillman still feel like Winston that there’s more MSU can do as a team to secure more production from Henry’s spot.





“I don’t know if it’s early on or just throughout the game but his number needs to be called several times so that he feels comfortable and he knows that we need him, and he’s still able to contribute,” Tillman said. “He doesn’t have to score but just get some touches.”







