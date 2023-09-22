Game Preview: Maryland versus Michigan State
Michigan State will host Maryland for its 107th homecoming game on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.
This game marks Michigan State's fourth-straight home game to begin the 2023 campaign. MSU looks to bounce back after being utterly dominated by Washington in a 41-7 blowout loss. It will also open Big Ten play for teams this season.
This is the second game under acting head coach Harlon Barnett, and the first contest for the Spartans since head coach Mel Tucker was served notice of intent by MSU that it intends to terminate his employment agreement with the university.
Maryland enters the game with a 3-0 record. Despite slow starts over the past two games and falling behind by double-digits early in each of those contests, the Terrapins have an average margin of victory of 26.0 points per game.
After being decimated by Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (473 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions) and the Huskies' wide receivers last week, Michigan State faces another tough challenge at quarterback this week in Taulia Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa is averaging 296.3 passing yards per game and has thrown five touchdowns, while rushing for one score as well.
Barnett noted that Tagovailoa will "throw the ball from anywhere" and understands that it will be a tall task to contain him.
"We have another excellent quarterback coming in here," Barnett said about Tagovailoa. "(He) moves around in the pocket a lot, and it's gonna be a challenge for us."
What else does Maryland bring to Spartan Stadium on Saturday? Let's preview the matchup.
2023 statistics review:
Michigan State:
-Record: 2-1 (0-0 in Big Ten)
-Offense (per game averages): 377.3 total yards, 263.3 passing yards, 114 rushing yards
-Defense (per game averages): 375 total yards allowed, 250 passing yards allowed, 125 rushing yards allowed
-Third-down offense: 42.1%
-Third-down defense: 18.42%
-Cumulative Points Scored: 83 (27.67 per game)
-Cumulative Points Allowed: 62 (20.67 per per game)
Maryland:
-Record: 3-0 (0-0 in Big Ten)
-Offense (per game averages): 480 total yards, 304 passing yards, 176 rushing yards
-Defense (per game averages): 314.67 total yards allowed, 193.33 passing yards allowed, 121.33 rushing yards allowed
-Third-down offense: 53.66%
-Third-down defense: 36.84%
-Cumulative Points Scored: 118 (39.33 per game)
-Cumulative Points Allowed: 40 (13.33 per game)
-Michigan State: 54th
-Maryland: 31st
Series history/all-time records
-All-time head-to-head record: Michigan State leads 10-3
-Current streak: Maryland has a one-game winning streak after winning in 2022
-Last Michigan State win: Nov. 13, 2021 (40-21)
-Last Maryland win: Oct. 1, 2022 (27-13)
-Michigan State all-time record: 728-480-44 (.599)
-Maryland all-time record: 672-619-43 (.520)
Uniform watch:
Michigan State:
For homecoming, Michigan State is asking fans to wear "vintage" MSU gear. The Spartans' uniforms this week will be reflecting that theme with a Michigan Agriculture College ("MAC") logo on the helmets.
Michigan State University was previously called Michigan Agriculture College from 1909 until 1925 when it changed its name to Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (then Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Science in 1955 before finally becoming Michigan State University in 1964).
The uniforms include an all-green look for the helmets, jerseys and pants, with white accents.
Spartans Illustrated guest writer @MSU_Uniforms has more on this week's gear here.
A closer look at the helmet can be viewed below.
Maryland:
If the image below is any sort of hint, expect white jerseys with red and black accents and red helmets with white and black details.
Previous game results:
Washington 41, Michigan State 7
This was about as deflating of a loss of possible for Michigan State and its fans. Washington thoroughly dominated from the opening snap and it was obvious early on that MSU was incredibly overmatched.
Of course, this came on the heels of the news breaking of sexual harassment allegations against head coach Mel Tucker, and it's fair to consider that the players and remaining coaches and staff members had been through an emotional roller coaster. But from a strictly on-the-field perspective, it was clear that the Huskies are a far superior team.
In Harlon Barnett's first game as acting head coach, the Spartans fell behind 14-0 after one quarter of play. A one-yard touchdown run by wide receiver (and former Spartan) Germie Bernard and a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to tight end Jack Westover were the fist two scores of the contest.
The second quarter saw the Huskies rattle off 21 more points. Penix connected on a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and later found Westover in the end zone two more times to give Washington a commanding 35-0 lead. Three of Westover's four total catches went for touchdowns.
The second half was much less exciting as Washington put its foot on the brake a bit. Kicker Grady Gross hit two chip-shot field goals in the third quarter to extend the Huskies' lead to 41-0.
Michigan State finally got onto the board with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter as backup quarterback Katin Houser crossed the goal line on a four-yard run. The score went final at 41-7.
For the full game recap, click here.
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Maryland actually fell behind 14-0 early on in this one before reeling off 42-straight points.
Both of Virginia's touchdowns came in the first quarter. Running back Perris Jones scored on a 13-yard run, and then quarterback Anthony Colandrea found running back Kobe Pace on a 19-yard passing play.
