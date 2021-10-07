 SpartanMag - Friday Night Lights Rewind: Record night for MSU commit Henry
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 03:28:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Night Lights Rewind: Record night for MSU commit Henry

Noah Sprunger • SpartanMag
@rivalsnoah

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver

Roseville 74, Warren Woods-Tower 6

Tyrell Henry had an explosive game returning three punts for touchdowns tying the state record. The MSU commit also hauled in a fourth TD leading Roseville to a massive 68 point victory.

Next Game: vs. Eastpointe | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

2022 COMMITS

Katin Houser, Quarterback

Mater Dei 42, St. John Bosco 21

The four-star Spartan commit had a solid game against No. 1 ranked Mater Dei in what many considered the high school game of the year. Houser scampered for a 2-yard touchdown and threw for a second touchdown on the night. Mater Dei pulled away in the second half handing Bosco their first loss of the season.

Next Game: at JSerra Catholic | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle

Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27

Garber has now lost two of the last three games despite having a four-star talent in VanSumeren dominating the line of scrimmage. Alma knocked off Garber in a close-fought game that ended in an overtime. Garber looks to be strong playoff contenders going into week seven.

Next Game: vs. Glenn | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back

Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22

MSU commit Jaden Mangham and Birmingham Groves suffered a tough loss Friday night versus Rochester. After a slow start and an ankle injury put a damper on the first few games, Mangham and Groves won their last two games against Birmingham Seaholm and Oak Park before losing Friday night.

Next Game: at Adams | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back

West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27

With SpartanMag's Jason Killop in attendance, the newest MSU commit had himself a game against Clarkston. Tatum ran for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and capped off the victory with an interception in the endzone. Tatum also had a touchdown throw erased by a questionable penalty.

Next Game: at Southfield A&T | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Kristian Phillips, Guard

Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6

Despite the loss in blowout fashion, Phillips continues week-after-week to show his physical ability, dominating opposing defensive linemen. Take a peek at his highlights below. The three-star MSU commit was tossing would-be defenders around like rag dolls.

Next Game: vs. Cedar Grove | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard

Desert Edge 59, Fairfax 6

Broscious and Desert Edge pushed their win total to four Friday night against Fairfax. Despite an early season overtime loss to Horizon, the future Michigan State lineman and his Desert Edge team look to be one of the best in all of Arizona.

Next Game: at Cactus | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back

Buford 58, Habersham Central 0

Buford's squad looks to have received the message from their staff loud and clear following their loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Buford and Malik Spencer shutout their last two opponents and the offense seems to be coming alive at the right time.

Next Game: vs. Shiloh | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End

Milton 55, Alpharetta 27

Michigan State tight end commit Jack Nickel had another productive game Friday night in a blowout win. The three-star prospect hauled in a 6-yard touchdown putting Milton up 14-7. Nickel also aided the Milton run attack with his blocking abilities. Milton running back Jordan McDonald ran for two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the night.

Next Game: at Etowah | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver

Dearborn Fordson 35, Glenn 14

Coming off a tightly-contested matchup against Belleville that saw Fordson drop their first game of the season, Gates Jr. and his Fordson team bounced back with a three score victory over Glenn.

Next Game: vs. Churchill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Quavian Carter, Linebacker

Lee County 68, North Miami Beach 49

Lee County bounced back from their first loss of the year knocking North Miami Beach off in a high scoring showdown. Despite the score line, Lee County's defense was thrown into the fire Friday night when their offense turned the ball over a total of five times.

Next Game: at Houston County | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle

Arapahoe 35, Eaglecrest 14

Eaglecrest lost their fifth game of the season stretching their record to 1-5 with four games left in their season. Three-star offensive tackle and MSU commit Braden Miller continues to be one of the lone bright spots for Eaglecrest.

Next Game: vs. Smoky Hill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 9:00pm EST

Michael Masunas, Tight End

Hamilton 42, Perry 7

Hamilton is off to a hot start winning their first five games including a comeback win over Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Former MSU target Nicco Marchiol threw four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth Friday versus Perry.

Next Game: at Chaparral | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End

Park Center 35, SMB Wolfpack 14

Following a strong start to their season, SMB Wolfpack have dropped two games in a row. Despite the two losses, three-star defensive end Chase Carter has continued to impress along the defensive line racking up tackle for losses and sacks.

Next Game: at Richfield | Friday, Oct. 8 | 6:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle

Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7

Simply put, it was not Grand Haven's night. Their defense started out slow and allowed Grandville to score 28 unanswered points in the first half. Grand Haven and MSU commit Ashton Lepo couldn't get the offense going either. Grand Haven's lone touchdown came on a 14-yard run.

Next Game: vs. Hudsonville | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver

Riverview 35, Sarasota 0

Glover had a quiet night for Riverview as their run game was able to have their way against crosstown rivals Sarasota. Running back Jayden Birch accumulated three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter alone. MSU recently offered Glover's teammate Charles Lester III who hauled in a receiving touchdown in the 3rd quarter.

Next Game: vs. Lakewood Ranch | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker

Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

Michigan State's kicker commit had another solid night on kickoffs with 5 touchbacks and a sixth that pinned Sherman within their own 15 yard line. Stone did not attempt any field goals on the night.

Next Game: vs. Longview | Friday, Oct. 8 | 8:30pm EST

