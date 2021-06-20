Jaron Glover had never been to the state of Michigan prior to this weekend, but he left the Great Lakes State on Sunday planning to spend his college years there.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview High School formalized it with a verbal commitment to Michigan State today (Sunday).

He committed to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker in Tucker’s office, near the end of Glover’s official visit. But a few others knew about his decision the night before, including Glover’s parents, Mike and Berlinda, who accompanied Glover during the official visit.

On Saturday night, Glover also told his long-time friend and newly-enrolled Michigan State freshman Chuck Brantley of his plans to commit.

“Chuck was with me the whole weekend,” Glover said. “I told him the night before that I was about to commit.”

That conversation took place during a get-together at senior quarterback Anthony Russo’s house.