It was all Terrapins from there. Virginia's second touchdown was immediately answered on the ensuing kickoff by Maryland's Braeden Wisloski, who took it 98 yards for a touchdown.
The only score in the second quarter was a three-yard touchdown run from running back Roman Hemby, which tied at the game at 14-14.
The Terps then outscored the Cavaliers 28-0 in the second half. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, threw a 64-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Maryland scored three rushing touchdowns. Hemby added one more touchdown, while fellow running backs Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald each had a rushing score as well.
While it didn't look promising early on, Maryland ultimately beat Virginia in decisive fashion, as the score went final at 42-14.
Key matchups:
Maryland's third-down offense versus Michigan State's third-down defense: Here's an interesting statistic for you: Michigan State actually leads the FBS in third-down defense at 18.42%. The Spartans have only allowed seven conversions 38 third-down attempts against them. Now, for context, that number is likely helped by the fact that Michigan State played struggling offenses like Central Michigan and Richmond in the first two games. It is also helped by the fact that Washington had a lot of success on first down and second down last week, but still, MSU held UW to just three conversions on 10 third-down attempts. On the other side of the coin, Maryland ranks 13th in the country in third-down offense at a clip of about 53.7%. Can Michigan State's defense get off of the field on third down, or will Maryland's offense continue to fins success here? This will be an intriguing battle to watch.
-Taulia Tagovailoa/Maryland wide receivers versus Michigan State pass defense: This is obvious, but until proven otherwise, this is a matchup that needs to be highlighted when Michigan State goes up against strong passing attacks. It was not only the defensive backs that were torched by Washington last week, but also the linebackers, who were often out of position and overmatched while defending the pass. The tackling was poor all around as well. Maryland also poses a tough challenge for the MSU defense in the passing game. As mentioned earlier, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa averages nearly 300 passing yards per game, and he can throw well from the pocket or on the run. He will also spread the ball around, as three different receivers have amassed at least 164 receiving yards. The defensive backs and linebackers need to bounce back in a big way versus Maryland, and the defensive line needs to generate pressure, or else it could quickly get out of hand again.
-Corey Dyches versus Michigan State linebackers/defensive backs: When looking at Maryland's passing attack more specifically, tight end Corey Dyches could cause some matchup problems for Michigan State. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Dyches leads the Terrapins with 16 receptions through three games, and he has also recorded 195 receiving yards and a touchdown. In 2022, he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten after amassing 39 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns. As I mentioned above, Michigan State's linebackers struggled mightily in coverage against Washington. Also, as pointed out earlier, UW tight end Jack Westover caught three touchdowns last week. Maryland could look to isolate Dyches one-on-one with a linebacker and try to take advantage. Michigan State could have a nickel back or another defensive back guarding Dyches as well, but either way, expect him to be heavily involved through the air.
Game info:
-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3:32 p.m. Eastern Time
-TV Channel: NBC (streaming on Peacock)
-TV Announcers: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (analyst)
-Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
-Weather Expectations: Mostly sunny with temperatures around 76 degrees at kickoff, winds blowing east/northeast around eight or nine miles per hour
-Current Line: Michigan State +7.5, according to DraftKings
Final thoughts:
Michigan State will rely on its upperclassmen for leadership in this game. Notably, redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley, redshirt junior defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. and senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain will serve as captains for the homecoming matchup with Maryland.
This is actually Maryland's first away game of the year, so it will be interesting to see how the Terrapins handle a road environment versus an opposing homecoming crowd.
I've mentioned it throughout this preview, but Michigan State has to bounce back in a big way this week. A loss against Maryland likely means that this team's ceiling is five wins or less. A win likely means that bowl eligibility is on the table. Of course, it's still early enough in the campaign where a loss this week could be overcome later, but it just feels like this game is going to turn the trajectory of the season one way or the other, in my personal opinion.
Maryland's prowess as a passing offense, led by Tagovailoa, has been highlighted often throughout this piece. However, The Terrapins are no slouch in the running game either, averaging 176 rushing yards per game and ranking in the top-50 in the country. With that said, the offensive line has caused problems for Maryland, and Michigan State's pass rush should generate some pressure, or at least much more than the Spartans did last week.
Defensively, the Terps are only allowing 13.33 points per game (21st the in FBS). Maryland also ranks in the top-50 in total defense (314.67 total yards allowed per game), and is particularly strong against the pass, ranking 39th in the country (193.33 passing yards allowed per game). It's only a three-game sample size and the competition level hasn't been extremely strong, but those numbers are more than respectable.
Obviously, the players, coaches and support staff members have been through a lot over the past roughly two weeks due to the Tucker situation. It will be interesting to see where the Spartans are at from a mental standpoint. Barnett spoke earlier this week about being disciplined and detail-oriented.
The coaching staff has had a full week to prepare a game plan with Barnett at the helm this time around (unlike last week versus Washington). Similarly, the players have had a full week under Barnett's tutelage. The question remains, though: will the Spartans be able to translate what they accomplished on the practice field to the game field?
We will soon find out.
________________________________________________________________________________________
