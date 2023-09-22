2023 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 2-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 377.3 total yards, 263.3 passing yards, 114 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 375 total yards allowed, 250 passing yards allowed, 125 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 42.1%

-Third-down defense: 18.42%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 83 (27.67 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 62 (20.67 per per game) Maryland: -Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)

-Offense (per game averages): 480 total yards, 304 passing yards, 176 rushing yards

-Defense (per game averages): 314.67 total yards allowed, 193.33 passing yards allowed, 121.33 rushing yards allowed

-Third-down offense: 53.66%

-Third-down defense: 36.84%

-Cumulative Points Scored: 118 (39.33 per game)

-Cumulative Points Allowed: 40 (13.33 per game) Current SP+ rankings: -Michigan State: 54th

-Maryland: 31st

Series history/all-time records

-All-time head-to-head record: Michigan State leads 10-3

-Current streak: Maryland has a one-game winning streak after winning in 2022

-Last Michigan State win: Nov. 13, 2021 (40-21)

-Last Maryland win: Oct. 1, 2022 (27-13)

-Michigan State all-time record: 728-480-44 (.599)

-Maryland all-time record: 672-619-43 (.520)

Uniform watch:

Michigan State: For homecoming, Michigan State is asking fans to wear "vintage" MSU gear. The Spartans' uniforms this week will be reflecting that theme with a Michigan Agriculture College ("MAC") logo on the helmets. Michigan State University was previously called Michigan Agriculture College from 1909 until 1925 when it changed its name to Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (then Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Science in 1955 before finally becoming Michigan State University in 1964). The uniforms include an all-green look for the helmets, jerseys and pants, with white accents.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBuZWVkIGV2ZXJ5Ym9keS4g8J+fovCfn6Lwn5+iIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RSVpVcVJYbUVvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUUla VXFSWG1FbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDQ5OTYwNDU5MjE0MzE4ODQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Spartans Illustrated guest writer @MSU_Uniforms has more on this week's gear here. A closer look at the helmet can be viewed below.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIHRvIG91ciByb290cy4g8J+MsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vanp5TmluRGpSQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p6eU5pbkRqUkI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBNU1Vf Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA1MjA2NTQ5NjA4NjE2MDAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Maryland: If the image below is any sort of hint, expect white jerseys with red and black accents and red helmets with white and black details.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgVGVuIG9wZW5lciBpbmNvbWluZyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVEJJQT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RCSUE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9CeW54bzVOV2FTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnlueG81TldhUzwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJ5bGFuZCBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRlcnBzRm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVycHNGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTcwMzkzMDQ5NjY5NzIxNzE3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Previous game results:

Washington 41, Michigan State 7 This was about as deflating of a loss of possible for Michigan State and its fans. Washington thoroughly dominated from the opening snap and it was obvious early on that MSU was incredibly overmatched. Of course, this came on the heels of the news breaking of sexual harassment allegations against head coach Mel Tucker, and it's fair to consider that the players and remaining coaches and staff members had been through an emotional roller coaster. But from a strictly on-the-field perspective, it was clear that the Huskies are a far superior team. In Harlon Barnett's first game as acting head coach, the Spartans fell behind 14-0 after one quarter of play. A one-yard touchdown run by wide receiver (and former Spartan) Germie Bernard and a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to tight end Jack Westover were the fist two scores of the contest. The second quarter saw the Huskies rattle off 21 more points. Penix connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and later found Westover in the end zone two more times to give Washington a commanding 35-0 lead. Three of Westover's four total catches went for touchdowns. The second half was much less exciting as Washington put its foot on the brake a bit. Kicker Grady Gross hit two chip-shot field goals in the third quarter to extend the Huskies' lead to 41-0. Michigan State finally got onto the board with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter as backup quarterback Katin Houser crossed the goal line on a four-yard run. The score went final at 41-7. For the full game recap, click here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Z6YmJlNGFIYlciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92emJiZTRhSGJXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChATVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzIwNzgz MzYzMjY1NzQ3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Maryland actually fell behind 14-0 early on in this one before reeling off 42-straight points. Both of Virginia's touchdowns came in the first quarter. Running back Perris Jones scored on a 13-yard run, and then quarterback Anthony Colandrea found running back Kobe Pace on a 19-yard passing play. It was all Terrapins from there. Virginia's second touchdown was immediately answered on the ensuing kickoff by Maryland's Braeden Wisloski, who took it 98 yards for a touchdown. The only score in the second quarter was a three-yard touchdown run from running back Roman Hemby, which tied at the game at 14-14. The Terps then outscored the Cavaliers 28-0 in the second half. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, threw a 64-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead. In the fourth quarter, Maryland scored three rushing touchdowns. Hemby added one more touchdown, while fellow running backs Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald each had a rushing score as well. While it didn't look promising early on, Maryland ultimately beat Virginia in decisive fashion, as the score went final at 42-14.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5URVJQUyBXSU4gVEhFIEJPUkRFUiBCQVRUTEUhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9UQklBP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVEJJQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJ5 bGFuZCBGb290YmFsbCAoQFRlcnBzRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGVycHNGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjg2OTk2 MzI5NDI0NDk0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Key matchups:

