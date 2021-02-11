SpartanMag - Hauser earns respect in request to go to the bench

East Lansing, Mich. - For the first time this season, Joey Hauser wasn’t in the starting lineup for the Spartans, during Tuesday’s 60-58 victory over Penn State.

As a matter of fact, he didn’t want to start. But when all was said and done, Hauser’s contributions off the bench in 21 minutes of play proved to be just as important as if his name had of been announced as a member of the starting five.

Perhaps more so.

“Joey came in two days ago and said, ‘Coach, I’m not playing as good. Malik (Hall’s) playing good. I’m fouling. I’m in foul trouble every game,’’ Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said of Hauser’s request. “He says, ‘What do you think of bringing me off the bench?’”

Izzo was floored. And impressed.

“That takes a man to do that,” Izzo said. “I was really proud of Joey.’’

Oddly enough, that request seemed to do the trick.

Hauser, coming off his worst game of his season on Saturday against Nebraska, got it together Tuesday night and finished as Michigan State’s second-leading scorer.

The 6-foot-9 power forward scored 11 points on a fairly efficient 4-of-8 shooting.

But more importantly than his point output was his demeanor and his body language.

Hauser looked relaxed, confident and not like he was pressing to do too much - which often seemed to be the case during his recent slump.

“I felt like he came out really aggressive and it really helped us,’’ said junior forward Marcus Bingham, who contributed six points and nine rebounds. “Joey’s going to be good no matter what the situation is just because his work ethic is really hard and I feel like it’s going to pay off.’’

On a night when Hauser added three assists, two rebounds and one steal against just one turnover, he, once again, looked like someone who enjoyed playing basketball. The junior transfer from Marquette just let the game come to him and didn’t force the issue.

He looked smooth, fluid and like someone who was playing pickup basketball with a bunch of friends.

“I agree with (that) 100 percent and that’s kind of what he told me after the game,’’ Izzo said. “Sometimes I think he’s unconfident in himself because I think he should shoot it more but sometimes maybe he’s comfortable in his own skin. I looked at (Hauser surrendering his starting spot) as a complete positive. I saw his body language when he first got the ball and drove it (to the basket) and I said, ‘Here we go.’’’

Hauser scored in double figures for just the third time in his last nine games.

“I think he’s just searching. I like guys that can self evaluate. He knows he hasn’t been playing as good,’’ Izzo said. “(Against Penn State), I just thought that he had more confidence. He took the ball off the dribble and I think he just said, ‘Hell, I’m going to play,’ and that’s kind of what kids have got to do.”

Izzo is likely to leave well-enough alone, and bring Hauser off the bench again when the Spartans play host to Iowa in a crucial game on Saturday at Breslin Center.

“I still think Joey Hauser is a big key for us as we move forward because of the way he can shoot the ball,’’ Izzo said. “He’ll get that back’’

Izzo once termed Hauser, Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford as the team’s “Big Three.” And it will remain that way, even if one of them is - for now - not in the starting five.

“Who knows where it takes us but Joey Hauser is still a very, very, very important part of this team,” Izzo said. “Whether I start him or I don’t, he’ll be playing minutes.’’