Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 in Big Ten play) will hit the road for the first time in 2023 as it travels to Iowa (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten play) on Saturday night. The game at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for a 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff and will broadcast on NBC. The contest will also be available to stream on Peacock. With head coach Mel Tucker's termination from Michigan State University now official, the Spartans will look to move forward under the tutelage of acting head coach (and soon to be interim head coach, pending approval by MSU's Board of Trustees during an upcoming October meeting) Harlon Barnett. Both teams enter this contest with struggling offenses, but there is more to the story than just that. Let's preview the upcoming matchup in full.

2023 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 377 total yards, 266 passing yards, 111 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 371.75 total yards allowed, 243.25 passing yards allowed, 128.5 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 41.18%

-Third-down defense: 24.53%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 92 (23.0 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 93 (23.25 per per game) Iowa: -Record: 3-1 (0-1 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 245.5 total yards, 127 passing yards, 118.5 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 313.8 total yards allowed, 180 passing yards allowed, 133.8 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 30.8%

-Third-down defense: 36.6%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 85 (21.25 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 68 (17.0 per game) Current SP+ rankings: -Michigan State: 63rd

-Iowa: 39th

Series history/all-time records

-All-time head-to-head record: Iowa leads 24-22-2

-Current streak: Iowa is on a one-game winning streak following a victory in 2020

-Last Michigan State win: Sept. 30, 2017 (17-10)

-Last Iowa win: Nov. 7, 2020 (49-7)

-Michigan State all-time record: 728-481-44 (.599)

-Iowa all-time record: 688-573-39 (.544)

Uniform watch:

Michigan State: The "Block S" is making its 2023 appearance. The Spartans will wear white helmets with a green "Block" S logo on both the sides and green stripe down the middle. The jerseys (with green lettering and numbering) and pants are both white as well, as Michigan State looks to combat Iowa's all-black look with an all-white look.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBSb2FkIFRlc3Qg4pqq77iP4pqq77iP4pqq77iPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vejlhbHV4U0dReSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3o5YWx1eFNHUXk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9v dGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA3NTMwMjEwMjgxNzUwNjY2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Spartans Illustrated guest writer @MSU_Uniforms has more information on this week's look here. A more detailed-look at the white helmets with the green "Block S" can be viewed in the image below.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCW8J2QnvCdkJ7wnZCkIPCdn5Mg8J2Qi/CdkKLwnZCd8J2QrCDw n6W2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iVXBCaXo0a3c0Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vYlVwQml6NGt3NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDc3NTEzNjY5 ODA5NDQxMDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI5LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Iowa: As mentioned above, Iowa is rocking all-blacks for the Saturday night showdown with Michigan State. The Hawkeyes have black helmets with the yellow Hawkeye logo, black jerseys with yellow and white stripes on the sleeve, and black pants with a yellow stripe.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pqr77iP4pqr77iP4pqr77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9zMEJZQ1JPc0ZSIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczBCWUNST3NGUjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNzQ3NTM1NTA0NzUxODY1OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Previous game results:

