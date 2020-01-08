EAST LANSING - Georgie Perles, one of Michigan State University’s most iconic figures of the last 50 years, passed away Tuesday at age 85.

Perles, a native of Detroit who resided in the East Lansing area, was a lineman at Michigan State and earned a letter in 1958 as sophomore for Duffy Daugherty before sustaining a career-ending injury against Wisconsin.

After a highly-successful stint as an assistant coach in the NFL, Perles returned to Michigan State amid fanfare as head coach in 1982. He promised Michigan State fans a trip to the Rose Bowl within five years, and in 1987 he fulfilled that destiny by leading Michigan State to a Big Ten title and the program's first trip to Pasadena since 1966.

He won another Big Ten title in 1990 and led Michigan State to seven bowl appearances in his 12 seasons. His teams finished in the Top 25 three times.

Perles spent 12 years as a member of the Michigan State Board of Trustees from 2007-18. He served as MSU Athletics Director from 1990-92.

“Coach Perles exuded confidence, conviction and toughness,” said current Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio. “He really gave his life to Michigan State, all the way till the end.”

“George Perles embraced me from the moment I arrived at Michigan State,” said Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo. “He showed me what it meant to be a Spartan, and how to be loyal.

“Throughout my career, especially as I was getting started, he was one of the people I consulted on any major decision I had to make.”

“Trustee Perles was a great advocate for Michigan State University, and a warm, dear friend,” said Michigan State Athletics Director Bill Beekman, who worked with Perles during Perles’ tenure on the Board of Trustees when Beekman was secretary of the Board. “He loved the University with all his heart, serving in many different capacities. My thoughts are with Sally and the Perles family at this difficult time.”

Perles was head coach at Michigan State from 1983 to 1994. Perles coached nine first-team All-Americans and 50 NFL Draft picks, including nine first-rounders. His cornerstone player, tailback Lorenzo White, was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in December. Two-time All-America linebacker Percy Snow, winner of the Butkus and Lombardi Awards in 1989, was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Perles graduated from Detroit Western High School and served in the U.S. Army before attending Michigan State in the late 1950s. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State in 1960.

Perles earned his master's degree at Michigan State in 1961. He impressed Daugherty at that time while working with the Spartan freshman team as a student coach.

With Daughtery as a strong supporter and reference, Perles became an assistant high school coach at Chicago St. Rita in 1961. In 1962 he returned to Detroit to become head coach at St. Ambrose High School. He coached two undefeated teams at St. Ambrose and won two city championships.

With Daugherty’s recommendation, Perles became an assistant coach at the University of Dayton under former Michigan State assistant John McVay in 1965 and ’66.

Daugherty brought Perles back to Michigan State as an assistant in 1967 as a defensive backfield coach. Perles became MSU’s defensive line coach in 1970.

“For some reason,” Perles said. “Duffy liked me.”

After five seasons at Michigan State, Perles was hired as defensive line coach by Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972. As a ploy to contain Buffalo Bills great O.J. Simpson, Perles invented an alignment technique by tilting his nose tackle. He referred to the angle as a stunt.

From there, his angled defensive lineman would sometimes twist or loop around other defensive linemen. The loop action became popularly known as a “stunt,” but the initial angle is what Perles originally termed a “stunt.”

The tilting and stunting became commonplace for his defense. His defensive front four was the dominant force of Super Bowl IX when the Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 16-6, allowing only 17 yards rushing.

The Steelers went on to win four Super Bowls while Perles was on Noll’s staff. Perles became defensive coordinator in 1978. The Steelers defense became known as The Steel Curtain, one of the more famous defenses in the history of the game. Perles’ defense became known as the Stunt 4-3.

Perles was interested in the Michigan State head coaching job in 1980, but the university hired Saginaw Valley State head coach Frank “Muddy” Waters instead.

Throughout Waters’ tenure, there was a strong movement by Spartan fans and donors to bring back Perles. But Perles accepted a job in 1982 to become head coach of the Philadelphia Stars of the new United States Football League.

After Waters was fired at Michigan State in 1982, MSU athletic director Doug Weaver set out to hire Perles. Perles had spent six months with the Stars during developmental phases of the team and league, but broke his contract to sign with Michigan State on Dec. 3, 1982 before the Stars played a game. The Stars sued Michigan State for tampering. The case was settled out of court and Michigan State had their man.

