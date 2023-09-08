What should we know about the Spiders going into Saturday's game? Let's get to know Richmond better.

The Spartans are coming off a 31-7 victory last Friday night in the season opener against Central Michigan . Richmond, on the other hand, suffered a 17-10 upset loss at home to Morgan State .

Coming off of a FCS playoff win last year, Richmond was looking to build upon that success to start the 2023 campaign. Unfortunately for the Spiders, that was not the case in Week One.

As mentioned, the Richmond Spiders suffered a heartbreaking loss last week against Morgan State Bears at home, by a final score of 17-10, in what was a big FCS upset.

The Richmond offense was very lackluster in Week One against Morgan State, only putting up 10 points and 264 yards of total offense. Richmond's running game only mustered up 95 yards on the ground and a mere 2.6 rushing yards per average. The rushing attack was led by quarterback Kyle Wickersham, who had 21 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. The running backs of the Spiders combined for 17 carries for 58 yards.

In order for the Spiders to compete against the Spartans on Saturday in East Lansing, they will need to be able to establish an efficient running game, which will have to be led by the offensive line of Richmond. The stout and deep defensive line of the Spartans will make life tough on Richmond’s offensive line. Richmond also gave up five sacks last week, so Michigan State's pass rush could be quite active in this one.

In terms of the passing game for Richmond, the Spiders are led by Wickersham, a first-year starter. Wickersham is a true duel-threat quarterback that will use his legs plenty against the Spartans. He is also 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and doesn't shy away from contact. It's unclear if the Spiders will look to test the Spartans downfield on Saturday, but MSU has to be prepared for the possibility of both the run and the pass from Wickersham.

Last Friday against CMU, Michigan State faced dual-threat quarterback Bert Emanuel and managed to do a solid job containing the running game from Emanuel. Emanuel had 17 carries for 41 yards, which was good for only a 2.4 average. Expect the Spartans to deploy a similar game plan defensively against the Spiders to contain their rushing game. With that said, the style the running quarterbacks are a little bit different. While Emanuel is fast and elusive, Wickersham is big-body who will lower his shoulder down and look to run through you.