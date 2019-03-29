Henry, Brown beat the percentages in Sweet 16 win over LSU
WASHINGTON D.C. – LSU dared Michigan State freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown to beat them the jump shot and the first-year Spartans were more than willing to oblige, combining for 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in an 80-63 win that vaulted Michigan State into the Elite Eight for the 14th time in program history.
“You know you've got to play the percentages,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “And what we tried to do, obviously, on Henry, we played off of them a little bit so we could help inside on (Xavier) Tillman. And he hit a couple early hit that one early and got going. And Brown came in, hit a couple of 3s early.
“Both of those guys, give them credit. They made plays and hit big shots. They needed to.”
A game like this was not a total surprise for Henry given that he has been the most consistent performer among Michigan State’s freshman class. Be that as it may, Henry took his game to new heights against LSU.
Until Henry did it against LSU on Friday night, no player had scored 20 plus points with 8 rebounds and six assists in a Sweet 16 game since former Duke star Grant Hill did it in 1994.
“I just feel like I’m coming out of my shell, trusting my work and being confident,” Henry said. “It’s always been there its just been a matter of when I’m going to have confidence and trust my work. That has been the thing all year with me.”
Henry scored Michigan State’s first five points against LSU. His first bucket came on a pull-up jumper. His next was a 3-pointer in the corner with LSU sagging off and daring him to shoot.
“They can play off of me (if they want to),” Henry said. “Everybody in this locker room knows that I can shoot the basketball. (My teammates) expect me shoot the basketball when I’m open.”
'GABE PLAYED HIS BUTT OFF'
Brown came into the program with a reputation as a scorer. And he has shown the ability to fill it up while mirroring opposing team’s leading scorer as a member of the Michigan State scout team. Scoring in the practice gym, however, is different than doing it on the NCAA Tournament stage in a Sweet 16 match-up with the SEC champion.
“Gabe played his butt off,” said senior guard Matt McQuaid, who struggled to knock down a shot until scoring six points late to help seal a Spartan victory. “Him and Aaron made big plays, hit big shots, got big rebounds. They did a great job tonight.”
Even so, Brown has worked hard to get the point where he is capable of stepping up when called upon to do so.
“All of the work that I put in through the course of my freshman year,” Brown said. “I work hard each and every day on and off the court, especially in practice. I got the opportunity of a lifetime today. It’s a great feeling.
“It’s really just kind of surreal right now.”
Brown has been preparing himself for a moment like this since the Big Ten Tournament when the Spartans lost junior Kyle Ahrens for the season. At that point, Michigan State was already shorthanded at shooting guard given the season ending injury to Josh Langford before the start of Big Ten play.
“I felt my time was going to come, especially because my teammates always encourage me,” Brown said. “This was the right moment.”
LSU interim coach Tony Benford acknowledged that LSU’S defense dared Brown to shoot.
“Sometimes you play the percentages,” Benford said. “He made them tonight. So we had to make an adjustment but still even when we made the adjustment he hit a couple tough ones.”