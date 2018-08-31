SpartanMag.com





EAST LANSING - A season of expectations begins for No. 11 Michigan State at 7 p.m. on Friday night when the Spartans open the 2018 season against Utah State.

But in reality, those expectations began as the Spartans walked off the field after last season’s Holiday Bowl, celebrating a 42-17 drubbing of Washington State.

That’s because a program that ended 2016 with a shocking 3-9 finish had come back and had righted the ship to earn 10 wins in 2017.

Now, with a wealth of returning starters - 10 on offense and nine on defense - a lot is expected of head coach Mark Dantonio’s team as he enters his 12th season at the helm.

The first team to encroach on those expectations comes from the Mountain West Conference.

Utah State, which finished 6-7 last season, are coming off a postseason bid to the Arizona Bowl where they fell to New Mexico State, 26-20 in overtime, have expectations too.

Last year, head coach Matt Wells guided his program to a fourth bowl game in his five seasons in Logan, Utah.

Now, as he begins his sixth season, he too has a team with high hopes, as it returns 18 starters from last year’s team.

And while Utah State didn’t fare well against the Big Ten last season, eventually falling to Wisconsin, 59-10, they were tied with the Badgers at halftime 10-10, and led that game 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Wells is hoping his team, which runs an uptempo offense, has learned from last season’s tough lessons and are primed for an upset Friday night.

“The difference with us is we don't have nearly as many first-year starters going into the game as we did last year,’’ Wells said. “We have more experienced players. Now, does that lead to better play and more points and all that stuff? Obviously, that remains to be seen. But, we're not nearly as inexperienced going into the game as we were last year."

THE PERSONNEL

Offensively, the Aggies’ spread offense is led by sophomore quarterback Jordan Love, who finished last season 129-for-235 for 1,631 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. While he shared QB duties for the first six games with an out-going senior who had more than 7,000 career passing yards, he eventually won the job outright, starting the last six games of the season.

He’s also a pretty good run threat when needed, gaining 165 yards on 46 carries last season.

“They're going as fast as anybody in the country,’’ Dantonio said of the Aggies’ uptempo offense. “I've been impressed with their quarterback.’’

While the Aggies lost their top running back from last season to graduation, LaJuan Hunt, who ran for nearly 850 yards and 11 TDs, they have tandem of running backs that includes senior Eltoro Allen and junior Gerold Bright, who combined to rush for 573 yards, while scoring three times last season.

Also, look for junior running back Darwin Thompson, a junior college transfer, to get his chance to help the Aggies establish a strong run game.

Every good spread offense has multiple pass-catching options and Utah State is no exception with three capable receivers.

Senior wide receiver Ron’quavion Tarver leads the way after hauling in 48 catches for 569 yards and seven scores last season, while junior tight end Dax Raymond, an honorable mention All-Mountain West performer, caught 41 balls for 456 yards and one TD. Sophomore wideout Jordan Nathan added 25 receptions for 324 yards and two scores in 2017.

While Utah State’s offense features some nice talent at the skill positions, the heart of their offense is tied to an offensive line that features five returning starters, including honorable mention All-MW selections, senior left guard Roman Andrus and senior center Quin Ficklin.

That line is made up of four seniors and just one junior and started a combined 63 of 65 games last season, and will definitely figure prominently in an Aggies’ schedule that features five bowl teams from last season.

In 2017, Utah State averaged 30.2 points a game and nearly 400 yards of total offense.

THE MATCHUP

MSU’s defense, led by junior Mike linebacker and leading returning tackler Joe Bachie, who had 100 stops last season, including 8.5 for loss, will be trying to stop a Utah State offense that scored 40 or more points in four ballgames last season.

The Spartans, who lost just one of last season’s top 10 tacklers to graduation in linebacker Chris Frey, will also be looking for big defensive contributions from senior ‘star’ linebacker Andrew Dowell, junior defensive end Kenny Willekes, and senior safety and tri-captain Khari Willis.

That trio all had 71 or more tackles last season, with Willekes leading the team in tackles for loss with 14.5.

“They’re obviously going to come at us real quick and try and get us out of position, and not knowing our calls,’’ Willekes said. “It’s a challenge but we’re ready to go.’’

Last season, the MSU defense gave up just 95.3 rushing yards a contest, while collecting 65 tackles for loss, which included 28 sacks. The Spartans also had 14 picks last season and with the way Utah State runs its offense, there will be opportunities to make plays in the secondary.

“They have a lot of starters back, so we know they’re a very capable team,’’ Willis said. “You see a lot of good things when you see them on film.’’

On offense, MSU returns a wealth of talent at the skill positions.

MSU’S OFFENSE

Led by junior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who threw for nearly 2,800 yards and ran for 559 more, while accounting for 25 scores on the ground and in the air last year, MSU compiled nearly 385 yards of total offense a game.

