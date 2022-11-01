East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State has faced some tough test this year, and had trouble passing them. But the most difficult ones could lay ahead.

Will the Spartans, fresh off the emotional, physical loss to Michigan and the suspension of at least four players, become galvanized by their plight and play strong football in their remaining four games? Or will they become splintered and allow a disappointing season to become worse?

Senior safety Xavier Henderson and junior quarterback Payton Thorne know it’s a pivotal time for the team, with a trip to soaring No. 15-ranked Illinois on Saturday on deck.

“Obviously this season hasn’t gone how we had hoped and how we planned,” Thorne said. “But all we’ve got is in the room. No one is coming in to help us. No one is coming in to save us. It’s all of us moving forward together. If we decide to start separating, it will all unravel. We are focused on sticking together and moving forward.”

The Spartans are 3-5 on the season and need three victories to become bowl eligible. The Spartans are likely to be favored in two home games later this month against Indiana and Rutgers. If Michigan State can win those two games, and manage an upset victory at Illinois or at Penn State, some positives could be wrung out of this vanishing season.

‘In order for anything good to happen, we have to stay together,” Thorne said. “Nothing good is going to happen from guys going and doing their own thing.”

They will have to do it without four players suspended after Saturday’s fight in the tunnel with Michigan players. Angelo Grose, who has started at safety and nickel back for Michigan State this year, was among the suspended, along with true freshman defensive end Zion Young, who had become a starter in recent weeks due to injuries to others.

Second-string cornerback Khary Crump and third-string defensive end Tank Brown were also suspended.

Senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon was seen getting physical during one of the videos from the tunnel fracas which didn’t become public until after the other four players were suspended. Michigan State has made no statements about any further suspensions.

Henderson says leadership is key.

“It’s crucial,” he said. “It’s also something we’ve been working on since the off-season.

“I was trying to tell these young guys that we went 7-6 in my first year but there was no quit in those guys and we had some real leaders like Khari Willis and Joe Bachie. Those guys loved playing football. We were in the same position we are in but those guys didn’t care."

Michigan State started Henderson and Kendell Brooks as a safety tandem for the first time, Saturday, and they played well. Grose split time at nickel back with linebacker Aaron Brulé.

Illinois, like Wisconsin and Michigan, is more of a ground-and-pound offense. It's possible that the Spartans would have played Brulé more snaps at linebacker in a 4-3 than going with Grose at nickel in a 4-2-5.

If and when the Spartans need to revert to a 4-2-5, they could go back to Chester Kimbrough, who started at nickel back for the first two games.

True freshman Jaden Mangham started at safety against Maryland and Ohio State. He was knocked out of the Ohio State game due to a blow to the head. He missed the Wisconsin game but returned to the field for brief after action Michigan after using the bye week to continue to recover.

It's possible Michigan State could go with Mangham and either Brooks or Henderson at safety, with either Brooks or Henderson moving down to play nickel in passing situations. Henderson's knowledge and communication skills are valuable in the deep end at safety, so Brooks might be the most likely candidate to expand his role to include some time at nickel back.

Small but speedy Justin White has also seen time at nickel and safety, and true freshman Dillon Tatum played extensively against Ohio State and Wisconson.

With Young unavailable, Michigan State could use the return of junior defensive end Jeff Pietrowski. He has been out with a lower body injury since the Akron game. On Saturday, Pietrowski was in uniform for a game for the first time since his injury, but did not play. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker gave no further information on Pietrowski's readiness, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the lineup.

“We have four games left and we can take advantage of it, starting with a good opponent in Illinois," Henderson said.