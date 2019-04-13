EAST LANSING - If Michigan State’s offense looks improved during today’s Green-White Game, that group will have earned it. It won’t be easy.

MSU’s retooled offense, with a healthy, confident Brian Lewerke back at quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, a new wide receivers coach, and a lot of returning starters, can’t help but be improved over last year’s showing. Last fall, Michigan State ranked No. 118 in the country in total offense while sustaining heavy injuries at every position other than right tackle and tight end.

There is a renewed sense of optimism on offense with Brad Salem having taken over from Dave Warner at offensive coordinator, and venerable Jim Bollman the new offensive line coach. But in today’s culmination to the spring football season, the eager Spartan offense will be on stage against one of the best defenses in the country.

Michigan State coaches opted to go with an offense vs. defense spring scrimmage, with true first string vs. first string battles.

Through the first decade of the Mark Dantonio era, the Spartans usually held a spring draft, divided the roster down the middle, and played a competitive football game. That meant the offensive line for each team was made up of a mixture of first-, second- and third-stringers, as was the case for other units on the team.

“That made for great competitiveness, which you like,” said defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Tressel.

But doing it as complete first-string units against each other will provide media and fans with a better idea of how each is progressing.

“When you go ones vs. ones or twos, the whole o-line gets to work together as a whole o-line,” Tressel said. “The linebacking corps is going to get to work together. The communication you’re going to have on a gameday is intact.”

And on this day, the Spartan offensive line will go against a strong Michigan State defensive front - albeit one without Kenny Willekes at defensive end. MSU’s wide receivers will try to get open against a terrific secondary, albeit one without the graduated Khari Willis and Justin Layne, who opted to leave a year early for the NFL Draft.

The latest on each position group, and things to watch when Michigan State stages its annual Green-White Game, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Spartan Stadium (televised on delay at 6 p.m. by BTN):