Maryland 31, Michigan State 9 Maryland earned the victory, but five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles lost) cost the Spartans in this one. Michigan State received the ball first, but quarterback Noah Kim threw an interception seven plays into the Spartans' initial drive. The Terrapins later took advantage when quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found Sean Greeley for a one-yard touchdown. The Terps took an early 7-0 lead. MSU then drove down to Maryland's 1-yard line. However, running back Nathan Carter was tackled for a four-yard loss on a fourth-and-goal play and the Spartans turned the ball over on downs. Next, Tagovailoa led an 11-play. 95-yard drive, which he capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Chambers to put the Terrapins up by two scores. Disaster struck again for the Spartans on the ensuing possession, as Carter fumbled two plays into the drive and the Terps recovered. Five plays after the turnover, Tagovailoa scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown, and Maryland led 21-0 with 8:39 remaining in the second quarter. The Spartans later added a 37-yard field goal from Jonathan Kim with 3:39 remaining before halftime. Michigan State had another chance to cut into Maryland's lead before the break, but a dropped pass in the end zone by Montorie Foster Jr., and a blocked field goal attempted by Jonathan Kim, left the score at 21-3 after 30 minutes of play. Kim threw another pick early in the third quarter, but it was later answered by Michigan State's Angelo Grose, who made an interception of his own in the end zone. Michigan State scored its only touchdown of the game in the third quarter when Kim found Tyrell Henry, but the Spartans' two-point conversion attempt was no good. That made the score 21-9 with Maryland in the lead. In the fourth quarter, Maryland's Jack Howes tacked on a 48-yard field goal to make the score 24-9 with 11 minutes to play. Kim was pulled in favor of redshirt freshman Katin Houser to try to give the MSU offense a "spark." Houser led the Spartans down the field, and broke inside of Maryland's 10-yard line before throwing an interception of his own. A couple minutes later, Tagovailoa and Octavian Smith Jr. connected for a 31-yard touchdown to ice the game for the Terrapins. Michigan State fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. The score went final at 31-9. For the full game recap, click here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25jR081VFowcjAi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uY0dPNVRaMHIwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1p Y2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcw NTcxNzI1MDg2MTI2NTM2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Penn State 31, Iowa 0 This one did not go well for Iowa. Penn State out-gained Iowa in total yardage 397 to 76, and had 28 first downs compared to the Hawkeyes' four. Iowa also turned the ball over four times. The first quarter was relatively uneventful. After fumble from Iowa tight end Erick All, Penn State added a 46-yard field goal from Alex Felkins. The score was 3-0 after 15 minutes of gameplay. The only score of the second quarter came from Penn State quarterback Drew Allar's nine-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Dinkins. This followed a Penn State punt in which the ball hit Iowa's Brenden Deasfernandes, which made it a live ball recovered by PSU. The Nittany Lions scored twice in the third quarter — Allar threw two more touchdown passes, both to tight end Tyler Warren — and looked to put things out of reach for the Hawkeyes. Penn State led 24-0 with 1:06 remaining in the third third quarter. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was strip-sacked by defensive end Chop Robinson and the Nittany Lions recovered the fumble. Penn State capitalized after the turnover when Allar found KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a three-yard touchdown pass to make the score 31-0 early in the fourth quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, Penn State's Amin Vanover forced yet another fumble, this time by Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, and the Nittany Lions recovered and ran out the clock. That score went final at 31-0 and Iowa suffered its first loss of the season in embarrassing fashion.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icm8iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBTY29yZSA8YnI+PGJyPlBlbm4gU3RhdGUgMzEsIElvd2Eg MDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhhd2tleWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJh bGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA1Nzc2NzU0NjIxNjU3MjAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Key matchups:

Nathan Carter/Michigan State running game versus Iowa defensive front: Iowa has a tough defense. The Hawkeyes rank 36th in the FBS in yards allowed per game (313.8), eighth in yards per play allowed (4.21) and 26th in points per game allowed (17.0). However, where Michigan State might be able to gain some traction against the stout Iowa defense is on the ground. MSU running back Nathan Carter comes into the game ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 389 rushing yards (92.3 yards per game). Iowa ranks 10th in the conference (and 71st nationally) in rushing defense, allowing 133.8 yards per game (for context, MSU is slightly better, allowing 128.5 rushing yards per game). The Hawkeyes currently give up 3.61 yards per carry, which ranks seventh in the conference and about 50th in the country. While Carter has put up good numbers, as a team, the Spartans rank toward the bottom of the Big Ten (12th) and the FBS (111th) in rushing yards per game, averaging just 111 per contest. If MSU plans to move the ball in this game, it has to establish a presence in the ground attack. The offensive line and the running backs behind Carter — its unclear if Jaren Mangham and/or Jalen Berger will return from injury this week — have to be more productive if the Spartans want to steal a win in Iowa City. -Can either team show something in the passing game?: While Michigan State might find some room on the ground against Hawkeyes, it might be a different story through the air. Iowa is only allowing 180 passing yards per game, which ranks 24th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten. Michigan State actually comes in third in the conference in passing yards per game, and 44th nationally, at 266 yards per contest. However, starting quarterback Noah Kim has only averaged 165.5 yards per game over his last two contests. Kim has thrown three interceptions in the last two games combined and has often been off-target on throws, completing just 46.88% of his throws in that span. Redshirt freshman Katin Houser was brought in each of the past two games, including taking over early in the fourth quarter versus Maryland. Kim, who will start at Iowa, has to be better this week to give the Spartans a chance. On the other side, former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is completing just 50.5% of his passes for 459 yards, four touchdowns and three picks. His 114.8 passing yards per game ranks last in the Big Ten. McNamara also fumbled twice last week (losing one). Defensively, Michigan State gives up about 243.3 passing yards per game (ninth in the Big Ten and 91st in the FBS). Something has to give in the passing game. Whichever team can find success through the air will likely put itself in position to win the game. -Turnover margin: After Michigan State's five-turnover fiasco against Maryland and Iowa's four giveaways against Penn State, you can count on both teams putting a better emphasis on protecting the ball this week. This isn't exactly a groundbreaking statement, but generally, the team with less turnovers wins the game. Offensively, Michigan State has to limit the giveaways. Defensively, the Spartans need to try to steal a possession or two by forcing turnovers. Michigan State has three interceptions this season, including one in each of the past two games. Incredibly, Michigan State's three picks this season is already more than the Spartans had as a team in 2022 (two). The Hawkeyes lost four fumbles to Penn State last weekend. The Spartans threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles to Maryland. We'll see if either one of these defenses can find a similar recipe to wreak havoc on the opposing offense.

