Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 16:26:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday atmosphere sold Aussie punter on committing to MSU

Nr7h4uypvjkvkvxhusxe
Dantonio and Bouwmeester during his official visit last weekend (via Twitter)
Corey Robinson
SpartanMag.com

Spartans land 2019 Aussie Punter Jack Bouwmeester Michigan State football coaches reached out all the way to Australia to find their punter for the 2019 class. Jack Bouwmeester is a 6-foot-3 195 po...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}