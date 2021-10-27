Hauser hoping to demonstrate resiliency, consistency in '21-'22

East Lansing, Mich. - Redshirt senior power forward Joey Hauser showed up to Michigan State’s annual media sporting the remnants of a black eye and with a new attitude.

The junior forward and co-captain Malik Hall confessed to the errant elbow which caused the bruise, but Hauser took all of the credit for his new attitude and approach entering the 2021-22 season.

After a tough - and in many respects underachieving 2020-21 season - the 6-foot-9, 230-pound stretch four, who transferred to MSU from Marquette way back prior to Cassius Winston’s senior year, said he is ready for a fresh start in 2021-22.

Hauser had an up-and-down junior season at Michigan State last year, averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game during 21.7 minutes per contest.

He shot 34 percent from 3-point range, two years after shooting 42 percent from 3-point range as a redshirt-freshman at Marquette.

Hauser started the first 16 games last year but began coming off the bench after being held scoreless with only one rebound while fouling out in a victory over Nebraska.

Earlier in the year, he scored 24 points against Western Michigan and 27 against Wisconsin. He had 16 rebounds and 10 points in a victory over Notre Dame.

He was averaging 14.0 points per game, eight games into the season, but he scored in single figures in 13 of the final 20 games.

What would he like to demonstrate this year?

“I would say resiliency, probably,’’ Hauser said. “Just being able to keep competing and competitiveness. That’s obviously a big thing I’m trying to park my game on.’’

But first, Hauser admits he had to abandon the mentality that made last season arguably his toughest as a basketball player.

“I just think there was a lot of outside stuff last year that just made last season hard in regards to COVID,’’ Hauser said. “Just the isolation and pretty much having to do the same thing every day. That’ll drive you crazy.’’

In response to last season’s missteps, inconsistencies and failure to meet expectations, Hauser said he adopted his new approach in the offseason after some time away from the court and some soul searching..

“I didn’t touch a ball for like five or six weeks (when last season ended). I took a break because I was just mentally worn out from it,’’ Hauser admitted. “So, I’ve really just been focusing on not putting too much pressure on myself to perform and do well. I was just kind of free flowing (after last season). (I did) nothing, just enjoyed myself. It was (after) like a month or so there when I said, ‘Okay, I’m ready to get back and start working out (and) I’m just excited to be back at it.’’’

That time off helped him gain a new perspective

“(It’s about) just having fun with basketball,” he said. “Last year was tough on everybody, myself included so, just trying to have fun and enjoy the game. That’s the biggest change really.’’

There’s also one other component that should help Hauser enjoy his role a lot more this season.

“Having a good point guard changes the game for a lot of guys, especially me because the 4-man is kind of always in tandem with them playing side by side and bringing the ball up and things,” he said.

That means the addition of junior transfer point guard Tyson Walker from Northeastern should help Hauser transition back into being a dangerous component to MSU’s success.

“It affects me a lot,” he said of Walker’s impact. “(Last year) I think the ball was just sticking a bit too much.’’

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo feels Hauser, who will join his teammates in MSU’s first live action when MSU welcomes Ferris State for an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in Breslin Center, is ready to turn that corner.

“Everybody handled that craziness (of COVID) differently. I don’t think it was good for Joey,’’ Izzo said. “And I don’t think it was good that we didn’t have maybe the kind of quarterback (at point guard) that got people the ball. Right now, Joey’s a better shooter because I think the ball comes to (him) at a time when (he) can shoot shots within a rhythm. So I think Joey is going to benefit. I think you’re going to see a much-improved Joey’’

With advice from his older brother Sam, who’s now with the Boston Celtics, who told him to “just keep working and remember why you’re there (at MSU) and what you’re good at,” Hauser hopes he can meet the expectations of his coach and his teammates.

Izzo said Hauser and Hall will each have a little more freedom this year to rebound-and-go, and at times work as a distributor for others in the half-court setting.

“(I’m) just pushing it to make a play,” Hauser said. “I’m just trying to be a basketball player. It doesn’t mean I have to shoot. It doesn’t mean I have to do this (or that), but just making the right play I think is what I’m best at, so I’m just trying to do that.’’

“He might be the smartest player on my team,” Izzo said. “And he might be one of the best passers on my team. He definitely is one of the best shooters and we can all sit here and say, well he didn't do that last year and I’d say he didn’t and he’d probably say he didn’t. (But) he’s one of our best rebounders even though he doesn’t jump that high, he’s one of our best cutout guys and we’re giving him the green light to handle the ball a little bit more this year because what he is, loves to be and it’s taken me a while to understand that, he has great playmaking abilities and he loves to pass almost more than he does to shoot.’’

Michigan State could use all of that from Hauser this year.