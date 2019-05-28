EAST LANSING - One of the top national basketball transfers of the 2019 off-season announced Tuesday that he will continue his college career at Michigan State.

Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound stretch four from Stevens Point, Wis., announced that he will enroll at Michigan State this summer. He spent two years at Marquette and played one season, during which he made the Big East All-Freshman team in 2019.

Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for Marquette, and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

“We’re very excited to add Joey Hauser to our roster and welcome him to the Spartan family,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo said in a university-released statement. “Joey is a kid we recruited out of high school and we were very familiar with him and he knew us. We believe in him as a person and really love what he brings to the table as a player. He’s a hard-working player who is versatile, has a high basketball IQ and is a winner. We think he’ll be a great addition for our program.”

Hauser is expected to have at least two years of eligibility. He will sit out the upcoming season and become eligible for the 2020-21 season. Hauser already used a redshirt year, during the 2017-18 season, while recovering from an ankle injury. It's possible that he could petition for a third year of eligibility at MSU later in his carere.

Hauser made the announcement on Twitter at 4 p.m. on Tuesday:

“Proud to announce that I have committed to Michigan State University!” he posted. “Thank you to Coach Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can’t wait to take this next step in my college career.”

Hauser started 31 of 34 games at Marquette last season and averaged 29.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 17 times, including nine in Big East games, and was named the conference Freshman of the Week five times (Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 25).

SpartanMag.com will have more analylsis and reaction on this addition to the MSU basketball roster soon.