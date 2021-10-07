Friday Night Lights Rewind: Record night for MSU commit Henry

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver Roseville 74, Warren Woods-Tower 6 Tyrell Henry had an explosive game returning three punts for touchdowns tying the state record. The MSU commit also hauled in a fourth TD leading Roseville to a massive 68 point victory. Next Game: vs. Eastpointe | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3NldmlsbGUgV1IvREIgVHlyZWxsIEhlbnJ5IChNaWNoaWdhbiBT dGF0ZSBjb21taXQpIHRpZWQgdGhlIHN0YXRlIHJlY29yZCBmb3IgMyBwdW50 IHJldHVybiB0b3VjaGRvd25zIGluIGEgZ2FtZSB0aGlzIHBhc3Qgd2Vla2Vu ZCBhbmQgd2FzIHRoZSBIb21lY29taW5nIEtpbmchIDxicj48YnI+8J+RkSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWRHNUNBNXZEQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzVkRzVDQTV2REI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGhlIEQgWm9uZSAoQFRo ZURfWm9uZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVEX1pv bmUvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDQ4NTQ4MjI5NjA3ODMzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

2022 COMMITS

Katin Houser, Quarterback Mater Dei 42, St. John Bosco 21 The four-star Spartan commit had a solid game against No. 1 ranked Mater Dei in what many considered the high school game of the year. Houser scampered for a 2-yard touchdown and threw for a second touchdown on the night. Mater Dei pulled away in the second half handing Bosco their first loss of the season. Next Game: at JSerra Catholic | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHdoYXQgaGFwcGVucyB3aGVuIE5vLiAxIGZhY2VzIE5v LiAyLiBTdC4gSm9obiBCb3NjbyBhbnN3ZXJzLiA3LTcuIEthdGluIEhvdXNl ci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3o3ZXI4SHRuMWYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS96N2VyOEh0bjFmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGVyaWMgc29uZGhl aW1lciAoQGxhdHNvbmRoZWltZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vbGF0c29uZGhlaW1lci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0NDEzMzQ2Nzk1Mjc5NTY1 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27 Garber has now lost two of the last three games despite having a four-star talent in VanSumeren dominating the line of scrimmage. Alma knocked off Garber in a close-fought game that ended in an overtime. Garber looks to be strong playoff contenders going into week seven. Next Game: vs. Glenn | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22 MSU commit Jaden Mangham and Birmingham Groves suffered a tough loss Friday night versus Rochester. After a slow start and an ankle injury put a damper on the first few games, Mangham and Groves won their last two games against Birmingham Seaholm and Oak Park before losing Friday night. Next Game: at Adams | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27 With SpartanMag's Jason Killop in attendance, the newest MSU commit had himself a game against Clarkston. Tatum ran for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and capped off the victory with an interception in the endzone. Tatum also had a touchdown throw erased by a questionable penalty. Next Game: at Southfield A&T | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EaWxsb24gVGF0dW0gd2l0aCB0aGUgZmlyc3QgdG91Y2hkb3duIGlu IE9ULiAzNC0yNyBXZXN0IEJsb29tZmllbGQgbGVhZHMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFBNlVsSklLWmMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8xQTZVbEpJ S1pjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphc29uIEtpbGxvcCAoQFJpdmFsc0tpbGxv cCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNLaWxsb3Av c3RhdHVzLzE0NDQxMTU3NTg1ODIyNzIwMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Kristian Phillips, Guard Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6 Despite the loss in blowout fashion, Phillips continues week-after-week to show his physical ability, dominating opposing defensive linemen. Take a peek at his highlights below. The three-star MSU commit was tossing would-be defenders around like rag dolls. Next Game: vs. Cedar Grove | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard Desert Edge 59, Fairfax 6 Broscious and Desert Edge pushed their win total to four Friday night against Fairfax. Despite an early season overtime loss to Horizon, the future Michigan State lineman and his Desert Edge team look to be one of the best in all of Arizona. Next Game: at Cactus | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back Buford 58, Habersham Central 0 Buford's squad looks to have received the message from their staff loud and clear following their loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Buford and Malik Spencer shutout their last two opponents and the offense seems to be coming alive at the right time. Next Game: vs. Shiloh | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End Milton 55, Alpharetta 27 Michigan State tight end commit Jack Nickel had another productive game Friday night in a blowout win. The three-star prospect hauled in a 6-yard touchdown putting Milton up 14-7. Nickel also aided the Milton run attack with his blocking abilities. Milton running back Jordan McDonald ran for two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the night. Next Game: at Etowah | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Dearborn Fordson 35, Glenn 14 Coming off a tightly-contested matchup against Belleville that saw Fordson drop their first game of the season, Gates Jr. and his Fordson team bounced back with a three score victory over Glenn. Next Game: vs. Churchill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Quavian Carter, Linebacker Lee County 68, North Miami Beach 49 Lee County bounced back from their first loss of the year knocking North Miami Beach off in a high scoring showdown. Despite the score line, Lee County's defense was thrown into the fire Friday night when their offense turned the ball over a total of five times. Next Game: at Houston County | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle Arapahoe 35, Eaglecrest 14 Eaglecrest lost their fifth game of the season stretching their record to 1-5 with four games left in their season. Three-star offensive tackle and MSU commit Braden Miller continues to be one of the lone bright spots for Eaglecrest. Next Game: vs. Smoky Hill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 9:00pm EST

Michael Masunas, Tight End Hamilton 42, Perry 7 Hamilton is off to a hot start winning their first five games including a comeback win over Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Former MSU target Nicco Marchiol threw four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth Friday versus Perry. Next Game: at Chaparral | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End Park Center 35, SMB Wolfpack 14 Following a strong start to their season, SMB Wolfpack have dropped two games in a row. Despite the two losses, three-star defensive end Chase Carter has continued to impress along the defensive line racking up tackle for losses and sacks. Next Game: at Richfield | Friday, Oct. 8 | 6:00pm EST

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNiBUZmxzICgxc3QgaW4gdGhlIHN0YXRlKSwgNyBTYWNrcyAoIDJu ZCBpbiB0aGUgc3RhdGUpLCAzNCBUYWNrbGVzLiA1IEdhbWVz4oC877iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NNjhDZjgxS1F0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTTY4Q2Y4MUtRdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFzZSDigJxTaW1iYeKA nSBDYXJ0ZXIgKEBKaWdneUNkb3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSmlnZ3lDZG90L3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ1NzM4MDc1Njc4NTkzMDMwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7 Simply put, it was not Grand Haven's night. Their defense started out slow and allowed Grandville to score 28 unanswered points in the first half. Grand Haven and MSU commit Ashton Lepo couldn't get the offense going either. Grand Haven's lone touchdown came on a 14-yard run. Next Game: vs. Hudsonville | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver Riverview 35, Sarasota 0 Glover had a quiet night for Riverview as their run game was able to have their way against crosstown rivals Sarasota. Running back Jayden Birch accumulated three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter alone. MSU recently offered Glover's teammate Charles Lester III who hauled in a receiving touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Next Game: vs. Lakewood Ranch | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST