SpartanMag - GAME ON! Puck drops on 2020-21 season tonight vs ASU

East Lansing, Mich. - The Michigan State hockey team will begin the 2020-21 season this weekend with a stiff test. The Spartans will open at home against Arizona State, an NCAA Tournament participant last season, with a pair of 6 p.m. games on Thursday (BTN) and Friday at Munn Ice Arena. The Sun Devils, an independent team which is participating as an affiliate member of the Big Ten during the regular season this year - ASU won’t be eligible to participate in the Big Ten Tournament - will give MSU an early measuring stick. The Spartans flirted with a regular season Big Ten Championship last year, and improved to 15 wins on the year, but ran out of gas down the stretch, bowing out in the conference tournament with a pair of 3-0 losses to rival Michigan. “We talked about it a lot, let’s be playing meaningful games in February and we were (last year),’’ said fourth-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “So, one is the experience of going through it and that will stick with the guys and they’ll know it. And the other is we hit that bad spot. We got killed with the flu right before one weekend. You understand every game is important because you never know when something like that is going to happen and there’s never enough of a buffer. If you take that game in November it shows you can’t lay of the accelerator and that’s a big lesson for the guys. “You’ve got to play every game like it’s your last and every game like its the most important game. It’s a maturity thing from an individual standpoint, a team standpoint and most importantly from a program standpoint. We should be better for going through that.’’



WHAT’S AT STAKE?

At stake for the Spartans, a chance to see if the program is in a position to take that next step. Among the goals is earning an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since the 2011-12 season. MSU has increased its win total and point totals in each of Cole’s first three seasons. However, Cole has yet to have a season on the positive side of .500. Last year, Michigan State went 15-19-2 overall, and 11-11-2 in the Big Ten. "What we've tried to do is get a little better every year and I think we've been able to achieve that,'' Cole said. "One reason is that our depth has slowly improved. And I think that will be a factor this year.’’ Michigan State had just three wins and one tie in its last 12 games last year. Michigan State finished in sixth out of seven teams in the Big Ten last year, but just three points out of second place. An overtime loss to No. 9 Penn State at Munn Arena in late January served as a major difference-maker in the Big Ten standings. “We were, in my mind, a goal away from tying for the Big Ten Championship last year,” Cole said. “If we score in overtime against Penn State as opposed to them scoring against us - and that was a shot that bounced off of one of our guys and off another one of our guys right to their guy, that one goal would have put us in a tie for first place. We would have had three more and Penn State would have had three less. That’s how close it was. That’s how it’s going to be in the Big Ten. “If we score a little bit more per game this year, give up a little less, and improve year over year and I think we’ll be in a good position heading into the end of the season.” MSU will be depending on a solid group of veterans and 10 talented newcomers, which includes nine freshmen and one graduate transfer, Charlie Combs, who scored 36 goals in three seasons at Bemidji State. "Our young guys are going to contribute,'' Cole said. "I think (true freshman) Kristof Papp is going to do a fantastic job. He's fit in well and brings a skilled dynamic to his game that you like to have. (True freshman) A.J. Hodges will be an underrated player but after the first 10 games, he's not going to be hidden. He's going to play a lot for us.’’ Papp is a speedy 5-foot-11 center originally from Budapest, Hungary. He came to the U.S. at age 9, moved to Michigan at age 14 to play for Belle Tire and Honeybaked AAA youth organizations before starring at Des Moines of the USHL last year. Hodges is a 6-foot, 184-pound forward from Littleton, Colo. He ranked No. 2 in the USHL in scoring last year with 30 points for the Sioux City Musketeers. After losing top scorer Patrick Khodorenko, No. 1 goaltender John Lethemon captain Sam Saliba, stalwart defenseman Jerad Rosburg and speedy forward Logan Lambdin, the cupboard isn’t bare but MSU is going to need some upgraded performances from its returnees. "We lost Khodorenko, Saliba and Lambdin but the guys that are here, we feel they'll put more points on the board,'' Cole said. Three sophomores need to take their games up a notch. "Josh Nodler will have an expanded role and has the talent and attitude to do that,” Cole said, “and you look at (Nicolas) Müller and (Jagger) Joshua, those are two guys that can score goals and put up points.” Nodler (5-10, 193, Soph., Oak Park, Mich.) had three goals and five assists last year. Müller (6-0, 182, Soph., Arisdorf, Switzerland) had three goals and five assists last year as well. Jagger Joshua (6-2, 200, Soph., Dearborn, Mich.) had two goals and five assists as a rugged forward last year. “We were happy with their freshman year,” Cole said. “They pushed for a lot of minutes. Nodler got some power-play time, Joshua was really good on the penalty kill. Müller looks great. One guy to keep an eye on is Jagger Joshua. He's stronger, faster and more confident. “The sophomores are all going to put more points up on the board. Whether Nodler is going to break into the type of point producer we think he is going to be over four years, that’s certainly what we’re looking for. “Müller and Jagger those are two guys that are going to put some points up and score goals. AJ Hodges will contribute. Combs will take a big chunk of that as well.”

LEWANDOWSKI READY TO FIND OLD FORM?