While close to 220 yards of that offense came in the air, MSU will be looking to strengthen a running game that averaged 167.8 yards a contest last season.

That means senior running back LJ Scott, who had somewhat of an up-and-down year last season, despite averaging 4.5 yards a carry, will look to improve on last season’s finish in which he ran for just under 900 yards in 201 attempts, while scoring eight times.

MSU’s receiving trio of senior Felton Davis III, junior Darrell Stewart Jr. and sophomore Cody White is considered among the top 5 receiving groups in the country and with good reason.

Davis was a second- and third-team All Big Ten performer last season after leading the team with 55 catches for 776 yards and nine scores. Stewart pulled down 50 balls for 501 yards and two TDs, while White hauled in 35 catches for 490 yards and four scores.

Stewart was also valuable in the run game, collecting 140 yards in 20 attempts.

“It's not hard to see LJ Scott all over the tape, especially at the end of the year. Their quarterback (Brian Lewerke) is extremely athletic and he can throw it on the run very well, especially to his left,’’ Wells said during his weekly presser “They have a very good receiving corps. They have the ability to high-point a ball and they've got speed. I keep hearing it's one of the best in the Big Ten.’’

“We have a lot of receivers that are very similar (to Michigan State's receivers), guys like Jalen Greene, Ron'quavion Tarver, Aaren Vaughns and Jordan Nathan,” he said. “We have some big bodies and we also have some very fast guys that emulate what Michigan State has on their receiving corps. The fact that we've seen that all camp, we've been competing all camp, that really prepares us for what we're going to see and what we're facing with Michigan State in their receiving corps.

“The run game is going to be very tough. That's just going to be something we're going to have to face every play and something we have to bring in consistently, is hats to the ball, strength in numbers, which we've rallied to the ball really well. We emphasized that in camp and that's what we're trying to make as our identity as a defensive unit. That's the best way to handle the running game for us."

Like Utah State, the Spartans also have an experienced offensive line led by 5th-year senior guard David Beedle, junior tackle Cole Chewins and junior center Tyler Higby. Chewins, who started all 13 games at left tackle last year, is listed as an either/or starter with sophomore Luke Campbell for this game. Campbell started 12 games at right tackle last year. Campbell can start at left tackle if Chewins isn’t available for some reason.

Utah State’s defense will be trying to stop a Spartan offense that held onto the ball for more than 35 minutes a game, while scoring 24.5 points a contest.

WHERE MSU CAN HURT UTAH STATE

The Aggies defense will be without linebacker Suli Tamaivena, who had a team-best 111 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, and two fumble recoveries. He is out with a hand injury.

Sophomore David Woodward will replace Tamiavena. Woodward saw his playing time increase late last season as a regular in the playing group. He had an interception at the goal line in the Arizona Bowl. Woodward is capable, but the Aggies will miss Tamaivena. Utah State’s overall depth in the front seven will take a hit without Tamiavena, making the Aggies susceptible to a wearing-down process if Michigan State begins having success hammering away with the run game against a team that ranked No. 115 in the nation last year in run defense.

Ferguson, a strong safety, added 90 stops with two tackles for loss and one sack. Ferguson also had one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Inside linebacker Chase Christiansen rounds out the trio after tallying 71 tackles, including four TFLs, along with one sack. Christiansen also led the Aggies with three forced fumbles last season

Oddly enough, despite surrendering 27 or more points a game in six of last season’s contests, the Aggies were strong in the takeaway department, forcing 29 turnovers (16 fumbles, 13 interceptions) in 2017. Those numbers ranked the defense second in the Mountain West and tied for sixth in the nation.

Unfortunately, two of the players that accounted for nine of those 13 picks are gone this season, thus leaving the Aggies with some challenges in their secondary.

“We did a tremendous job last year doing that. Ball searching. That's the goal again this year,’’ Wells said. “Hopefully, we'll get a little lucky and get some balls on the ground. That'll be a big key to winning each and every week, not just in this first game."

WHAT TO WATCH FOR:

MSU: The Spartans’ defense looked game-ready in the team’s jersey scrimmages so it will be interesting to see how long it takes the offense to click on Saturday night. That means Lewerke, Scott and MSU top three wideouts will need to make some big plays early on to establish confidence and take the heat off the defense in order to help MSU put the game away early.

UTAH STATE: Like any non-Power 5 conference school stepping into the hostile environment of ranked Power 5 conference team, the Aggies are going to have to find a way to keep it close for four quarters, something they were not able to do against Wisconsin last season. The biggest matchup of the game for USU will be its experienced offensive line against MSU’s defensive front. Meanwhile, Utah State’s ability to stop MSU’s running attack and balanced offense could prove difficult.