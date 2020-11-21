SpartanMag - Gavin Broscious Commitment Interview

The Spartans added a second commitment to their 2022 recruiting class this afternoon. Goodyear (AZ) offensive guard Gavin Broscious gave his pledge to OL Coach Chris Kapilovic and Michigan State, joining Georgia OG Kris Philips in the class.

Last Saturday, SpartanMag.com insiders Corey Robinson and Justin Thind had the opportunity to speak with the 6-foot-5 OL about his decision, seven days in advance of his decision. Now that Broscious has publicly announced his commitment, that interview has been released from the vault.

On top of that, here's what Broscious' head coach Mark Carter had to say about him:

"With Gavin you’re getting an amazing young man, not just an amazing football player. He’s great in the classroom as well as being a great teammate. Very coachable and humble. From a football stand point, excellent run blocker as well as good pass blocker. Understands the game well for a young man at that age. Receptive to coaching and can adjust on the fly. So happy for him and his family and blessed to be able to coach him this year and next. Add that he comes from a great family and has a great support system."

