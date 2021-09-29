Malik Hall, Gabe Brown eager to make impact as Izzo's new captains

East Lansing, Mich. - Merely making the NCAA Tournament was quite an accomplishment for Michigan State basketball last March. For a little while. Then came an overtime loss to UCLA in the First Four, after leading the Bruins by 14 points in the first half. And then came the sobering sight of seeing UCLA advance all the way to the Final Four. “There was a point when we got back from the tournament,” said junior forward Malik Hall, “and we were all sitting there and everybody was watching and we were like, ‘Damn, we should have been so much farther. These teams weren’t that much better than us.’” Hall and senior Gabe Brown were revealed as team captains on Tuesday. Hall and Brown have been captains in training for several months, dating back to the days immediately following the loss to UCLA. But it became official to the public this week as the Spartans conducted their first full team practice of the season on Tuesday. The Spartans will open practice to the public on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Breslin Center. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he wants Michigan State fans to come to campus early, watch the basketball practice and then go back and tailgate prior to the 7:30 p.m. football game against Western Kentucky. “I’m super excited (to see fans again),” Brown said. “It’s been what, a year and a half that we haven’t had fans, so I’m very excited to see that.” And he’s excited to get Michigan State back to being a threat to win championships, and not merely pleased to participate, as was the case last year when the Spartans finished 15-13 on the season and had to rally furiously just to make the field and maintain the nation’s second-longest streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. “I wanted to lead,” Brown said. “As soon as our season was over with, I wanted to get the ball rolling. It was a COVID year last year. It wasn’t a good year for us. This is a fresh restart and I wanted to be the person that can really lead this team to get to where we need to get to.” With Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman aging out of the program two years ago, and last year’s season riddled with separation and social distancing, Izzo called upon Brown and Hall to help rekindle the ways of past Michigan State teams. “The big thing Coach has harped on the whole off-season is culture,” Hall said, “trying to make sure everybody gets accustomed to the culture we had before last year, going way back to like Mateen and Draymond and that type of culture. He wants to make the captains and everybody adheres to that culture and getting accustomed to it and it’s been happening.” The last time fans saw Brown and Izzo on the same television screen, they were yelling at each other in the tunnel headed to the locker room at halftime of the UCLA game. Shortly after the team returned to East Lansing following that game, Izzo and Brown had no problem ironing things out. “We had a talk,” Brown said. But it wasn’t about the argument in Indianapolis. It was about charting the course for this season. “Coach relied on me right after the season,” Brown said. “He thought I would be the best candidate for it (to be a captain). After that, we just got the ball rolling.” No hard feelings? “At the end of the day, me and Coach are good,” Brown said. “Me and coach have a great relationship. We love each other at the end of the day. “It was nothing between us. We’re just going to keep moving forward.”

HELP FROM PAST LEADERS

Izzo called upon past captains, such as Draymond Green, to help shape the two new captains while current Spartan pros were on campus for Grind Week reunion workouts three weeks ago. “When me and Draymond talked, it was a long talk,” Brown said. “We talked about everything from when he was a freshman to when he left. He had back-and-forths with coach. All he said is that’s what Coach likes. Coach likes when you’re excited.” The presence of former Spartans like Green, Denzel Valentine, Bryn Forbes, Jaren Jackson, Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and others made an impact on the current Spartans. “As soon as we started working out, you could just feel a different kind of energy, the NBA guys and what they brought to the table,” Brown said. “The energy was different. Everybody went out and played harder and harder and showed what they could prove.” That’s the mode of operation Izzo wants the current Spartans to experience and feel. Izzo has been preaching it since April. “The main thing was that culture that Coach is talking about, going back to how it used to be,” Hall said. “It all went into attacking the summer, attacking the weights. That’s kind of why we approached it that way, along with losing early. “Structurally it was mostly the same stuff that we did in the summers before, but it was more the mentality that carried it to being different and everybody getting different results out of it because we looked at it so much differently.” In what ways? “Just holding people accountable, and being a dawg,” Hall said. “We’re called Spartan Dawgs and we weren’t acting like dawgs. Just getting that mentality back of attacking everything that we’re doing, and paying attention, being meticulous about everything that’s going on.” Hall and Brown were noticeably vocal during Tuesday’s practice. They each stopped practice at least once to call a huddle and spruce things up, or hammer things down. Hall barked a teammate on one occasion. Izzo nodded with approval. When scrimmaging became a little heated near the end of practice, Brown called a huddle and encouraged players to keep playing hard, but reminded everyone that they’re all teammates, working to get better. Teammates are listening to Hall and Brown. Their leadership blossomed during the summer. They had willing followers. “Every guy, they didn’t want to have the same year as last year,” Brown said. “So this off-season was very big. Mady (Sissoko) had an unbelievable year in the weight room. Marcus (Bingham) went from dead lifting 200 pounds to 650. Everybody just had a different approach.” Hall agrees. “We have definitely seen a lot of results,” Hall said. “Marcky (Bingham) got a lot stronger. A.J. (Hoggard) lost weight. Joey (Hauser) got a lot stronger. Mady got a lot stronger; I don’t know how that’s possible but he did. Julius (Marble) got stronger. Everybody put on muscle. I think it was a big thing, us having to have a whole summer and being able to work together.” Said Brown: “Last year, we were getting in the gym with two guys, maybe three guys, maybe once a day. We didn’t really have a time to really work and really practice, so this off-season was perfect.” Brown earned Izzo’s praise earlier in his career for being a player who “lived” in the gym. Brown took that to a higher level this summer. “My goal was to work out twice in the morning, go home and eat and sleep, come back, work out again, and come back later at night and work out again,” he said. “In the morning, I lift and work out. So I try to get in at least four or five times a day.”

RISE AND SHINE

Gabe Brown says he's still an energetic hype man for his teammates, but wants to hold them accountable to past standards. | Photo by Jim Comparoni