Michigan State showed plenty of guts, but didn’t get the glory. The No. 11-ranked Spartans came back from a 15-point first half deficit, but fell short at Indiana, 67-63, at super-charged Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday night. Cassius Winston snapped back from a two-game slump to lead the comeback with 17 points, including three mammoth 3-pointers in the second half. But with a chance to tie or take the lead on the game’s final possession, down 65-63, Winston drove against Indiana power forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis from the left wing and attempted a lob to roll-man Xavier Tillman with less than :03 seconds to play. But Jackson-Davis blocked the lob attempt. The blocked pass caromed off the glass and into Tillman’s hands. Tillman, who timed his leap for the lob but had to adjust to the block, attempted a two-handed tip-in on his way down. But Tillman’s tip-in rolled off the rim. Indiana’s Jerome Hunter grabbed the rebound and hit a pair of free throws with .06 of a second left to ice the game. “You have to give our guys credit for bouncing back and not quitting, and give them credit for competing, and running some incredible things out of time outs that really got us buckets,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “The two big keys were points off turnovers and second-chance points. We were minus-11 on points off turnovers and minus-7 on second-chance points." Michigan State trailed 18-4 and 25-10 in the first half. “I was really disappointed with some guys early and felt bad for a guy like Xavier who played his butt off and misses the lay-up at the end and it looks like his fault," Izzo said. "We just didn’t get enough play out of our wings. Cash really struggled early and he bounced back.” Michigan State fell to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten, tied with Illinois for first place. Indiana improved to 15-4 and 5-3 in the a conference race that now promises to be a tight, competitive log jam for the final 12 games of the regular season. “I didn’t think we guarded anybody early, and that’s just not like us and yet I was proud of us because we came back in a hostile environment and played our butt off for the last three quarters,” Izzo said. “And at winning time we just didn’t make the plays you’ve got to make. “We were up by three points and had four stops in a row and we didn’t score once. We took some bad shots and had a couple of bad turnovers and you can’t win like that on the road against good teams and Indiana has a good team. “I was disappointed. We will regroup.” Michigan State traveled straight to Minneapolis from Bloomington after the game and will play Minnesota at 3 p.m. on Sunday (FOX).

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Winston led Michigan State with 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He was 3-of-6 from 3-point range with all of his 3-pointers coming off of catch-and-shoot opportunities as Izzo diagrammed plays for Winston to work without the ball as a shooting guard on those sets. Aaron Henry had 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting and went 2-of-4 from 3-point range but had only two rebounds in 31 minutes. Gabe Brown had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, but had only two rebounds in 26 minutes. Following the game, Izzo sounded as if he is planning to dock Henry or Brown or both some playing time. “I made a couple of mistakes,” Izzo said. “I’m just going to get Rocket in there more and more. I wasn’t real happy with our wings. When we have two 6-6 and 6-7 wings and they get two rebounds in a game that you need to get more.” Watts played 17 minutes and scored 5 points to go with two rebounds. He was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. * Indiana out-rebounded Michigan State 31-29 overall in a battle between the No. 3 and No. 9 reams in the country in rebounding margin. “We did a better job in rebounding after the 18-4 start or whatever it was,” Izzo said. Tillman had 9 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans. Freshman power forward Malik Hall came off the bench to contribute two points and three rebounds. He played 21 minutes compared to 15 minutes for starter Marcus Bingham. Hall led Michigan State in plus-minus at +5.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Hall made a key mistake with :58 seconds left when he lost focus and intensity for an instant on defense and allowed Indiana center Joey Brunk to get position on him for an offensive rebound and put-back which gave Indiana a 65-62 lead. On that play, Tillman blocked a driving shot attempt by Indiana guard Rob Phinisee. Hall was caught watching the action for an instant rather than finding Brunk and putting a body on him. * Michigan State answered with a Winston drive, resulting in a foul. He made 1-of-2 free throws with :43 seconds left. Winston hit the back of his head on the court during the play and lay on the court for a several seconds in pain, but rose to attempt the free throws. Winston finished 4-of-6 from the free throw line, but the miss in the final minute seemed costly at the time. “Cassius doesn’t miss free throws, and Xavier missed three (lay-ups) in the game,” Izzo said. “We tell them all the time, it doesn’t matter if you miss them at the beginning, the middle or the end, they’re still missed lay-ups. There’s six points that didn’t go in. We’re not good enough to do that right now.” * After a time out heading into the final possessions, Tillman gave Hall some words of encouragement and a high five as the freshman stayed in the game, despite the rebounding assignment error against Brunk moments earlier. Hall responded by playing great defense on Indiana’s last possession of the game. Hall moved laterally to show on a high ball screen, and then recovered quickly to take away Jackson-Davis as a slip man, and then bodied up Jackson-Davis in the post with top-side front coverage and deflected an entry pass from Phinisee resulting in a steal with :13 seconds left and set Michigan State with the chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds. * Michigan State made its first five 3-point attempts of the second half. The first one was a drive-and-dish by Winston to Brown in the left corner, which cut the lead to 37-33. Moments later, Winston drove-and-kicked again to Brown in the left corner for a 3-pointer which cut the lead to 39-36. Brown is 4-of-5 from 3-point in his last two games and is emerging as a legitimate weapon on the perimeter. Izzo included Brown as a key option for the final possession of the game, but Brown didn’t operate correctly off of screen action away from the ball with Tillman. “I either diagrammed it wrong or Gabe … we just didn’t run it right,” Izzo said. “We were trying to get a double screen. But we still get Cash making a great play and he gets to the rim and poor Xavier, that’s just a lay-in, and it just happens, things happen.”

NEW WRINKLES LED THE COMEBACK

* Winston cut it to 42-40 with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the left wing from Tillman off a new screen-the-screener play with 16:04 to play. * Winston hit a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right wing, again from Tillman, this time off a Thomas Kithier downscreen, to pull Michigan State to within 48-46 with 13:45 to play. * Michigan State tied the game at 48-48 with 11:50 left, this time with Winston serving as a side ball screener on a clearout. The new wrinkle resulted in a Hall drive for a wide open dunk. * Michigan State took a 54-53 lead with 7:18 left when Brown finished an alley-oop lob from Winston off a horns set with a guard (Brown) up high rather than two bigs. Michigan State ran the play again with 3:26 left and Michigan State up 58-57, but Winston’s diagonal pass sailed wild out of bounds for a turnover. “The second time we ran it, it was wide open and Cash just uncharacteristically threw a bad pass,” Izzo said. Izzo told Winston he wanted Winston to drive in a little tighter to set up a lob pass rather than a hard diagonal. “That happens,” Izzo said. “That’s the way it is.” * Indiana regained the lead for good at 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Durham with 1:51 left. Brown was responsible for Durham, but dove down near the paint to help cover Jackson-Davis on a screen/roll.

