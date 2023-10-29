Following the contest, several Spartans were available in the locker room to discuss the game.

In an effort to provide financial resources to the relief efforts for the Maui wildfires, which devastated the area in August, all proceeds raised from Sunday's game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund .

In the second half, Michigan Sate found itself down by as many as 11 points. After another strong comeback attempt late in the second half, MSU would ultimately lose by a single point.

The Spartans lost to the Volunteers by a final score of 89-88 in a thrilling exhibition game at the Breslin Center. After falling behind 17-1 with 15:34 to play in the first half, and 30-12 with 10:11 left in the opening half, Michigan State had a furious comeback to cut the lead to just three points by halftime.

Sunday's contest between No. 9 Tennessee and No. 4 Michigan State men's basketball won't count in the record books, as it was a charity exhibition game, but if you ask head coach Tom Izzo , the atmosphere was similar to a NCAA Tournament game.

"We're not gonna hang our heads too much (after the exhibition loss), we're just gonna get better," junior guard Jaden Akins said after the exhibition loss.

For Akins, he understood that basketball is a game of a runs. When the Volunteers got off to a fast start, and the Spartans were down by 18 points in the first half, Michigan State wasn't going to give up that easily.

"It's just basketball," Akins said. "We started the game, they punched us in the mouth. We didn't want to just lay down and just for that to be it. It was a good crowd in there, so we tried our best to fight back in the game."

Akins discussed how much energy and effort it took for Michigan State to claw back into the game. The slow start for MSU affected the outcome of the game. Akins was proud of his teammates for battling back, but with the regular season quickly approaching, he knows that the Spartans can't make a habit out of falling behind early.

While the game doesn't count in terms of record this season, MSU will still use it as a learning experience.

"It takes a lot of adrenaline and energy to come back from 18 (points down)," Akins said. "We dug a big hole. If the game was just even to start off, I feel like we would have won. But it definitely takes a lot to get back into the position to be able to win.

"Nobody wants to be down that much. I feel like championship teams can't get down like that and expect to win games. So, we just have to learn from it."

Defensively, something that brought momentum back to the Spartans' side and helped put extra pressure on the Volunteers was the full-court press. Akins discussed how pressing helped turn things around for MSU during the game.

"It was good," Akins said about pressing Tennessee. "Just being able to put pressure on them, make them waste time on the shot clock, and try to get some turnovers. That kind of helped us get back in the game. So, it worked."

Akins finished the game with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting (40%), including hitting two of his four shots from 3-point range (50%). He also recorded a team-high six assists.