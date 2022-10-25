East Lansing, Mich. - Xavier Henderson knew the question was coming.

It’s Michigan week. The most intense rivalry week of the season for the Spartans. Players are told to stay away from providing the opponent with bulletin board material. But Henderson, after last year’s 37-33 victory over Michigan, in the heat of the moment, called out former Michigan players for having viewed the Spartans as easy prey for the Wolverines.

He challenged former Wolverines Braylon Edwards, Chase Winovich and Taylor Lewan for disrespecting MSU’s chances on social media earlier that week.

“Yes, sir!” Henderson said after the game last year. “What they talking about now, huh? What they talking about now?”

He mentioned those former Wolverines by name, along with former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Mike Hart for his “little brother” comments from 2007.

Henderson went on for more than 30 seconds, before wrapping up by saying: "And thanks Spartan Nation for being out there and sticking with us through the game while we were down. I didn't see anybody leave so we appreicate y'all from the bottom of our hearts. I'm done with my spiel."

At the time, Henderson, a true senior, probably thought that was his last Michigan game. But Henderson was slowed by nagging injuries during the last third of the season and opted to return for an extra COVID waiver year in hopes of helping move the program forward and improve his draft stock.

However, Henderson has missed five games this season with a lower body injury, four of which Michigan State lost. He returned to help lead the Spartans to an overtime victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago, and was back at the same podium on Tuesday, being asked about another date with the Wolverines, this time in Ann Arbor, coming up on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

And now, his comments after what he thought was likely his last Michigan State-Michigan game, are surely being used as bulletin board material in Ann Arbor this week.

“It was an emotional game last year,” Henderson said. “I don’t know too much of what I was thinking. But it was an emotional game. It is what it is. I’m really just trying to focus on this year and do what I can this week to put ourselves in the best position to win.

“Really, I want to say, I wasn’t trying to talk trash. It is what it is, though. That’s in the past. Now I’m just trying to look forward to this game.”

Henderson grew up a Michigan fan in Pickerington, Ohio, partly because his father, Alan, a native Detroiter, was originally a Michigan fan.

“But I didn’t realize I was kind of a low key Michigan State fan (too),” Henderson said. “Watching dudes like Darqueze (Dennard) and Isaiah Lewis and Kurtis Drummond. I remember being younger, watching Michigan State on TV, playing in the Rose Bowl.

“The one that I really remember was when we held them to like negative 40 yards rushing, watching guys like Darqueze and thinking, ‘This Michigan State defense is flying around, doing some good things.’ I always liked watching Michigan State.”

It was -48 yards to be exact. No. 22 Michigan State beat No. 21 Michigan, 29-6, that day in 2013, improving to 8-1 and finally broke into the Top 20 the following Monday, en route to the Rose Bowl and a No. 3 final ranking.

Henderson's first victory over Michigan came in 2020, with the Spartans entering the game as a 21.5-point underdog. With Henderson at safety, beat Michigan 27-24 in Mel Tucker’s first year as head coach.

Michigan was favored by four last year in a meeting of undefeated Top 10 teams at Spartan Stadium.

And this year, Michigan is favored by more than 21 points, perhaps understandably, considering Michigan’s 7-0 record and MSU’s struggles in going 3-4.

Michigan State has won 10 of the last 14 meetings between the teams, but Michigan has been favored in nine of those 14 games.

“Yeah, we’re so used to it now,” Henderson said. “For how long I’ve been here, it’s been so many games when I assume we’re going to be underdogs. I don’t care how many points it is, but it is what it is.”

Henderson attended the clusterpunt game of 2015 when undefeated Michigan State beat Michigan 27-23 on Jalen Watts-Jackson’s touchdown as time expired. Michigan was a 7-point favorite for that game. Michigan State went on to win the Big Ten Championship and advance to the College Football Playoff.

“I remember being at the game when Watts took the punt back,” Henderson said. “I was on the sideline with a little Michigan recruiting thing. I probably asked to come to the game because Michigan wasn’t that high on me as a player, and that’s when I was young.”

Michigan has grown to know who Henderson is since then. And they’ll be aware of him on Saturday.

“I don’t think there was that much trash talking last year, to be honest,” Henderson said. “There was probably more trash talking during the COVID year because somebody had to make some noise.”

Michigan State defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett described Henderson on Tuesday as being one of the smartest players he has ever coached. And he’s usually pretty gentlemanly on the field.

“My whole life, my mom was always was mad at me because I always helped people up after I tackled them,” Henderson said. “She was like, ‘You’re always so nice out there. Quit being so nice.’

“I remember helping (Wisconsin RB) Braelon Allen up in the last game.”

What about this weekend?

“This is one of those games when I’m not going to help anyone up because they’re not going to help you up,” he said. “It’s, it’s, it’s … something.”











