Haller: 'Quite a bit of changes' coming to Big Ten

Detroit - Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker and Alan Haller informed and entertained a crowd of more than 500 at the sold out Detroit Economic Club speaking forum at Motor City Casino, Monday afternoon.

The DEC holds several speaking forums throughout the year, highlighting business leaders and newsmakers with Detroit and Michigan roots. On Monday, Spartans took the stage.

MSU’s head basketball coach, football coach and athletic director fielded questions from moderator Paul W. Smith of WJR. Haller, Izzo and Tucker also took questions from the audience via Ben Maibach III, a Michigan State grad, former Michigan State basketball captain (1967) and Chairman/CEO of Barton Mallow.

Hot topics were discussed, including the transfer portal, name image and likeness, Big Ten realignment, and even the Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher dispute.

Haller delivered the most intriguing news, when asked, from the audience, if changes are headed to the Big Ten as a result of the NCAA’s vote last Wednesday to remove restrictions for conference championship football games. Previously, the NCAA required conferences with at least 12 members to split into two divisions with divisional winners meeting in the conference championship game.

Haller didn’t provide specifics, but said changes are coming to the Big Ten.

“There will be (changes),” Haller said. “We’re working through them. Last week, I was in two days of meetings in Chicago. What you see next year at this time will be much different than what we’re doing right now.”

Since 2011, the Big Ten has been divided into two divisions, with divisional champions meeting each December in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan State has played in the Big Ten Championship Game three times, losing to Wisconsin, 42-39, in the inaugural Big Ten Championship Game in 2011, beating Ohio State, 34-24, in 2013, and beating Iowa, 16-13, in 2015.

Ohio State (5), Wisconsin (2) and Michigan State (2) are the only teams that have won multiple Big Ten Championship Games.

In 11 years, members of the current Big Ten East have won the Big Ten Championship Game nine times. Wisconsin is the only member of the current Big Ten West to have won the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Badgers did it in 2011 and ’12 as a member of the Leaders Division, before the Big Ten realigned into the East and West in 2014.

Since the realignment into the East and West divisions, the East champion is 8-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game against the West.

With the NCAA relaxing its divisional restrictions, and the East having dominated play, might we see a reconfiguration which could result in a pair of current Big Ten East teams meeting in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2023?

Michigan State, and every other Big Ten school, removed its 2023 conference football schedule from its official web site, adding to speculation that a new format will be implemented next year.

Haller didn’t go into specifics, but made it clear that Michigan State’s voice and interests will be represented as the Big Ten adopts changes.

“The best way for me to answer that question is I have talked about having a seat at the table,” Haller said. “Michigan State has a seat at the table during this national college realignment and landscape changes because of our history, academic performance, competition performance and what we do in the community. So while we have that seat at the table it’s important for me as the athletic director to make sure that we stay at that table.

“I’m focused on making sure Michigan State’s name is still at the table, and we stay at the table, with all of these changes. But there will be changes, quite a bit of them.”