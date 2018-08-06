EAST LANSING – Defensive backs coach Paul Haynes remains bullish on the outlook at the cornerback positions despite the loss of sophomore corner Josiah Scott to injury for two months.

“We’ve got a lot of guys,” Haynes said. “Like I said, ‘we got 18, 19 guys in that room. What we’ve done a really good job of recruiting is just not corners and safeties, but guys that are athletic. Some guys who are safeties could move to corners, and corners to safety.

"We’ve got an abundance of guys that can play for us.”

Junior corner Josh Butler is one of a handful of candidates in the running to fill the void left by Scott’s injury.