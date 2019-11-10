News More News
basketball

Heavy-hearted Michigan State dominates Binghampton

Cassius Winston scored 17 points and added 11 assists in a 100-47 win over Binghampton less than 24 hours after the tragic death of his younger brother Zachary.
Cassius Winston scored 17 points and added 11 assists in a 100-47 win over Binghampton less than 24 hours after the tragic death of his younger brother Zachary. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – Michigan State (1-1) played Sunday’s home basketball opener against Binghampton with a heavy heart less than 24 hours after the tragic death of point guard Cassius Winston’s younger ...

