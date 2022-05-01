Georgia 2023 OT Shamurad Umarov covers top four schools
College programs seeking a tough as nails offensive tackle have dropped 30 offers on the lap of Shamurad Umarov. The 2023 three-star Denmark High School standout out of Alpharetta (Ga.) entertained...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news