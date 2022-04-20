Hauser returning for 2022-23 season

East Lansing, Mich. - One day after Michigan State received the unexpected news that Julius Marble has entered the transfer portal, Joey Hauser announced that he will use the COVID waiver to return to the Spartans as a super senior next season.





Hauser made the announcement via social media, Wednesday morning.





“I have loved playing college basketball and being a part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years,” Hauser said via social media. “There have been challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.





“After talking with my family and to Coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year.





“We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead.”





Late in the 2021-22 season, Michigan State coaches anticipated that Hauser was leaning toward foregoing his final year and might retire from basketball altogether. But Hauser played the best basketball of his Michigan State career in the final stages of the season, including 27 points against Davidson when Hauser carried the Spartans into the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.





When Hauser checked out of the Michigan State vs Duke game in the final seconds of the Spartans’ narrow loss to the Blue Devils, Hauser had tears in his eyes and long hugs for coaches and teammates. He looked like a player who might not be finished playing basketball.





Michigan State coaches gave Hauser time and space to make up his mind about next year, rather than pushing for him to make a quick decision following the emotional finish to the 2021-22 season. If Hauser wanted to come back, Michigan State coaches wanted his full mind and heart into the decision and the team. Hauser arrived at that official decision, and embraced the commitment that goes with it,

this week. Michigan State coaches knew he was leaning that way throughout April.





Hauser averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 22.2 minutes per game while starting 29 games for the Spartans. He slumped from 3-point range last season and for portions of this past season, but found his rhythm in the second half the year and finished with a .408 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.





He hit double figures eight times, including 14 and 10 in back-to-back wins against Michigan and Maryland in late January and early February.