Senior Mitchell Lewandowski (5-9, 178, Sr., Clarkston, Mich.) will need to take his goal-scoring prowess up a notch to replace the production lost caused by Khodorenko’s departure. Lewandowski had eight goals and 12 assists last year, posting his third straight season with 20 or more points. But that was a big drop in goal production for him after scoring 19 goals as a freshman and 16 as a sophomore. Lewandowski was Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018, and was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a freshman and sophomore, but not last year. “Mitch Lewandowski is going to have a good year,” Cole said. “I think he will end up with more points and goals than last year. He had surgery two summers ago and I think that hurt him off the start and sometimes that can get in your head a little bit and make you hold the stick a little tight. But he looks outstanding. He’s slashing. I don’t worry about Lewie’s scoring as long as he’s forechecking and jumping and he’s shown a ton of that so far.” While many may view MSU’s success last season as a combination of luck and other teams not taking the Spartans as serious as they should have because MSU was picked to finish last in the conference, Cole doesn’t see last season’s progress, especially in net, as a game of chance. Junior Drew DeRidder is expected to earn the No. 1 goalie spot as he competes with incoming freshman netminder Pierce Charleson. “I don’t like the term lucky in sports, especially with individual achievement.'' Cole said. “I give John Lethemon an unbelievable amount of credit last year. So if Pierce outplays Drew, he’ll be playing. If Drew outplays Pierce, he’ll be playing. Players decide ice time. So, we’ll see where we’re at in a week from now.’’ DeRidder made just four starts during the 2019-20 season after playing in 17 games as a freshman in 2018-19. He made the All-Big Ten Freshman team two seasons ago when he was the youngest goalie in Division I hockey. Now, DeRidder needs to get back on course toward the type of stardom that was expected of him after a strong freshman year.

CESANA LEADS BLUE LINERS

Last season, MSU benefited from a group effort that saw the Spartans get game-winning goals from 11 different players. MSU lost 43 percent of its scoring to graduation but returns two of its top three scorers from last season in Lewandowski (8-12-20) and junior defenseman Dennis Cesana (7-15-22) and will be looking for the same group production that served them well last season. Lewandowski and Cesana are preseason All-Big Ten picks and will need to play that way for MSU to take that next step. That next step will include strong team defense that saw MSU finish as the Big Ten leader in penalty kill percentage and faceoff win percentage. The Spartans also ranked second in goals against per game in conference play and total goals allowed. One area MSU will look to improve on this season is comeback wins. The Spartans had just four games won in 2019-20 when trailing in the third period. This season, MSU will be depending on the leadership and production of its senior captains - forward Tommy Apap, who had 12 points last season, and defenseman Tommy Miller. Cesana and Lewandowski will serve as assistant captains. "This year we want to take that next step. We want to be a winning team in the Big Ten,'' Apap said. "We don't want to just be in the conversation. What last year showed us is that we can be right there. Even one goal can separate you from sixth to seventh place, or first to seventh.’’ The Spartans should still be pretty strong on the blueline with Cesana, the team’s best offensive defenseman, and twins Cole and Christian Krygier, both juniors. "It's nice having four returning guys on the back end but (freshmen) Aiden Gallacher and Nash Nienhuis have showed us some stuff back there, and Powell Connor and Cal Dybicz, too,'' Cole said. "You have guys who can defend plus move the puck and get it to the forwards.'' Cole expects Cesana, Miller and the Krygiers to man four of the six defenseman pairings. The four freshmen will compete for the other two defenseman slots.



LINE COMBINATIONS

Nodler is emerging as a probable choice to center one of the top two lines. “He’ll have an expanded role,” Cole said. “He will have to be one of our top guys, and he has the capabilities and talent to do that. He’ll bump up.” Cole said Nodler has been working on a line with Combs and Hodges in practice. “They’ve looked real good,” Cole said. “That may or may not stay that way. We kind of like to have older guys and mix younger guys in.” Papp, the skilled freshman, has been centering the second line, often working with Lewandowski or Combs. “Kristof can really distribute the puck,” Cole said. “He has taken a lot of time at center. He has a different skill set than some of our guys in terms of his speed and his offensive creativity. He is good and dedicated defensively. If we can get him good enough and we can find him the ice time, he’s going to contribute. “Those two lines have given us some real good looks. There’s some skill and some hockey sense. Charlie and Lewie have been kind of flipping around a little bit (to different lines). Apap (6-1, 206, Sr., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) had seven goals and 12 points while being voted the team’s Most Improved Player last year. He’s expected to center the checking line as the No. 3 center. “His role is very well defined in terms of being very big and heavy in a checking type of situation, plus penalty kill, plus face-offs,” Cole said. “He had a great year last year, even offensively, I thought was very good. He’s added some things to his game.” Mitchell Mattson (6-4, 205, Jr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) emerged as an every-night player in the second half of the season last year, after spending the first half of the season on the scratch list. He played in 16 straight games at the end of the year, and finished with one assist. This is a player who was selected in the fifth round of the NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames in 2016 and has been working to develop into his frame. “He did a great job in the second half of the year for us at center,” Cole said. “He’s a big presence. Their line toward the end of last year was giving us some really good minutes. “I like how we are down the middle. I would say with those four right now, I would be real happy with our centermen.”

UNDERSTANDING THE SCHEDULE

Like all other Big Ten teams, Michigan State will play only conference games this year, plus four games against Big Ten affiliate Arizona State. Michigan State is scheduled to play 24 games. The first 10 games, which will be played prior to Christmas, have been announced by the Big Ten. MSU will play two-game home series against ASU, Minnesota (Dec. 3-4) and Wisconsin (Dec. 8-9). Michigan State will play two-game road series at Ohio State (Nov. 28-29) and Notre Dame (Dec. 19-20).

