Green-White Game: W2W4
EAST LANSING - If Michigan State’s offense looks improved during today’s Green-White Game, that group will have earned it. It won’t be easy.
MSU’s retooled offense, with a healthy, confident Brian Lewerke back at quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, a new wide receivers coach, and a lot of returning starters, can’t help but be improved over last year’s showing. Last fall, Michigan State ranked No. 118 in the country in total offense while sustaining heavy injuries at every position other than right tackle and tight end.
There is a renewed sense of optimism on offense with Brad Salem having taken over from Dave Warner at offensive coordinator, and venerable Jim Bollman the new offensive line coach. But in today’s culmination to the spring football season, the eager Spartan offense will be on stage against one of the best defenses in the country.
Michigan State coaches opted to go with an offense vs. defense spring scrimmage, with true first string vs. first string battles.
Through the first decade of the Mark Dantonio era, the Spartans usually held a spring draft, divided the roster down the middle, and played a competitive football game. That meant the offensive line for each team was made up of a mixture of first-, second- and third-stringers, as was the case for other units on the team.
“That made for great competitiveness, which you like,” said defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Mike Tressel.
But doing it as complete first-string units against each other will provide media and fans with a better idea of how each is progressing.
“When you go ones vs. ones or twos, the whole o-line gets to work together as a whole o-line,” Tressel said. “The linebacking corps is going to get to work together. The communication you’re going to have on a gameday is intact.”
And on this day, the Spartan offensive line will go against a strong Michigan State defensive front - albeit one without Kenny Willekes at defensive end. MSU’s wide receivers will try to get open against a terrific secondary, albeit one without the graduated Khari Willis and Justin Layne, who opted to leave a year early for the NFL Draft.
The latest on each position group, and things to watch when Michigan State stages its annual Green-White Game, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Spartan Stadium (televised on delay at 6 p.m. by BTN):
QUARTERBACK
* Lewerke has played to strong reviews this spring, having rested an injured shoulder throughout January and part of February.
“The confidence is back and the arm strength is back, so we've seen some pretty good things,” Salem said of Lewerke.
Lewerke helped lead the offense to a victory in the first scrimmage of the spring, although Dantonio stacked the cards to ensure a tight score and a chance for the offense to win on the last drive, regardless of which side controlled the game.
The offense fell short in the second scrimmage of the spring.
“Obviously you always want some throws back, but overall I thought I did a good job,” Lewerke said of the second scrimmage. “I thought I used my legs in that scrimmage pretty good too. Overall it was decent. The defense won that one.
“Cody White made some plays. He had a touchdown. That’s what he does all the time and it was good to see him score. Rocky threw that one.”
What about the first scrimmage?
"We had to score a field goal at the end," Lewerke said. "And that’s when Darrell (Stewart) made a great catch to get us close and we were able to make the field goal."
As for the shuffled coaching staff, Lewerke probably is more effected than any player. He has a new QBs coach (Dave Warner) in the QB room, and Lewerke is piloting some changes implemented by the new coordinator, plus some new play-call verbiage to go with it.
"I don’t know if I can talk too much about philosophy but as far as coaches go, each coach has their own style," Lewerke said. "They all have a different way to coach. Coach Warner is a little more harsh than Coach Salem was on us, which I think is very good for all of us right now, especially us. Seeing that change, I think it’s been good for us and all the guys would agree.”
* Sophomore Rocky Lombardi and redshirt freshman Theo Day are competing for the No. 2 spot. Day surprisingly played evenly with Lombardi last spring, until Lombardi rallied the offense to a game-winning drive in the final minute.
Lombardi is expected to get the first shot with the second string in this year’s Green-White Game. Both quarterbacks are expected to get a chance to lead the first-string unit. It will be interesting to see which of the back-up quarterbacks is the most productive in what should be an even, apples-to-apples comparison.
RUNNING BACK
Running back offers the most jumbled competition on the roster. Is there good depth at the position, or a lot of mediocrity? We should learn a little more in the spring game.
Junior Connor Heyward started eight games last year, led the team in rushing (529 yards) and was third in receptions (32), the most by a Spartan running back since Le’Veon Bell.
