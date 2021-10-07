Friday Night Lights Rewind: Record night for MSU commit Henry
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver
Roseville 74, Warren Woods-Tower 6
Tyrell Henry had an explosive game returning three punts for touchdowns tying the state record. The MSU commit also hauled in a fourth TD leading Roseville to a massive 68 point victory.
Next Game: vs. Eastpointe | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
2022 COMMITS
Katin Houser, Quarterback
Mater Dei 42, St. John Bosco 21
The four-star Spartan commit had a solid game against No. 1 ranked Mater Dei in what many considered the high school game of the year. Houser scampered for a 2-yard touchdown and threw for a second touchdown on the night. Mater Dei pulled away in the second half handing Bosco their first loss of the season.
Next Game: at JSerra Catholic | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST
Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle
Alma 28, Essexville Garber 27
Garber has now lost two of the last three games despite having a four-star talent in VanSumeren dominating the line of scrimmage. Alma knocked off Garber in a close-fought game that ended in an overtime. Garber looks to be strong playoff contenders going into week seven.
Next Game: vs. Glenn | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back
Rochester 32, Birmingham Groves 22
MSU commit Jaden Mangham and Birmingham Groves suffered a tough loss Friday night versus Rochester. After a slow start and an ankle injury put a damper on the first few games, Mangham and Groves won their last two games against Birmingham Seaholm and Oak Park before losing Friday night.
Next Game: at Adams | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back
West Bloomfield 34, Clarkston 27
With SpartanMag's Jason Killop in attendance, the newest MSU commit had himself a game against Clarkston. Tatum ran for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and capped off the victory with an interception in the endzone. Tatum also had a touchdown throw erased by a questionable penalty.
Next Game: at Southfield A&T | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
Kristian Phillips, Guard
Sandy Creek 49, Salem 6
Despite the loss in blowout fashion, Phillips continues week-after-week to show his physical ability, dominating opposing defensive linemen. Take a peek at his highlights below. The three-star MSU commit was tossing would-be defenders around like rag dolls.
Next Game: vs. Cedar Grove | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST
Gavin Broscious, Guard
Desert Edge 59, Fairfax 6
Broscious and Desert Edge pushed their win total to four Friday night against Fairfax. Despite an early season overtime loss to Horizon, the future Michigan State lineman and his Desert Edge team look to be one of the best in all of Arizona.
Next Game: at Cactus | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST
Malik Spencer, Defensive Back
Buford 58, Habersham Central 0
Buford's squad looks to have received the message from their staff loud and clear following their loss to Chaminade-Madonna. Buford and Malik Spencer shutout their last two opponents and the offense seems to be coming alive at the right time.
Next Game: vs. Shiloh | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST
Jack Nickel, Tight End
Milton 55, Alpharetta 27
Michigan State tight end commit Jack Nickel had another productive game Friday night in a blowout win. The three-star prospect hauled in a 6-yard touchdown putting Milton up 14-7. Nickel also aided the Milton run attack with his blocking abilities. Milton running back Jordan McDonald ran for two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the night.
Next Game: at Etowah | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:30pm EST
Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver
Dearborn Fordson 35, Glenn 14
Coming off a tightly-contested matchup against Belleville that saw Fordson drop their first game of the season, Gates Jr. and his Fordson team bounced back with a three score victory over Glenn.
Next Game: vs. Churchill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
Quavian Carter, Linebacker
Lee County 68, North Miami Beach 49
Lee County bounced back from their first loss of the year knocking North Miami Beach off in a high scoring showdown. Despite the score line, Lee County's defense was thrown into the fire Friday night when their offense turned the ball over a total of five times.
Next Game: at Houston County | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST
Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle
Arapahoe 35, Eaglecrest 14
Eaglecrest lost their fifth game of the season stretching their record to 1-5 with four games left in their season. Three-star offensive tackle and MSU commit Braden Miller continues to be one of the lone bright spots for Eaglecrest.
Next Game: vs. Smoky Hill | Friday, Oct. 8 | 9:00pm EST
Michael Masunas, Tight End
Hamilton 42, Perry 7
Hamilton is off to a hot start winning their first five games including a comeback win over Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Former MSU target Nicco Marchiol threw four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth Friday versus Perry.
Next Game: at Chaparral | Friday, Oct. 8 | 10:00pm EST
Chase Carter, Defensive End
Park Center 35, SMB Wolfpack 14
Following a strong start to their season, SMB Wolfpack have dropped two games in a row. Despite the two losses, three-star defensive end Chase Carter has continued to impress along the defensive line racking up tackle for losses and sacks.
Next Game: at Richfield | Friday, Oct. 8 | 6:00pm EST
Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle
Grandville 50, Grand Haven 7
Simply put, it was not Grand Haven's night. Their defense started out slow and allowed Grandville to score 28 unanswered points in the first half. Grand Haven and MSU commit Ashton Lepo couldn't get the offense going either. Grand Haven's lone touchdown came on a 14-yard run.
Next Game: vs. Hudsonville | Friday, Oct. 8 | 7:00pm EST
Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver
Riverview 35, Sarasota 0
Glover had a quiet night for Riverview as their run game was able to have their way against crosstown rivals Sarasota. Running back Jayden Birch accumulated three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter alone. MSU recently offered Glover's teammate Charles Lester III who hauled in a receiving touchdown in the 3rd quarter.
Next Game: vs. Lakewood Ranch | Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30pm EST
Jack Stone, Kicker
Highland Park 35, Sherman 17
Michigan State's kicker commit had another solid night on kickoffs with 5 touchbacks and a sixth that pinned Sherman within their own 15 yard line. Stone did not attempt any field goals on the night.
Next Game: vs. Longview | Friday, Oct. 8 | 8:30pm EST