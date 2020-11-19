SpartanMag - MSU vs. Maryland Game Canceled

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s hopes of recovering from two straight weeks of blowout losses this weekend was put on hold when the University of Maryland announced shortly after 10 a.m. that Saturday’s football game between the Spartans and Terrapins has been canceled.

Maryland’s team has been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak for two weeks. Last week’s game between Maryland and Ohio State was canceled. Today, Maryland announced that its head football coach Mike Locksley has tested positive for COVID-19.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said he spoke with Locksley in a lengthy telephone conversation on Monday. At that point, both coaches were hoping to play on Saturday. Michigan State practiced this week with the belief that a game would be played, but must now transition toward a scheduled game at home against Northwestern on Nov. 28 as its next chance to shake the effects of a 1-3 start and consecutive blowout losses to Iowa and Illinois.

Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.

Locksley is isolating at home.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in a statement. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.

“As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana (on Nov. 28) will begin immediately.”

Over the past seven days, 15 Maryland players have tested positive. There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period.

In each of Tucker’s past three press conferences, before games or after games, the Spartan head coach has thanked MSU’s trainers and doctors as part of his opening statement, for their work in helping keep the Spartans on the field.

“I want to thank our medical staff again and personnel.

“I want to thank our medical staff,” Tucker said. “They have done a great job of helping keep us safe and giving us the ability to continue to practice and play. Sally Nogle, Dr. (Jeff) Kovan and the entire medical staff has done an outstanding job in these very tough ties. I really appreciate them and want to acknowledge them.”

Overall, 16 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.

Also, No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette canceled its game against Central Arkansas on Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests. The university announced that 33 players are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who clinched the Sun Belt Conference West Division last weekend with a victory over South Alabama, did not practice Tuesday. They plan to resume normal operations Nov. 21 and are next scheduled to face Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 28.

It is unclear at this time how Michigan State will use its additional available practice time this week.

Michigan State has already conducted two full padded practices this week, going hard on Tuesday and Wednesday. A practice on Saturday, or a scrimmage, is a possibility as Tucker has valued each time his team has gotten a chance to block and tackle, regardless of the outcome.

"We need to play," he said after last weekend's loss to Indiana.

Tucker has yet to issue a statement on this weekend's cancellation.