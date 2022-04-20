Hauser returning for 2022-23 season
East Lansing, Mich. - One day after Michigan State received the unexpected news that Julius Marble has entered the transfer portal, Joey Hauser announced that he will use the COVID waiver to return to the Spartans as a super senior next season.
Hauser made the announcement via social media, Wednesday morning.
“I have loved playing college basketball and being a part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the last three years,” Hauser said via social media. “There have been challenges along the way, but getting to play a full season and have the experiences we did this past year helped me realize my decision to come to Michigan State was the right one for me.
“After talking with my family and to Coach Izzo and the staff, I’ve decided that I’m going to be back with my teammates on the court next year.
“We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead.”
Late in the 2021-22 season, Michigan State coaches anticipated that Hauser was leaning toward foregoing his final year and might retire from basketball altogether. But Hauser played the best basketball of his Michigan State career in the final stages of the season, including 27 points against Davidson when Hauser carried the Spartans into the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
When Hauser checked out of the Michigan State vs Duke game in the final seconds of the Spartans’ narrow loss to the Blue Devils, Hauser had tears in his eyes and long hugs for coaches and teammates. He looked like a player who might not be finished playing basketball.
Michigan State coaches gave Hauser time and space to make up his mind about next year, rather than pushing for him to make a quick decision following the emotional finish to the 2021-22 season. If Hauser wanted to come back, Michigan State coaches wanted his full mind and heart into the decision and the team. Hauser arrived at that official decision, and embraced the commitment that goes with it,
this week. Michigan State coaches knew he was leaning that way throughout April.
Hauser averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 22.2 minutes per game while starting 29 games for the Spartans. He slumped from 3-point range last season and for portions of this past season, but found his rhythm in the second half the year and finished with a .408 shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
He hit double figures eight times, including 14 and 10 in back-to-back wins against Michigan and Maryland in late January and early February.
WHAT IT MEANS
With Hauser coming back, Michigan State has nine players on scholarship accounted for, heading into next season. Michigan State was planning for an official visit from transfer portal target Jalen Bridges at the end of April, but he committed to Baylor on Wednesday after visiting Baylor earlier this week. Bridges was regarded as a role player who could play the three and the four for the Spartans.
Michigan State has Hauser, power forward Malik Hall and junior center Mady Sissoko returning as interior players with experience. Incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler will be needed to play an expanded role immediately.
Sophomore Pierre Brooks, a strong-bodied 6-foot-6 and 225, played power forward in brief stints late in the 2021-22 season. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo told SpartanMag.com in March that the Spartans would look to use Brooks at the four in a quicker, smaller lineup at times in the seasons ahead. Brooks is an excellent shooter but has questionable defensive quickness at the guard position. Giving him a role at the four could increase MSU’s ability to put offensive pressure on opponents.
Sissoko is extremely raw on offense and has been susceptible to racking up fouls quickly while playing a short role in the past. Is he capable of playing starter minutes and delivering the standard Michigan State needs at the five? He hasn’t shown that capability in his first two years at Michigan State. That will be one of the biggest questions heading into next season and there will be an expedited need to get swift development from him this spring and summer, whether or not Michigan State adds another interior player via the transfer portal this off-season. SpartanMag has learned that, as of Tuesday, Michigan State has moved on from the possibility of Marcus Bingham returning for a COVID year of extra eligibility in 2022-23.
In the backcourt, Michigan State is set to return Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard as combo guards, plus rising sophomore Jaden Akins, Brooks and incoming guard Trejuan Holloman of St. Paul, Minn.
Sophomore Max Christie, who started 35 games for the Spartans this past season, has entered the NBA Draft and isn't expected to return to Michigan State, whether he stays in the draft or enters the transfer portal. Christie averaged 9.3 points per game for the Spartans and ambled through an uneven rookie year for Michigan State while shooting a disappointing 31 percent from 3-point range. Christie proved to be a useful player on defense and seemed to have a bright future with Michigan State, but sources have told SpartanMag.com that he almost certainly won't be returning to East Lansing next season.
Meanwhile, Michigan State is still looking to fill the assistant coaching vacancy created by Dwayne Stephens’ departure to become head coach at Western Michigan. Among other things, Stephens specialized as MSU’s low post coach. The next stages of Sissoko’s development, and the beginning stages of Kohler’s career, will be handed off to a coach yet to be determined on the Michigan State staff.
With Hauser back, the Spartans have two players returning on the interior who have started at Michigan State. Hauser and Hall have shared the power forward position over the last two seasons. They shared the court late in games on several occasions during the 2021-22 season when the Spartans opted to go with a small lineup. Can Michigan State go into the 2022-23 season with thoughts of using Hauser and Hall as a starting tandem? That would give Michigan State versatile scoring punch but leave the Spartans susceptible to low post scoring from opponents. Hall and Hauser can play a little bit of low post defense against quality centers for short stints but have problems over the long term against some of the center talent in the Big Ten.
However, the talent pool at the center position in the conference decreased a bit on Wednesday when Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn announced he is heading to the professional level.
As for post players available in the transfer portal, it’s a shallow market at this point. SpartanMag detailed some of the post players that are in the portal, and there are very few that are at or above Marble’s level. Find that post here.