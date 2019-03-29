WASHINGTON D.C. – LSU dared Michigan State freshmen Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown to beat them the jump shot and the first-year Spartans were more than willing to oblige, combining for 35 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in an 80-63 win that vaulted Michigan State into the Elite Eight for the 14th time in program history.

“You know you've got to play the percentages,” LSU interim coach Tony Benford said. “And what we tried to do, obviously, on Henry, we played off of them a little bit so we could help inside on (Xavier) Tillman. And he hit a couple early hit that one early and got going. And Brown came in, hit a couple of 3s early.

“Both of those guys, give them credit. They made plays and hit big shots. They needed to.”

A game like this was not a total surprise for Henry given that he has been the most consistent performer among Michigan State’s freshman class. Be that as it may, Henry took his game to new heights against LSU.

Until Henry did it against LSU on Friday night, no player had scored 20 plus points with 8 rebounds and six assists in a Sweet 16 game since former Duke star Grant Hill did it in 1994.

“I just feel like I’m coming out of my shell, trusting my work and being confident,” Henry said. “It’s always been there its just been a matter of when I’m going to have confidence and trust my work. That has been the thing all year with me.”

Henry scored Michigan State’s first five points against LSU. His first bucket came on a pull-up jumper. His next was a 3-pointer in the corner with LSU sagging off and daring him to shoot.

“They can play off of me (if they want to),” Henry said. “Everybody in this locker room knows that I can shoot the basketball. (My teammates) expect me shoot the basketball when I’m open.”