Game info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: NBC (streaming on Peacock)

-TV Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines)

-Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

-Weather Expectations: Clear skies with high temperature around 91 degrees, and temperatures around 82 to 85 degrees at kickoff. Winds are expected to be blowing south/southeast at around seven to 10 miles per hour.

-Current Line: Michigan State +10.5, according to DraftKings

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4aaIElvd2E8YnI+4o+wIDc6MzBwbSBFVDxicj7wn5ONIEtpbm5p Y2sgU3RhZGl1bTxicj7wn5O6IE5CQzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1BHZ2FOT2pUSGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QR2dhTk9qVEhqPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNzM3NTM2NTU5MTUzNTk5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Final thoughts:

It's going to be a hot night in Iowa City, and it will be interesting to see how the Michigan State players react to their first road of the game of the 2023 season in what is expected to be a hostile environment at Kinnick Stadium. Despite his struggles the past two weeks, and getting pulled in the fourth quarter last week versus Maryland in favor of Houser, Kim will continue to start at quarterback versus Iowa, according to acting head coach Harlon Barnett. As mentioned, both of these teams struggle offensively, especially Iowa. But, also as pointed out, the Hawkeyes boast an extremely stout defense. In fact, Iowa actually ranks second in ESPN's SP+ rankings, while the offense ranks just 108th. According to Parker Fleming of cfb-graphs.com, Iowa's defense ranks 31st (quite good) in ECKEL rate, while the offense ranks just 115th (not good). Michigan State ranks 100th on offense and 102nd on defense in this category (not so good). ECKEL is a "measure of quality possessions and opportunity creation." ECKEL rate is how often a team creates a quality possession, which is defined as a "drive in which a team has a scoring opportunity (first-and-10 across their opponents' 40-yard line) or a big-play touchdown."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUNISUdBTiBTVEFURSBAIElPV0EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2YzVDU4ajBVVUciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mM1Q1OGowVVVHPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHBhcmtlciBmbGVtaW5nIChAc3RhdHNvd2FyKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3N0YXRzb3dhci9zdGF0dXMvMTcw NjY4NDcwNjcwNjg1ODQ0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

All of this is to say that it won't be easy for Michigan State's offense, which has struggled over the past two weeks, to put up a lot of points on Iowa. On the contrary, though, there's not a lot of evidence pointing to the Hawkeyes lighting up the scoreboard on Saturday night either. Michigan State's defense showed some promise against Maryland last week, despite the lop-sided finals score. It will be interesting to see if MSU can build off of that, Also, Michigan State ranks sixth nationally in third-down defense (just under 25%), while Iowa's offense ranks 123rd (30.8%) in third-down offense. The most likely scenario is that this is going to be a lower-scoring game. The first team to 17 or 20 points could very well walk away victorious. Neither team wants to begin Big Ten play at 0-2 and both squads will be ready to bounce back after a tough week last week. For more on Iowa, read Spartans Illustrated's question-and-answer session with Go Iowa Awesome and check out the "Get To Know The Opponent" column.