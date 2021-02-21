SpartanMag - Henry hitting take-over mode

Remember the Aaron Henry everybody said would never play four years at Michigan State?

The Aaron Henry that everyone said would turn pro early with the potential for a successful career at the next level?

That Aaron Henry showed up and then some on Saturday afternoon as the Spartans (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten) kept their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a much-needed comeback 78-71 win on the road against the Indiana Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8).

While MSU’s win required a total team effort, after a slow start, Henry helped kick start the Spartans’ play and finished with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting - tying a career high - that included five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal against just one turnover.

“Aaron Henry is a tough matchup,’’ Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “They isolated him in the post and isolated him on the perimeter and we didn’t have a real good matchup for him. He jumped over the top of us, played bigger, we didn’t have the floor tight enough.”

And he played all 40 minutes.

“Down the stretch, Aaron Henry really just kind of took over the game for them," said Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis. "He put them on his back and he was making tough shot after tough shot."

In the process, the junior swingman, with the rare opportunity to play in front of family and friends, especially his father, exorcised the burden of never earning a win in his home state of Indiana.

“We we’re kind of just fed up with losing, fed up with just being short and not being prepared coming into games,’’ Henry said. “We started out that way today and I didn’t want it to be like that, especially in front of my parents, my dad and my mom were here so I didn’t want to go out like that today. My dad was here and I hadn’t seen him in awhile so I guess that gave me a boost.

“I haven’t won at Indiana before in college and it will be a nice win for me to think about in the future but I just wanted to win the game with my team,’’ Henry said. “I don’t think there’s anything bigger than that. That’s the goal every game for me.”

And while the points were key in MSU’s first win in its last three tries, it may have been Henry’s approach and attitude that meant as much to the team’s success as his offensive output.

“Body language is my favorite thing because I think you can read body language,’’ MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. “The mental aspect of things. So Aaron’s body language was better.’’

Henry played with urgency but with a relaxed gait that allowed him to have short-term memory loss after mistakes, thus allowing a smooth transition to the next play.

“I’ve talked to him a lot about his leadership. It’s not an area that is easy for him,’’ Izzo added. “Aaron Henry, he does have to do more but he’s only a junior. It’s been grow and get better and live through the process.’’

That process was in full mode against the Hoosiers.

And Henry’s approach rubbed off on his teammates, giving MSU the impetus to look like a team that may be on the cusp of catching its stride late in the season with just six games left in the regular season before embarking on the Big Ten Tournament.

Henry’s leadership and body language sure caught the attention of teammate and close friend, junior forward Gabe Brown.

“It’s just how he is. Henny’s a great leader,’’ said Brown, who came off the bench to add 14 points to the Spartans’ cause. “Henny does the right things off the court. Henny does a good job with everything and he was back in his home state (where) he never won, so this was big for him and he did an excellent job at just getting guys involved, scoring the ball, rebounding and doing a lot of good things out there.’’

That means MSU will need Saturday’s version of Aaron Henry the rest of the season.

The Spartans will look to grab an upset win against No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday when the Illini visit Breslin Center for a 7 p.m. matchup but don’t look for Henry to put added pressure on himself to equal Saturday’s offensive outburst.

“I don’t really care about that (tying his career high in points). I just wanted to win,” he said. “I’m a team-first guy and any point I score goes to the team.

“People may say I play well or I don’t but if we lose, it’s not well enough for me personally,’’ said Henry, who scored 20 or more points for the fifth time this season. “I’m a team guy and even if I have 51 and we lost, it doesn’t matter, we lost and I carry that with everywhere I go and everything I do.”