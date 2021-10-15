Friday Night Lights Rewind: Gates Jr. still hot for Dearborn Fordson
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver
Last Week: Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Churchill 33
Gates Jr. helped Dearborn Fordson (6-1) jump out to a 35-7 lead over Livonia Churchill (6-1) during last Friday night's showdown. The three-star MSU commit finished with 5 catches for 166 yards and 2 touchdown catches. Despite a late comeback attempt, Gates Jr. and the Fordson Tractors held on for the win.
Next Game: at Dearborn | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
COMMITS
Katin Houser, Quarterback
Last Week: St. John Bosco 44, JSerra Catholic 7
St. John Bosco (6-1) bounced back after their tough loss against in-state rival Mater Dei by knocking off JSerra Catholic (3-4) under the lights Friday night. Houser went 8 for 10 on the night with 145 yards, and 1 touchdown to go along with an interception on a 50/50 ball as time ran out in the first half.
Season Stats: 60-of-94, 960 yards, 7 passing TDs, 2 INTs, and 3 rushing TDs.
Next Game: at Orange Lutheran | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST
Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle
Last Week: Essexville Garber 37, Glenn 0
The four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and his Essexville Garber (5-2) defense held Glenn (3-4) scoreless on the night. The MSU commit has been nearly impossible to stop for opposing offensive lines with this trend continuing last Friday night.
Season Stats: 44 tackles, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs
Next Game: at Frankenmuth | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back
Last Week: Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7
Mangham had some physical tackles on the night, but it wasn't enough to stop the potent Adams (6-0) offense as Groves’ playoff hopes took a hit. Birmingham Groves fell to 2-5.
Next Game: at Clarkston | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back
Last Week: West Bloomfield 56, Southfield A&T 27
The newly-minted Michigan State commit starred on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield (6-1) in its win over Southfield A&T (2-5). The four-star had an interception on defense.
Next Game: vs. North Farmington | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
Gavin Broscious, Guard
Last Week: Glendale Cactus 42, Desert Edge 14
Even with MSU commit Gavin Broscious leading the charge on the Desert Edge (4-2) offensive line, that wasn't enough to overcome Glendale Cactus (6-0), who is off to an undefeated start.
Next Game: at Ironwood | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST
Jack Nickel, Tight End
Last Week: Milton 54, Etowah 14
Nickel had three receptions in Milton's (6-1) win over Etowah (0-6) including two touchdowns on the night. Milton and Nickel look primed for a playoff run with a loaded roster.
Season Stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, and 3 TDs
Next Game: at Roswell | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST
Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver
Last Week: Roseville 35, Eastpointe 6
Roseville (7-0) is off to a hot start and continued its win streak Friday against Eastpointe (2-4). Henry added to his touchdown total with an electric punt return. The three-star MSU commit has been impressive on both sides of the ball.
Season Stats (through 5 weeks): 26 receptions, 424 yards, 3 TDs, and 4 INTs.
Next Game: at Port Huron | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle
Last Week: Smoky Hill 42, Eaglecrest 21
Eaglecrest (1-6) continued to have a disappointing year, losing to Smoky Hill (4-3) despite having a talented offensive line led by MSU commit Braden Miller. The three-star and his Eaglecrest teammates will look to bounce back, but face another challenging opponent in Grandview (5-2).
Next Game: vs. Grandview | Friday, October 15 | 9:00pm EST
Michael Masunas, Tight End
Last Week: Hamilton 35, Chaparral 32
The three-star MSU commit did not have the most productive night numbers-wise for Hamilton (6-0) in its win over Chaparral (4-2) Friday night. Masunas did have a good night blocking and was a menace in the run game for the Huskies.
Season Stats: 7 receptions, 125 yards, and 2 TDs
Next Game: vs. Desert Vista | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST
Chase Carter, Defensive End
Last Week: SMB Wolfpack 56, Richfield 35
Carter and his SMB Wolfpack (4-2) squad bounced back after two straight defeats knocking off Richfield (3-3). The MSU commit added another sack to his total bringing him to eight on the season. Carter also had 2 TFLs on night.
Season Stats: 40 tackles, 18 TFLs, and 8 sacks
Next Game: vs. Kennedy | Friday, October 15 | 8:00pm EST
Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle
Last Week: Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14
Grand Haven (3-4) struggled offensively against Hudsonville (4-3). Lepo, who grew to 6-foot-8 over the summer, continues to dominate up front, but Grand Haven has had trouble getting much else going.
Next Game: at East Kentwood | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST
Jack Stone, Kicker
Last Week: Highland Park 21, Longview 16
Jack Stone was responsible for two touchbacks on the night. His first kickoff was fumbled from the goal line out of bounds pinning Longview (5-2) within its own 5-yard line. Following a Highland Park (5-1) penalty, Stone was forced to kick from his own 25 which resulted in good coverage, taking the Longview returner down at the 31-yard line.
Next Game: at McKinney North | Friday, October 15 | 8:30pm EST