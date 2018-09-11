EAST LANSING - Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger is out six to eight weeks after suffering a leg injury during the second half of Saturday's game at Arizon State.

“He's got a bone bruise or maybe a slight fracture in there,” Mark Dantonio said. “We're going to miss him.”

Back-up quarterback Rocky Lombardi will serve as Michigan State’s punter until Hartbarger returns. Reserve kicker Tyler Hunt could also see action at punter.

“Rocky, great athlete and he's punted before,” Dantonio said. “He was our backup punter.”

Hartbarger earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades as a junior last season, averaging 42.0 yards per punt.

Freshman walk-on William Przystup, a three-time all-conference punter at Florida’s Oviedo High School, may get a look at punter if Lombardi is unable to effectively execute his new role effectively.

"We'll see how he works out," Dantonio said of Przystup. "(Someone) may walk out there fresh, who knows? But Rocky has the ability. He needs to wear the right shoe and take the brace off and work a little bit but he's an outstanding athlete. I feel comfortable with the quarterback back there, we'll have a guy back there who understands pressure."

There is a recent precedent for using a quarterback as punter at Michigan State. Back-up quarterback Tyler O’Connor punted early in the season for Michigan State in 2015. He occupied that role until Hartbarger, then a freshman, was ready to take over as the program's fulltime punter.

The play on which Hartbarger was injured should have resulted in a personal foul, but did not draw a flag because of a false start on the offense. At least that was the explanation given to Dantonio by officials in real time.

Dantonio did not say that the officials erred in not throwing the flag, but he did indicate that it was his understanding that a false start penalty does not negate a personal foul in that instance after seeking clarification from rules officials.

"I got an explanation," Dantonio said. "But I don't -- you know, I'm not going to go into that. I'm not going to -- I'm not going to make excuses."