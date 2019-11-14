EAST LANSING - The freshmen who will play in Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State game were six- or seven-years-old when Mike Hart made the “little brother” comments and Mark Dantonio answered with his famous retort.

Still, players on both sides are asked about it every year. Now, the responses are starting to show the age of the controversy.

“Mike Hart or whoever said that, it was so long ago,” said senior guard David Dowell. “To be honest, all that doesn’t really affect me personally.

“It’s a big rivalry game. We don’t like them, they don’t like us but it’s all about coming to play with that same toughness and physicality that you try to bring every week and then it’s about executing in the game.”

Michigan and Michigan State aren’t playing for much, in the big picture. This game is being staged a little later in the season than usual, and both teams are out of the Big Ten East race. Both teams have fallen short of their goals.

Michigan is trying to get into a meaningful bowl game and Michigan State is trying to get into any bowl game.

A Michigan State victory would take some sting out of a poisonous season, and remind most Spartan fans why Mark Dantonio is the best coach of their lifetimes.

Michigan will try to beat Dantonio for a second straight year, something the Wolverines have never done.

Michigan State will try to break a four-game losing streak, the second-longest of the Dantonio era.

Michigan has been surging in recent weeks, but a Wolverine loss would send that program back into severe duldrums.

Both teams have incentive to win. But the fear of defeat is probably the biggest motivator this year - along with the hunger to get a victory over a loathed rival.

“No one really likes the other team in any sense, really,” said Michigan State senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “That’s what’s different about this game.

“People play harder, play more physical, play more tough, everyone hits harder. Everyone wants to win that game no matter what your record is. You kind of throw out the records and play as hard as you can.”

Lewerke suffered a broken leg in his first Michigan State-Michigan game, playing as a freshman in 2016. Then he helped spark Michigan State to victory as a sophomore in 2017. He played through severe pain and a damaged throwing shoulder in last year’s 21-7 loss.

Lewerke is healthy this year, but hasn’t regained the swashbuckling effectiveness he enjoyed in leading Michigan State to a 10-3 record in 2017. To his defense, Spartan receivers haven't been as consistent as they were in '17, either.

He delivered some good passes during last week’s 37-34 loss to Illinois, going 19 of 36 for 251 yards while rushing for 96 yards. But he missed open receivers on a handful of occasions and threw three interceptions - one of which wasn’t his fault, but the last of which turned the game.

“It wasn’t fun,” Lewerke said of watching film of the game, which Michigan State led 28-3 in the first half and 31-10 in the fourth quarter. “The first half, I guess was fun to watch. We played very well offensively in the first half. Second half, not so much.

“It wasn’t an easy film to watch but it’s one you have to watch and just move on after you’re done with it.”

The interceptions?

“The first one, tough play,” Lewerke said. Wide receiver Tre Mosley failed to secure a catchable pass at the goal line, resulting in a tipped interception.

“The second one, I could have made the ball come in a little higher and the third one obviously is on me.”

Lewerke was accidentally knee-kicked in the back of the head prior to that interception. He was woozy as he came to his feet, but waved off trainers and went to the line of scrimmage for a critical third-and-10 situation.

His next pass wasn’t close to the intended target, was intercepted and returned 76 yards for a touchdown, cutting MSU’s lead to 31-30 with 4:53 to play.

MSU’s defense made grave mistakes too.

“It was little things,” Dowell said. “You do it a hundred times, you can play a perfect game but if you can’t execute in those critical moments, it can change the end result of the game.

“Coach D always talks about finding the inches and that’s something we’ve struggled to do this year and there’s no better time than right to start being able to do that,” Dowell said.

They’ll have to stay focused through the hatred - something Michigan State tried to do last year after the red rover incident, Devin Bush’s verbal assault of MSU’s grandmotherly turf manager and Bush’s attempted public vandalism.

“I saw the video when we were in the locker room of him scraping up the Spartan head,” said defensive tackle Raequan Williams, “and I was a bit disappointed about that.”

Others were more than disappointed.

“It was definitely heated,” Dowell said. “But even then, when all that happened, you have to focus in on your job and playing the game. All that stuff before the game, all the talk before the game, that doesn’t really matter. What matters is who comes out on top at the end and the way you get to that result is focusing and doing your job. “

That’s something Michigan State hasn’t done well on either side of the ball. There have been flurries of quality play, but nothing consistent.

“You can’t get down on yourself, you can’t lose confidence in yourself,” Dowell said. “We have another great opportunity, a huge opportunity, bigger than any game we’ve played this year and you have to move forward toward that.”