East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com has confirmed that Michigan State senior forward Malik Hall will miss Thursday night’s game against Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore., and Hall will miss the remainder of the tournament.

The injury, which was sustained in practice prior to Michigan State’s departure for Portland, is expected to keep Hall out more than a month. Sources tell SpartanMag.com that it is a foot injury.

Sophomore guard Jaden Akins is not expected to play tonight against Alabama. He experienced soreness in his surgically-repaired ankle during last Friday’s victory over Villanova. Akins underwent surgery in September for a stress reaction injury.

WHAT IT MEANS

Hall has made an encouraging transition to the small forward this position after playing solely at the four during his first three years as a Spartan. The biggest question about Hall’s move to small forward was his ability to move laterally well enough to play defense against quick perimeter players. The foot injury will likely complicate his defensive ability when he returns.

Michigan State already has a thin roster, with only 10 scholarship players available. With Hall and Akins unavailable, Michigan State will increasingly short at the backcourt positions, and inside, for that matter, considering Hall’s ability to play the four.

Without Hall, Michigan State is going to have an extremely hard time matching up with stand-out, 6-foot-9 Alabama small forward Brandon Miller. Miller is projected to be the No. 3 player selected in the 2023 NBA Draft by nbadraft.net.

Miller is averaging 20.3 points per game and is shooting a blistering 15-of-29 (51 percent) from 3-point range.

WHAT’S NEXT

Sophomore guard/forward Pierre Brooks (6-6, 220) will be needed to deliver an expanded role. Brooks is a good shooter, and has strong scoring ability to the rim, however his mediocre lateral quickness has made him a liability on defense. He will need to overcome those shortcomings with great knowledge of the scouting report and basketball IQ, two areas that have yet to be a strength for the second-year player.

Brooks scored 14 points in the season opener against Northern Arizona, but has netted just 5, 2 and 3 points in MSU’s subsequent games.

Brooks played just six minutes in the victory over Kentucky last week. He played 15 minutes against Villanova, partly due to Akins’ injury, and scored 3 points.

Michigan State will likely need more minutes from 6-foot-2 freshman point guard Tre Holloman. Holloman has excellent, athletic feet, decent arm length for a guard and the type of tenacity that head coach Tom Izzo loves

Holloman has had a bit role thus far in the season, playing 5, 1 and 4 minutes in each of the last three games. If Holloman plays more minutes, Michigan State could assign 6-foot-4 A.J. Hoggard to guard small forwards such as Miller. Miller might be the most difficult small forward matchup in the country. Going forward, however, Hoggard could probably get by as a defender at that position.

Walk-on transfer Jason Whitens (6-6, 210, Graduate) is also likely to see an expanded emergency role.

Whitens has played only 1 minute this season, that coming in the final stages of the victory over Northern Arizona.

Whitens missed last season with a torn ACL, sustained during preseason practice.

But Whitens, a transfer from Western Michigan, can function at this level. He started 18 games for the Broncos during the 2020-21 season, averaging 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 23.3 minutes per game.

He scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting against Milwaukee.

He is a better all-around player than, say, Mike Kebler, a little-used walk-on who was pressed into an expanded, emergency role during MSU’s run to the 2010 Final Four when Kalin Lucas became injured.

Whitens is kind of like a bigger version of Tim Bograkos, for those who remember the former walk-on who became an important player for the Spartans in the early-to-mid 2000s.

Last year, when I watched the first practice of the season, I was kind of impressed by what I saw with Whitens. He’s not great, but he can function. That, by itself, was an eye-opener.

I had heard about this Western Michigan transfer from Powers, Mich., located in the Upper Peninsula, but I hadn’t done much research on him and didn’t expect much. But I didn’t have to look for him in practice. He was noticeable. He was a hustler, and he had some skills.

A day or two later, he was lost for the season to a knee injury.

This year, at the first practice of the season, I asked our associate editor, Paul Konyndyk, to keep an eye on No. 43 Whitens and tell me what he thought.

Whitens had added some muscle to his upper body during his season away from the court, and he looked a half-step slower. Konyndyk thought he was okay.

Then a couple of weeks later when watching practice, Konyndyk liked him a little more.

During our drive to Indianapolis for the Kentucky game, I asked Konyndyk: If there was four minutes to go in a game and you had to play Whitens or Brooks, who would you be most comfortable with.

That might have seemed like an unlikely discussion for most Michigan State basketball observers at the time, but to us, the answer wasn’t clear-cut.

Brooks has better potential, of course. And Michigan State needs Brooks to feel good about his role in order to avoid any transfer portal leanings in the future (like it or not, that’s a consideration for coaches at all times when handling roster management).

I’m not saying Whitens is a plus player. But he might be able to provide an emergency, short-term role, like Kebler or Bograkos. Brooks, of course, will get the first opportunity to become a 30-minute-per-game guy, with Hall and Akins out. Michigan State needs Brooks to come through and show some development. But Whitens is in the bullpen as well.

Neither of them can match talent with Alabama’s Miller. But for games in the weeks ahead, Michigan State is going to need them to prevent leaks and slippage. At the D-1 level, Whitens is actually a little more proven on the defensive end.