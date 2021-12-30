Hauser was a difference-maker in tight win against High Point

East Lansing, Mich. – Tom Izzo joked after No. 10 Michigan State’s tougher-than-it-needed-to-be 81-68 victory over High Point on Wednesday afternoon about junior wing Joey Hauser’s penchant for not smiling – even when he does well.

Well, if there was anytime when the 6-foot-9 stretch four deserved to smile, it was after his performance against the upstart Panthers, especially in the first half.

High Point went into halftime with a 35-34 lead but things could have been worse if Hauser didn’t do more than just show up with a game face, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

He also did something else for MSU (11-2) in that first half that made his coach and his teammates smile and helped set the tone for the eventual victory.

“Joey is one of those guys that’s going to work hard,’’ said senior wing Gabe Brown, who led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. “When he’s out there, he’s going to rebound, he’s going to be in the right spots, he’s going to play D and he’s going to hit the shots that are open. (Wednesday), he did a great job of that.

“Joey has been feeling like he’s been in a slump a little bit lately but today he showed great improvements and I’m just proud of him.’’

As a result, Hauser was the only Spartan to finish with a double-double – scoring 17 points, while pulling down 11 rebounds.

But it’s safe to say that if Hauser didn’t have the outing he did on a night when MSU allowed five Panthers to score in double figures, Wednesday’s night outcome may have been different for the Tubby Smith-coached North Carolina school.

“I thought Joey was terrific,’’ Izzo said immediately afterwards in his postgame television interview on the court with the Big Ten Network.

Izzo expounded on that praise in his postgame session at the podium.

“I was really proud of him,’’ Izzo said. “I’d say that of all of the guys that came back (from the Christmas break), he came back with the right mindset. I’m happy for him. I’m not going to raise a banner yet but I am going to say that when you can do it offensively, defensively, rebounding the ball, making free throws, making passes, making plays very efficient. That’s the Joey Hauser that I think (was) very, very efficient. It was fun to watch him play and fun to watch all of the players reacting to him playing well.’’

Sharpshooting sophomore guard Jaden House led High Point (6-7) in scoring with 18 points but it was Hauser’s all-around performance that helped push things in MSU’s favor.

Especially when you consider the fact that MSU played without two of its starters - senior forward Marcus Bingham and freshman guard Max Christie - who were sidelined after testing positive for COVID.

“I knew I had to step up (because) we were playing (with) limited guys, so I figured I was going to play a couple more minutes than I was used to,” Hauser said. “But nothing’s really changed. I just kept playing my game and made a few more shots. That’s about it.’’

Those added minutes included playing down low and guarding the five spot in the post, which led to seven defensive rebounds.

“He’s got a good inside game. He can knock down the three. He’s a willing passer,’’ Panthers coach Tubby Smith said. “Obviously, he rebounds the ball well. He had three assists, no turnovers. He’s just got a good all-around game and when you can, at that size, step out and make shots you’re pretty valuable player to your teammates.

“But his defense is also (good). He really battles, he’s relentless going to the boards. He keeps pursuing the ball. He must have got his hands on a lot of balls that created opportunities for his teammates as well.’’

Which meant that Hauser’s performance was not just appreciated on Wednesday but needed in order for the Spartans to earn their sixth-straight win after playing in just the team’s second game in 18 days.

Throughout the game, he looked relaxed and in sync with his teammates and not like he was trying to force production or do too much.

Hauser, who has been working on improving his overall output since the start of the season, took advantage of the extra minutes on Wednesday, finishing 5-of-8 from the field in nearly 30 minutes of play. He added added three assists and committed no turnovers and just one foul.

He entered Game No. 13 averaging nearly 21 minutes game, 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Prior to Wednesday, his best game of the season had come against Western Michigan, where he scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 90-46 blowout of the Broncos on Nov. 12.

Since then, Hauser had only scored in double figures on one other occasion, when he finished with 10 points as the Spartans opened the Big Ten schedule with a 75-67 at Minnesota.

The Spartans are hoping to see a lot more of Wednesday’s Joey Hauser the rest of the season. If they do, the entire team will benefit.