Perles coached Michigan State to bowl appearances in two of his first three seasons. He led Michigan State to a Cherry Bowl appearance in 1984, a game played in the Pontiac Silverdome before a capacity crowd in front of recharged Spartan fanbase. It was MSU’s first bowl appearance since 1965.

In Perles’ second season, Michigan State upset Michigan, 19-7. It marked MSU’s first victory over Michigan since 1978. Michigan had been 13-1 against Michigan State since 1970 prior to Perles’s victory in 1984.

On signing day in 1985, Perles proclaimed that Michigan State had “knocked their socks off” in recruiting battles against Michigan, having beaten out the Wolverines for several players including Andre Rison and John Miller. For Michigan State to beat Michigan for recruits in those days, and overcome Michigan’s monopoly of attention, was considered nearly unthinkable. But Perles was moving the needle.

In 1987, Perles and the Spartans defeated USC, 20-17, in the Rose Bowl, ending the year at 9-2-1, the most victories by an MSU squad since 1966. Michigan State finished No. 8 in the national polls. MSU went 7-0-1 in Big Ten play, one of only four unbeaten Big Ten seasons in Spartan history.

Perles was named Football News’ National Coach of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. He mocked Sports Illustrated at the end of the season for listing him as one of five national coaches on the hot seat in August of that year.

Earlier in the fall of 1987, Perles’s mentor, Daugherty, passed away.

With 1:36 left in that Rose Bowl win in 1987, the Spartans up by three points and USC driving at the Michigan State 30-yard line, USC quarterback Rodney Peete fumbled a snap. The ball somehow squirted 7 yards downfield into the Spartan defense where MSU’s Todd Krumm recovered.

“Duffy kicked the ball forward for us to recover it,” Perles said after the game.

USC had one more drive in the final seconds, but Miller finished the game with an interception.

The Rose Bowl began a string of four straight bowl appearances which included victories in the 1989 Aloha and 1990 John Hancock Bowls. The Spartans went 6-1-1 in the Big Ten during the 1988 season, rebounding from an 0-4-1 start, and played Georgia on New Year’s Day in the 1989 Gator Bowl. Michigan State lost to Georgia, 34-27, in Georgia coach Vince Dooley’s final game.

In 1989, Michigan State went 8-4 (6-2 Big Ten), defeated Hawaii, 33-13, in the Aloha Bowl and finished ranked No. 16 in the national polls.

Perles captured his second Big Ten title in 1990 as the Spartans shared the league championship with a 6-2 league record. The Spartans went 8-3-1 overall to finish No. 16 in the AP rankings and won their final six games of the season, capped by a 17-16 win over USC in the John Hancock Bowl. MSU also beat top-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor that season, 28-27. Michigan State was 25-5-2 in Big Ten games from 1987-90, including two conference championships.

Perles finished his Spartan coaching career with an official record of 68-67-4 record. His teams actually won 73 games, lost 62 and tied four. But Michigan State forfeited five of his victories in 1994 as part of self-imposed sanctions, stemming from an NCAA investigation. The NCAA found Perles to be an “inattentive manager” as part of its investigation but “not culpable” for violations it uncovered. The NCAA accepted MSU’s self-imposed sanctions.

Michigan State fired Perles in 1994 during a 5-6 season.

As an entrepreneur, Perles was founder and president of the Motor City Bowl. He was a long-time advocate of the Special Olympics and helped raise more than $1 million for the Special Olympics over the course of 25 years as part of his annual golf outing in Mid-Michigan.

Perles isa member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame and the Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Perles’ coaching tree during his time at Michigan State included Carl “Buck” Nystrom, Norm Parker, Nick Saban and Pat Shurmur.

Michigan State hired Saban as Perles’ replacement in 1995. Saban hired Dantonio as part of his initial coaching staff. Dantonio became MSU’s head coach in 2006.

“He welcomed me back to MSU when I first became the head coach here,” Dantonio said. “Not many people have been in these shoes, but he was one of them, and was always extremely supportive every step of the way. He was someone you could lean on. Many times over the past 13 years he would speak to our team.

“George was one of the most renowned coaches in America; everybody knew who Coach Perles was and what he brought to the game. He had tremendous success, winning the Rose Bowl and two Big Ten titles, and developed countless NFL players. I first got to know his reputation when I was a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He always brought a blue-collar mentality and really we’ve embraced a lot of things in our program over the years that came from him. He left a legacy and was an impactful figure.

“George was a true Spartan and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Perles family during this difficult time.”