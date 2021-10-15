Friday Night Lights Rewind: Gates Jr. still hot for Dearborn Fordson

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Last Week: Dearborn Fordson 38, Livonia Churchill 33 Gates Jr. helped Dearborn Fordson (6-1) jump out to a 35-7 lead over Livonia Churchill (6-1) during last Friday night's showdown. The three-star MSU commit finished with 5 catches for 166 yards and 2 touchdown catches. Despite a late comeback attempt, Gates Jr. and the Fordson Tractors held on for the win. Next Game: at Dearborn | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST

COMMITS

Katin Houser, Quarterback Last Week: St. John Bosco 44, JSerra Catholic 7 St. John Bosco (6-1) bounced back after their tough loss against in-state rival Mater Dei by knocking off JSerra Catholic (3-4) under the lights Friday night. Houser went 8 for 10 on the night with 145 yards, and 1 touchdown to go along with an interception on a 50/50 ball as time ran out in the first half. Season Stats: 60-of-94, 960 yards, 7 passing TDs, 2 INTs, and 3 rushing TDs. Next Game: at Orange Lutheran | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle Last Week: Essexville Garber 37, Glenn 0 The four-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and his Essexville Garber (5-2) defense held Glenn (3-4) scoreless on the night. The MSU commit has been nearly impossible to stop for opposing offensive lines with this trend continuing last Friday night. Season Stats: 44 tackles, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs Next Game: at Frankenmuth | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST

Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back Last Week: Rochester Adams 24, Birmingham Groves 7 Mangham had some physical tackles on the night, but it wasn't enough to stop the potent Adams (6-0) offense as Groves’ playoff hopes took a hit. Birmingham Groves fell to 2-5. Next Game: at Clarkston | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back Last Week: West Bloomfield 56, Southfield A&T 27 The newly-minted Michigan State commit starred on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield (6-1) in its win over Southfield A&T (2-5). The four-star had an interception on defense. Next Game: vs. North Farmington | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard Last Week: Glendale Cactus 42, Desert Edge 14 Even with MSU commit Gavin Broscious leading the charge on the Desert Edge (4-2) offensive line, that wasn't enough to overcome Glendale Cactus (6-0), who is off to an undefeated start. Next Game: at Ironwood | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End Last Week: Milton 54, Etowah 14 Nickel had three receptions in Milton's (6-1) win over Etowah (0-6) including two touchdowns on the night. Milton and Nickel look primed for a playoff run with a loaded roster. Season Stats: 20 receptions, 203 yards, and 3 TDs Next Game: at Roswell | Friday, October 22 | 7:30pm EST



Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver Last Week: Roseville 35, Eastpointe 6 Roseville (7-0) is off to a hot start and continued its win streak Friday against Eastpointe (2-4). Henry added to his touchdown total with an electric punt return. The three-star MSU commit has been impressive on both sides of the ball. Season Stats (through 5 weeks): 26 receptions, 424 yards, 3 TDs, and 4 INTs. Next Game: at Port Huron | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle Last Week: Smoky Hill 42, Eaglecrest 21 Eaglecrest (1-6) continued to have a disappointing year, losing to Smoky Hill (4-3) despite having a talented offensive line led by MSU commit Braden Miller. The three-star and his Eaglecrest teammates will look to bounce back, but face another challenging opponent in Grandview (5-2). Next Game: vs. Grandview | Friday, October 15 | 9:00pm EST

Michael Masunas, Tight End Last Week: Hamilton 35, Chaparral 32 The three-star MSU commit did not have the most productive night numbers-wise for Hamilton (6-0) in its win over Chaparral (4-2) Friday night. Masunas did have a good night blocking and was a menace in the run game for the Huskies. Season Stats: 7 receptions, 125 yards, and 2 TDs Next Game: vs. Desert Vista | Friday, October 15 | 10:00pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End Last Week: SMB Wolfpack 56, Richfield 35 Carter and his SMB Wolfpack (4-2) squad bounced back after two straight defeats knocking off Richfield (3-3). The MSU commit added another sack to his total bringing him to eight on the season. Carter also had 2 TFLs on night. Season Stats: 40 tackles, 18 TFLs, and 8 sacks Next Game: vs. Kennedy | Friday, October 15 | 8:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle Last Week: Hudsonville 49, Grand Haven 14 Grand Haven (3-4) struggled offensively against Hudsonville (4-3). Lepo, who grew to 6-foot-8 over the summer, continues to dominate up front, but Grand Haven has had trouble getting much else going. Next Game: at East Kentwood | Friday, October 15 | 7:00pm EST