East Lansing, Mich. – Malik Hall is one of 11 players selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten men’s basketball team, as chosen by media, and he has been selected by Tom Izzo to expand his role as a fourth-year senior.

Hall, an honorable mention selection for his performance during the 2021-22 season when he averaged 8.9 points, is expected to increase his scoring output this year, expand his game to include time at the small forward position, and have the freedom to occasionally push the ball in transition.

Izzo said Hall, and fellow power forward Joey Hauser, will have the freedom to push the ball on the break if they get a defensive rebound and have open floor ahead of them.

“Both Joey and Malik have handled the ball well,” Izzo said. “We are going to let more of those guys do a little bit more with the ball.”

In the Izzo/Heathcote fastbreak system, Michigan State traditionally requires the rebounder to find the point guard for an outlet pass as quickly as possible while the other three players on the floor sprint to their transition lanes.

Izzo has occasionally allowed skilled power forwards to push the break after getting a defensive rebound, but only few have been afforded that luxury. Draymond Green, Alan Anderson (in 2005 when he played the four) and occasionally Miles Bridges are three of the few who had that freedom.

“If one of those guys (Hauser or Hall) gets the ball, we’re just going to go with it,” Izzo said. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment.”

MSU’s blitz counterbreak, after the opponent makes a basket, will not change. The power forward has forever been the in-bounder after made baskets, and trails as a 3-point threat at the top of the key in the early offense.

“It’s not going to change it on the blitz, it could change it a little bit on the break,” Izzo said.

There is another factor in the decision to give Hauser and Hall more freedom to rebound and push it.

“I’m trying to get AJ (Hoggard) to rebound a little more because we’re not as big,” Izzo said.

At 6-foot-4, 210, Hoggard has excellent size for a guard. If he stays in to help on the defensive glass, the outlet passing for Michigan State could change a bit. Hoggard will be sharing the backcourt with Tyson Walker a lot, so Michigan State could get into situations in which either Hoggard or Walker could get the outlet. That could help in versatility and flexibility, or it could slow down the fast automatics of MSU’s traditional break.

Hauser had freedom to push the ball in transition at the beginning of last season, but it didn’t go well. He will get another shot at it this year, according to Izzo.

Hall is looking forward to the experimentations.

“Now that I’m older and I feel like me and Joey are more seasoned and accustomed to Big Ten play, I feel like we will definitely be able to help our offense,” Hall said. “Back then, you (the opponent) knew we were getting it to this guard, you knew he was bringing the ball up and you knew who was running this and who was running that. But now I feel like having me and Joey bring the ball up, we’re not stopping to look to outlet the ball. We get it, we’re gone and they have to adjust, they have to scramble to us, that brings more mismatches, that brings a faster pace. I think it will be helpful if we can take care of the ball.”

Last year, Hall finished fourth on the team in scoring with 8.9 points and third on the team with 4.6 rebounds with 1.1 assists per game. He connected on 51.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He started seven games.

Hall scored in double figures 15 times, including 10 times in Big Ten games.

In Big Ten Conference games, Hall averaged 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

He scored a career-high 24 points against Loyola Chicago in a win at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

An Academic All-Big Ten selection, Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and is pursuing a master’s degree in sport coaching & leadership.

The other 10 players selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team include:

Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana

Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Hunter DIckson, C, Michigan

Jamison Battle, F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, G, Penn State

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Clifford Omoruyi, C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburd, G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, F, Wisconsin

Michigan State will play host to Grand Valley State in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Breslin Center (7 p.m., B1G+). The Spartans open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, hosting Northern Arizona (7 p.m., B1G+).