ANN ARBOR - Jim Harbaugh had a long list of players and coaches to compliment following Michigan’s 44-10 victory over Michigan State, Saturday.

Among them was Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

“Josh Gattis and the offensive staff really had this gameplan wired,” Harbaugh said. “They predicted what some of the adjustments were going to be in this game and just about every one of them was right and called the plays that worked right into our advantage.”