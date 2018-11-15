SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s defense is routinely finding a way to keep the Spartans in every game, and Kenny Willekes is routinely finding away to spearhead the charge.





Coming off the best individual defensive performance of the season by a Spartan, Willekes will be needed to keep Michigan State strong against the No. 2-ranked offense in the Big Ten at Nebraska on Saturday.





Against Ohio State last weekend, Willekes dominated the early going against the run and the pass. Ohio State began trying to run away from Willekes, who usually lines up as the field defensive end. With OSU running away from Willekes and to the boundary side, Michigan State countered by placing Willekes at boundary d-end midway through the first half.





Nebraska prides itself on being able to establish the run to the left, the right, up the middle, strong, weak, boundary and to the field. But wherever Willekes lines up, the Spartans always have a good chance to win the line of scrimmage in his area.





“He’s a tremendous player with a motor that just won’t stop,” said senior tri-captain Khari Willis. “If you beat him, he’s coming back and everybody knows that. He definitely plays bigger. He studies his opponents, their strengths, their weaknesses and the big stage is where big players show up and play and I feel like he did that against Ohio State.’’





Willekes (6-4, 260, Rockford, Mich.) has been doing all of his talking on the field, of late. He was not available for interviews after his standout performance against the Buckeyes, nor was he available to media during MSU’s once-a-week interviews on Tuesday.





His numbers said enough, in his most recent game - racking up 13 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack against the Buckyees.