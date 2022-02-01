Hall's late bucket lifts Michigan State to 65-63 victory over Maryland

No. 13 Michigan State improved to 17-4 overall and 8-2 in the Big Ten. Maryland, under interim head coach Danny Manning, fell to 11-11 and 3-8.

“Maryland played awfully hard and awfully well and kind of drove us and got us in foul trouble,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “But we found a way to win, and that’s kind of what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to find a way to win.”

Maryland’s Fats Russell missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer that would have won the game for the Terrapins.

Malik Hall’s driving, contested lay-up against Danta Scott and a crowd of others gave Michigan State the winning points with 1.9 seconds left.

Michigan State didn’t do anything to improve its profile as a national contender, but the Spartans kept pace atop the Big Ten standings with a 65-63 victory over Marylands, Tuesday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.

Hall came off the bench to lead Michigan State with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

Hall gave Michigan State a 63-61 lead with 2:34 to play on a pair of free throws. This coming after he missed a free throw at Illinois last week that could have forced overtime.

“That tells you something about Malik,” Izzo said. “That was a tough game when we lost at Illinois and he took a lot of the blame and I didn’t think it was his fault. We lost that game in the first half.”

Michigan State looked like it had this game won in the second half, leading by 15 with 17 minutes to go.

“It’s hard to feel as good as I should, with the way we blew that second half lead,” Izzo said. “You know what? Give our kids credit. They bounced back.

“I am disappointed that we are not grabbing the bull by the horns when we have a couple of bad shots, and a couple of key plays go against us, and we give up an easy three. We just made some mistakes that were inexcusable.

“Maryland made some plays, and getting to the line with 11 minutes left in the half was big. We were worried about their free throws, and they made a lot of them. That was a big problem for us.”

Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham each scored 10 points for the Spartans.

"We struggled with our bigs at times," Izzo said. "Marcus played really well at times and struggled at times."

Tyson Walker had 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting with two assists and one turnovers as Spartan point guards had a shaky day offensively. Back-up point guard A.J. Hoggard had 0 points on 0-for-4 shooting with three assists and two turnovers.

But Izzo liked the way Walker finished.

"I thought a big key to the game was the job that Tyson Walker did," Izzo said. "He did a hell of a job defensively and offensively at the end. He ran some good stuff for us. I thought he was very, very important in this game."

Maryland out-rebounded Michigan State 31-30.

“I thought the keys were we played a lot of people," Izzo said. "We threw a lot of people at them. We had that stretch when we were really good offensively and we were pretty good defensively. Then we took some bad shots. We showed our immaturity."

Jaden Akins played a season-high 24 minutes for the Spartans. He scored 4 points, including a driving, high-glasser which drew a goaltending call with 6:09 left and gave Michigan State a 59-55 lead.

However, that Akins bucket stood as MSU’s only field goal for the final 6:07 until Hall’s game-winner.

Senior guard Eric Ayala led Maryland with 15 points.

Michigan State will play at Rutgers at 4 p.m. on Saturday, marking the Spartans’ fourth road game of five.