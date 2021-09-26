Gervin, Kline enter transfer portal: Comp's Takeaway

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s defensive depth took a dip on Sunday when redshirt juniors Kalon Gervin and Chase Kline entered the transfer portal. Their departures will put a dent in Michigan State’s second string and overall team depth for the remainder of the season. The moves come after Gervin had fallen from the starting lineup, and after Kline failed to match the playing time he garnered last year. Gervin started the first two games at cornerback for Michigan State but played a lesser role as a second-stringer at Miami and didn’t play on defense during Saturday’s 23-20 overtime victory over Nebraska. Kline played five snaps against the Huskers while serving as a second-string linebacker. It was the fewest snaps Kline has played in a game since the 2020 season opener against Rutgers. But Kline made an impact against the Huskers, producing two tackles, including half a sack in limited time. Gervin, from Detroit Cass Tech, and Kline, from Chardon (Ohio) High School, were four-star recruits and two of the highest-ranked recruits in MSU’s 2018 class. Gervin was ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan by Rivals.com and was No. 124 in the nation in 2018. Kline was ranked the No. 14 player in Ohio in 2018. Gervin played 25 snaps at Miami, but was pulled from the game after missing two tackles in the first half. Both players will be listed as redshirt seniors next year, wherever they land. The programs they choose will have the option of bringing them back as super seniors in 2023.

WHAT THIS MEANS AT CORNERBACK

Transfers Chester Kimbrough and Ronald Williams emerged as the starting cornerbacks for the Spartans at Miami and remained the starters against Nebraska. Those two will likely remain the starters going forward, with true freshman Charles Brantley on the rise as a back-up. Head coach Mel Tucker and defensive backs coach Harlon Barnett have preached the importance of competition at each position and promised that the best players would play. Gervin needed to ramp up his game over last year’s performance in order to hold off the arrival of four cornerback transfers during the off-season. Gervin remained a starter for the first two games of 2021 but his role diminished sharply, beginning last week at Miami. Brantley moved ahead of Gervin in the playing group at Miami. Brantley started the second half against the Hurricanes but was ejected due to a targeting foul. Brantley sat out the first half of the Nebraska game, and played in the second half ahead of Gervin. Williams and Gervin started in the opening game of the season at Northwestern. Williams, an Alabama transfer, was replaced in the starting lineup by Kimbrough, a Florida transfer, in the second game against Youngstown State, although Williams continued to see action. Williams and Kimbrough then became the starters against Miami. Williams had a game-cinching interception late in Michigan State’s victory at Miami. He had a key pass break-up on Nebraska’s final play of regulation on Saturday. Kimbrough put a big dent in Nebraska’s hopes of victory on Saturday when he intercepted a slant pass in overtime and nearly returned for a game-winning touchdown. A three-person rotation of Williams, Kimbrough and Brantley is the obvious cornerback picture for MSU at this point. Walk-on Justin White is likely to be the newcomer in the two-deep. He played 10 snaps as the No. 5 cornerback against Youngstown State

WHAT THIS MEANS AT LINEBACKER

Kline played behind Tennessee transfer Quavaris Crouch at weakside linebacker in the first four games. Kline played 27 snaps against Northwestern, 21 against Youngstown State and 21 against Miami before logging just five snaps against Nebraska. Noah Harvey, last year’s starting Mike linebacker, has been relegated to third-string Mike linebacker this year, behind starter Cal Haladay and Michigan transfer Ben VanSumeren. It will be interesting to see if Harvey can move to weakside linebacker as the No. 2, or if true freshman Ma’a Gaoteote will move up from No. 3 weakside linebacker to No. 2. Gaoteote played 14 snaps against Youngstown State. Last year, Kline served as a back-up at both the Mike and weakside linebacker positions. He came off the bench to play 47 snaps against Northwestern and 44 snaps against Indiana, splitting time at both positions.

