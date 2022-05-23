Haller: 'Quite a bit of changes' coming to Big Ten
Detroit - Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker and Alan Haller informed and entertained a crowd of more than 500 at the sold out Detroit Economic Club speaking forum at Motor City Casino, Monday afternoon.
The DEC holds several speaking forums throughout the year, highlighting business leaders and newsmakers with Detroit and Michigan roots. On Monday, Spartans took the stage.
MSU’s head basketball coach, football coach and athletic director fielded questions from moderator Paul W. Smith of WJR. Haller, Izzo and Tucker also took questions from the audience via Ben Maibach III, a Michigan State grad, former Michigan State basketball captain (1967) and Chairman/CEO of Barton Mallow.
Hot topics were discussed, including the transfer portal, name image and likeness, Big Ten realignment, and even the Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher dispute.
Haller delivered the most intriguing news, when asked, from the audience, if changes are headed to the Big Ten as a result of the NCAA’s vote last Wednesday to remove restrictions for conference championship football games. Previously, the NCAA required conferences with at least 12 members to split into two divisions with divisional winners meeting in the conference championship game.
Haller didn’t provide specifics, but said changes are coming to the Big Ten.
“There will be (changes),” Haller said. “We’re working through them. Last week, I was in two days of meetings in Chicago. What you see next year at this time will be much different than what we’re doing right now.”
Since 2011, the Big Ten has been divided into two divisions, with divisional champions meeting each December in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan State has played in the Big Ten Championship Game three times, losing to Wisconsin, 42-39, in the inaugural Big Ten Championship Game in 2011, beating Ohio State, 34-24, in 2013, and beating Iowa, 16-13, in 2015.
Ohio State (5), Wisconsin (2) and Michigan State (2) are the only teams that have won multiple Big Ten Championship Games.
In 11 years, members of the current Big Ten East have won the Big Ten Championship Game nine times. Wisconsin is the only member of the current Big Ten West to have won the Big Ten Championship Game, and the Badgers did it in 2011 and ’12 as a member of the Leaders Division, before the Big Ten realigned into the East and West in 2014.
Since the realignment into the East and West divisions, the East champion is 8-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game against the West.
With the NCAA relaxing its divisional restrictions, and the East having dominated play, might we see a reconfiguration which could result in a pair of current Big Ten East teams meeting in the Big Ten Championship Game in 2023?
Michigan State, and every other Big Ten school, removed its 2023 conference football schedule from its official web site, adding to speculation that a new format will be implemented next year.
Haller didn’t go into specifics, but made it clear that Michigan State’s voice and interests will be represented as the Big Ten adopts changes.
“The best way for me to answer that question is I have talked about having a seat at the table,” Haller said. “Michigan State has a seat at the table during this national college realignment and landscape changes because of our history, academic performance, competition performance and what we do in the community. So while we have that seat at the table it’s important for me as the athletic director to make sure that we stay at that table.
“I’m focused on making sure Michigan State’s name is still at the table, and we stay at the table, with all of these changes. But there will be changes, quite a bit of them.”
ON TRANSFERS AND NIL
Izzo and Tucker were asked for their thoughts on the changing nature of name, image and likeness benefits for players, and the transfer portal, and how the two go together.
“I’m all for kids getting more,” Izzo said. “I really am. It’s nice that they get something. I definitely believe in that. But I think so much freedom is going to cause people to make bad decisions.
“Is someone going to pick a school because of money and not the school? Or is someone going to leave because they are not starting today?
“I get worried that we brought agents into the high schools now, and into the colleges. I think that muddies the water.
“This will sound stupid, but I’m more worried about the kids. We (Tucker and I) are going to survive. The university is not crumbling. The school has been there forever and it will be there when we’re all gone. I just worry about these 17-, 18-, 19-year-olds, who they are getting information from and what happens. I really mean that from the bottom of my heart. It scares me. Maybe it will end up good. If it does, then I’m all for it.”
Tucker helped engineer one of the best turnarounds in recent college football history when he transformed a 2-5 Michigan State team in 2020 into an 11-2 squad in 2021, capped by a victory over Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Tucker brought in 15 transfers from the portal prior to last season, including eventual Walter Camp National Player of the Year, Kenneth Walker III. Seven of those transfers started at least one game for the Spartans last season.
Tucker’s program has benefitted from the portal, and both Spartan head coaches are in favor of shepherding NIL deals for their players. But there is caution.
“Do I have concerns? Yes I do,” Tucker said. “I don’t know how it is going to end up. It’s new. It’s changing right now as we speak.
“There are not a lot of rules, not a lot of guidelines to what we’re doing. There is not a lot of oversight with the NCAA. We’re kind of taking it one day at a time.
“Like Tom says, we are going to be okay at the end of the day but you want to make sure the kids don’t make poor decisions.
“We have to keep in mind that this is a young man who is trying to make a big-time decision that is going to impact his life, and we’re talking about $1,000 here or there which is really what it comes down to for most of these kids.”
THE SABAN & FISHER DISPUTE
The Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher dispute, which dominated sports talk last week, was a predictable topic of discussion at Monday’s forum. Tucker was an assistant coach for Saban at LSU and Alabama, and a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State. Tucker and Fisher were on the LSU staff in 2000 as part of Saban’s first season in Baton Rouge after leaving Michigan State.
Izzo has been a longtime friend and confidante of Saban’s since the days when both were assistant coaches and head coaches at Michigan State, dating back to the mid-1980s.
Smith raised the subject, holding up a newspaper with the headline: Fisher and Saban acting like children.
“Oh boy,” Tucker said, while wiping his forehead with a green handkerchief. “Here we go.”
But Tucker managed to evade being asked directly about the Saban-Fisher dispute. Meanwhile, Izzo managed lighten the mood.
“I happened to talk with Nick later that day and I said, ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’” Izzo said, drawing laughter from the audience. “No, I really didn’t.”
“Oh, yes you did,” Smith joked.
“Yes, I did,” Izzo repeated, drawing even more laughter.
As for the crux of the dispute between Saban and Fisher, the use of NIL to attract or keep players, Izzo acknowledged that Michigan State is like most other schools, trying to get a handle on the rules while keeping up with opponents and looking for an edge.
“It’s hard to explain to anybody because nobody really understands,” Izzo said. “Even we don’t know all the unintended consequences. We all want to get the best players. If Magic Johnson wants to go in the transfer portal, I’m taking him. But it went from 0 to 100 overnight, and a bunch of rules changed so quickly.
“We are doing a phenomenal job,” Izzo said, on MSU’s adjustment to competitive NIL deals. “Our alums put together some things, Alan is working on things, I know Mel works on it morning, noon and night, to give us the best chance to be successful. We will adjust.”