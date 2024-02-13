The Michigan State Indoor Tennis Center parking lot fills up early and often these days when the men’s tennis team is competing inside. The Spartans are climbing the national rankings and the fans are showing up in bigger numbers as Michigan State continues to make program history.

On an unseasonably warm February Friday night, the No. 16 MSU men's tennis team is taking on the Clemson Tigers. The national anthem is over, and introductions are underway. Bathed in green lights, the doubles partners meet near the net to loud applause from the hundreds of fans in the stands. From there, they from a circle around Ozan Baris and get hyped.

Each pair then takes to a court to face their opponent. It’s hard to explain the intensity of the next 35 minutes of action as the three pairs of doubles compete simultaneously, side-by-side-by-side, to determine who will win the one (very important) doubles point that is at stake. The action is intense, up and down the north side tennis courts, as the three scoreboards mark the progress each team is making towards victory.

This is entertaining. It’s fun. The crowd reacts as the battles at the net heat up on each of the three courts. The first team to get two doubles wins gets the initial point and sets themselves up for an advantage as six singles matches finish up the evening (worth one point each). The team with four points at the end of the evening gets the victory. Strength, power, and passion were on display right away as Clemson opened an early lead, knocking the Spartans back on their heels for a brief moment. The crowd, however, stayed loud and involved – and all three Spartan pairs responded. Head coach Harry Jadun – MSU’s second-year head coach who succeeded Gene Orlando after 31 years – is moving from court to court, offering encouraging words.

Junior Max Sheldon and senior Graydon Lair were the first to clinch a point for Michigan State, with their fourth doubles win together in as many games. Shortly thereafter, sophomore Ozan Baris and graduate student Ronald Hohmann III won their game. Those two points were all that were needed to determine that the Spartans would earn the doubles point. Freshmen Aristotelis Thanos and Taym Alazmeh were up 5-4 and were serving in their doubles match, but the match was called as soon as the Baris/Hohmann result went final. After the doubles was over, six Spartans and six Tigers made their way to their assigned courts, each player seeded one through six, looking to earn a point towards their team total.

Michigan State’s two highest ranked players – No. 11 Hohmann and No. 6 Baris – competed in the one and two slots and delivered victories for MSU in straight sets over their counterparts from Clemson. This was Baris’ fifth straight singles win, and he remains perfect on the season at 5-0.

The Spartans needed one more point to clinch the win and it came at the hands of Sheldon, whose straight-set win moved him to 7-0 in singles and 12-0 overall on the season.

Redshirt freshman Aristotelis Thanos of Greece and true freshman Taym Alazmeh of Syria both bounced back from dropping their first sets and clinched wins. Overall, Michigan State won, 6-1, starting the season undefeated in its first nine games for just the second time since 1960. Baris acknowledged that getting broken (on the first serve) wasn’t the best way to start the match but was proud of his team for bouncing back. “It was a good doubles with Ronnie (Hohmann),” said Ozan Baris. “We started off a little slow but were able to get it back and ride that momentum.” The 9-0 record is an incredible start for the men’s tennis team but Baris has his sights set even higher. “Personally, I want to be number one in singles – we’re number one in doubles right now, me and Max (Sheldon) – just keep winning as a team,” said Baris. “We want to host NCAAs (postseason tournament) and hopefully have a really good run at NCAAs – singles, doubles, team, everything.”

Baris attributes the team’s success to the grind they are going through together, as players and coaches. “The work that we’re putting in and the mentality that all of us have, this is something different,” said Baris. “This is really special. We’re just going to keep riding this. We really want some big things for the team – it’s going our way.” Baris’ goal of becoming the top player in the country is not far-fetched at all. This fall, he beat the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 players in the country. A few of his fall wins were in pro tournaments so they didn’t count in collegiate rankings. Hohmann is at or near Baris’ level as well.

MSU head coach Harry Jadun thinks that both Baris and Hohmann should continue to compete at the highest level of college tennis. And he is excited to see what is in store for his team this year. In Jadun’s first year at the helm, the Spartans made some progress – but this season’s winning streak has been on a completely different level. “It’s honestly a little hard to believe,” said Jadun, reflecting on the start to his second season as coach. “It’s pretty cool what these guys are doing. A lot of times during the matches, I’m really just sitting back and watching, letting them do their thing. Tennis is a unique sport in that sense and the guys are on the court and they are used to playing by themselves, problem solving.” Jadun mixes and matches his lineups to maximize chemistry, keep the guys fresh, keep it enjoyable, and give different teams different opportunities to compete in the NCAAs at the end of the year. “It's cool to see it all come together and just a testament to their hard work and the hours they’ve put in,” said Jadun of his team’s success. Jadun agrees with Baris that hosting the first round of the NCAA tennis tournament would be a huge homecourt advantage and give the program a huge boost. MSU is currently sitting at 16 in the polls and needs to maintain that position to open tournament play in East Lansing. “If we could end the year in the top 16, that puts us in a really good position,” said Jadun. “College tennis is a lot like (college) basketball with a 64-team tournament – from that point, it’s really about who’s going to compete better for three to four hours on that day.” For context, Michigan State has only ever made the NCAA Tournament one time, in 2013, in the program's 111-year history. Never have they been one of the top seeds. As the Spartans work their way toward that goal, they hit the road for their next several matches. Next up, Michigan State heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday, Feb. 17 at noon, looking to get to 10-0 on the season. After that, it’s a couple more road matches before returning home for three consecutive home competitions: Cornell on March 10th at noon, Nebraska on March 22nd at 6pm, and Wisconsin on March 24th at noon. Jadun, Baris and the rest of the Spartans “I just want to keep seeing more and more people here because it is a lot of fun when so many people show up and we get to play in front of a really electric crowd,” said Baris. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to show up early for introductions.