'He was on it, man' - Keon Coleman accelerating back into football

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State dual-sport athlete Keon Coleman quietly made history last season.

Coleman, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman and lifelong multisport athlete, became the first to score a touchdown and a basket for an Associated Press Top 10 football and basketball team in the same calendar season in nearly 30 years.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward was the last to accomplish the feat at Florida State in 1992-93.

Coleman had scored his first touchdown for then-No. 9 MSU against Ohio State back in November.

And the significance of the two-sport achievement was perhaps overshadowed by the basketball moment that put him into the record books.

With :22 seconds remaining in-then No. 10 MSU's 83-67 hoops victory over Michigan on Jan. 29, Coleman got his first minute on the Breslin floor and scored in a pre-meditated attack to the rim.

“I told them, if we handle business, I’m going to get on the court, and we are going to have some more fun at the end,” Coleman said of the basketball victory over Michigan. “So I scored that. It felt surreal, to be honest. I didn’t really notice it happened until after I scored, because you’re out there just playing. You probably blackout somewhat. You’re just out there getting after it.”

But making history or joining an illustrious list of athletes to have successfully competed in both sports wasn’t the reasoning behind Coleman’s decision to pull double duty.

He simply did it for the love of the game and says his experience was exactly what he’d hoped for.

“It was exactly what I imagined,” Coleman said. “It was full of fun, learning new things that I didn’t know back in high school, getting to play against some of the best guys in the country, and just competing and learning from Coach Izzo and the rest of the guys on the staff.”

An added benefit to Coleman’s experience was that he wasn’t alone.

Football teammate and sophomore tight end Maliq Carr chose to join the basketball team as well, taking the journey of a two-sport athlete with Coleman and providing some significant spunk to the Spartans practice squad in return.

“It was a good experience knowing somebody else can relate to having to do both, taking your body into account as much and stuff like that,” Coleman said. “It helps when you have someone else who is doing what you’re doing.”

Coleman jumped back into football immediately after returning from MSU’s basketball loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

“They lost, and the next day he was here in meetings, and we were on the field.”

Coleman didn’t miss a beat.

“Watching how fluid he is, and how easy route running comes to him, and his recall of our offense, he just hopped right in,” Hawkins said. “I had to ask him, ‘I guess you were studying basketball and doing your classroom work and then at night studying football,’ because he was on it. That’s very impressive, for a guy to go from season to season without even a full day’s rest.”

Coleman never let football leave his mind during his time on the Spartan basketball team.

“There were certain times when maybe they had practice in the evenings and he would come over and stand and watch,” Hawkins said. “He didn’t get any meeting time, but he came over two or three times and watched us practice. So he stayed sharp.”

Coleman didn’t want to fall behind on anything football-related.

“He would hear about new plays going in and he would reach out to me and want to know about the concept of the new play,” Hawkins said. “So we would kind of feed it to him. He hopped right in. He was on it, man.”

He is now poised to take the next step in what could be a remarkable football career.

Coleman finished with just seven catches and 50 yards in 10 appearances in the 2021 season, but emerged late in the year due to injuries in the MSU receiving unit and proved to be a sure-handed, explosive target with both his catches resulting in first downs during the Spartan’s Peach Bowl victory over No. 12 Pittsburgh.

“I made a lot of progression from when I first got here, and through that progression my coaches started to trust me more, knowing the playbook and the mental side of things and trusting my physical abilities to go out there and make plays,” Coleman said.

The loss of Jalen Nailor to the NFL Draft opens the door for Coleman to earn a starting position alongside incumbent receivers Jayden Reed and Trey Mosley.

It’s something that Coleman intends to take advantage of and if his football trajectory keeps on this path it’s certain that he will have a big decision to make when it comes to continuing living his two-sport life.

“At some point you kind of figure out where your bread is buttered at, and hopefully, at some point, that’ll happen with Keon,” said Hawkins “But right now we’re not going to push him either way. We told him we’d give him the opportunity to play basketball and football. We are men of our word. I know he loves basketball. He simply loves to compete. If we gave him a chance to play baseball, he would play. If we gave him a chance to play kickball, he would play. At some point, he’ll have to make a decision, and he’ll make a great decision.”

Coleman grasps the importance of the coming months but didn’t rule out a return to the basketball court.

“I would say depending on how this season, football-wise, goes,” Coleman said. “But I wouldn’t mind being a part of the (basketball) team again next year.”