Maryland's third-down offense versus Michigan State's third-down defense: Here's an interesting statistic for you: Michigan State actually leads the FBS in third-down defense at 18.42%. The Spartans have only allowed seven conversions 38 third-down attempts against them. Now, for context, that number is likely helped by the fact that Michigan State played struggling offenses like Central Michigan and Richmond in the first two games. It is also helped by the fact that Washington had a lot of success on first down and second down last week, but still, MSU held UW to just three conversions on 10 third-down attempts. On the other side of the coin, Maryland ranks 13th in the country in third-down offense at a clip of about 53.7%. Can Michigan State's defense get off of the field on third down, or will Maryland's offense continue to fins success here? This will be an intriguing battle to watch. -Taulia Tagovailoa/Maryland wide receivers versus Michigan State pass defense: This is obvious, but until proven otherwise, this is a matchup that needs to be highlighted when Michigan State goes up against strong passing attacks. It was not only the defensive backs that were torched by Washington last week, but also the linebackers, who were often out of position and overmatched while defending the pass. The tackling was poor all around as well. Maryland also poses a tough challenge for the MSU defense in the passing game. As mentioned earlier, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa averages nearly 300 passing yards per game, and he can throw well from the pocket or on the run. He will also spread the ball around, as three different receivers have amassed at least 164 receiving yards. The defensive backs and linebackers need to bounce back in a big way versus Maryland, and the defensive line needs to generate pressure, or else it could quickly get out of hand again. -Corey Dyches versus Michigan State linebackers/defensive backs: When looking at Maryland's passing attack more specifically, tight end Corey Dyches could cause some matchup problems for Michigan State. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dyches leads the Terrapins with 16 receptions through three games, and he has also recorded 195 receiving yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after amassing 39 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns. As I mentioned above, Michigan State's linebackers struggled mightily in coverage against Washington. Also, as pointed out earlier, UW tight end Jack Westover caught three touchdowns last week. Maryland could look to isolate Dyches one-on-one with a linebacker and try to take advantage. Michigan State could have a nickel back or another defensive back guarding Dyches as well, but either way, expect him to be heavily involved through the air.

Game info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time

-TV Channel: NBC (streaming on Peacock)

-TV Announcers: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (analyst)

-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

-Weather Expectations: Mostly sunny with temperatures around 76 degrees at kickoff, winds blowing east/northeast around eight or nine miles per hour

-Current Line: Michigan State +7.5, according to DraftKings

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIEhvbWUsIFNwYXJ0YW5zIfCfj6EgPGJyPjxicj5HZXQg dXAtdG8tZGF0ZSBob21lY29taW5nIGdhbWUgZGF5IGluZm9ybWF0aW9uIGF0 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9ldWJ1OG5SY3ZLIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZXVidThuUmN2SzwvYT4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JanNM bW1BbDBWIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWpzTG1tQWwwVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDUyNDU4MDkzNTEwMjkwNjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Final thoughts:

Michigan State will rely on its upperclassmen for leadership in this game. Notably, redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. and senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain will serve as captains for the homecoming matchup with Maryland. This is actually Maryland's first away game of the year, so it will be interesting to see how the Terrapins handle a road environment versus an opposing homecoming crowd. I've mentioned it throughout this preview, but Michigan State has to bounce back in a big way this week. A loss against Maryland likely means that this team's ceiling is five wins or less. A win likely means that bowl eligibility is on the table. Of course, it's still early enough in the campaign where a loss this week could be overcome later, but it just feels like this game is going to turn the trajectory of the season one way or the other, in my personal opinion. Maryland's prowess as a passing offense, led by Tagovailoa, has been highlighted often throughout this piece. However, The Terrapins are no slouch in the running game either, averaging 176 rushing yards per game and ranking in the top-50 in the country. With that said, the offensive line has caused problems for Maryland, and Michigan State's pass rush should generate some pressure, or at least much more than the Spartans did last week. Defensively, the Terps are only allowing 13.33 points per game (21st the in FBS). Maryland also ranks in the top-50 in total defense (314.67 total yards allowed per game), and is particularly strong against the pass, ranking 39th in the country (193.33 passing yards allowed per game). It's only a three-game sample size and the competition level hasn't been extremely strong, but those numbers are more than respectable. Obviously, the players, coaches and support staff members have been through a lot over the past roughly two weeks due to the Tucker situation. It will be interesting to see where the Spartans are at from a mental standpoint. Barnett spoke earlier this week about being disciplined and detail-oriented. The coaching staff has had a full week to prepare a game plan with Barnett at the helm this time around (unlike last week versus Washington). Similarly, the players have had a full week under Barnett's tutelage. The question remains, though: will the Spartans be able to translate what they accomplished on the practice field to the game field? We will soon find out.