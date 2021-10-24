Henderson, Thorne getting revved up for 'money game' vs Michigan

East Lansing, Mich. - In the moments after Michigan State cemented a 7-0 start to the season, attention for some players immediately shifted toward the upcoming showdown meeting with Michigan. At least for a little while.

Michigan State’s Payton Thorne and Xavier Henderson were asked about Michigan right after last week’s 20-15 victory over Indiana. They were respectful of the upcoming opponent but unafraid to waive the 24 hour rule for a few minutes in looking ahead, at that time, to this Saturday’s game.

“This is the money game,” said Henderson. “It just means so much to the state, so much to the former players, which is the thing I think the most about, and how much it means to the alumni.”

It means more this year to a nation of college football fans. Michigan State is 7-0, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 10. Michigan is 7-0, ranked No. 6. It’s the biggest game of the week, and for now it is one of the biggest games of the 2021 college football season. Two teams with unbeaten records, both in the Top 10, meeting this late into October? And they happen to be hated in-state rivals? Mid-season games can’t get much bigger than this.

“I think you would be lying or fooling yourself if you said this one wasn’t more important than the other ones,” Thorne said. “Every game is important. We weren’t looking at the school down the road last week (when we prepared for Indiana). But once you get there, it’s important. It’s very important. We know the importance of the game.”

Michigan State has defeated Michigan nine of the last 13 years, dating back to 2008.

Since 2000, Michigan has won 11 times and Michigan State has won 10.

Last year, Michigan State defeated Michigan, 27-24, in Ann Arbor behind 323 yards passing from Rocky Lombardi. Lombardi lost his starting job to Thorne by the end of the 2020 season and transferred to Northern Illinois.

Saturday will mark Thorne’s first start in this rivalry game, as is expected to be the case for Michigan’s presumptive starting QB, Cade McNamara.

“When you leave here, you are judged based on your record against teams like this,” Thorne said. “I don’t believe Kirk Cousins lost to these guys. That’s a guy you can definitely look to and that’s a role model of mine.