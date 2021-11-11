Friday Night Lights: Michigan State commits heating up in MHSAA Playoffs

2022 COMMITS

Dillon Tatum, Defensive Back West Bloomfield 35, Catholic Central 21 MSU commit Dillon Tatum ran wild last Friday night, leading West Bloomfield to a playoff victory over Catholic Central. The four-star athlete rushed for three touchdowns and was nearly impossible to tackle on the night. Tatum wants to play defense at the college level, but at the high school level he continues to show much more effectiveness as a skill player on the offensive side of the ball. Next Game: Division 1 Regional Final vs. Rochester Adams (11-0) | Friday, November 12 | 7:00pm EST

Gavin Broscious, Guard Desert Edge 21, Millennium 7 Next Game: at Verrado (7-2) | Friday, November 12 | 10:00pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back Buford 42, Dacula 7 Next Game: vs. Kell (6-4) | Saturday, November 13 | 7:30pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End Milton 42, Cherokee 14 Nickel added to his season totals Friday night, helping Milton win its final regular season game of the year. Nickel caught four passes for 41 yards and continued to lead the way for Milton running back Jordan McDonald. Season Stats: 28 receptions, 261 yards, and 5 TDs Next Game: vs. Duluth (5-5) | Friday, November 12 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Dearborn Fordson 34, Woodhaven 14 Next Game: Regional Final vs. Belleville (10-1) | Friday, November 12 | 6:00pm EST Belleville's roster includes four-star DB and former Kentucky commitment Jeremiah Caldwell, Arkansas safety commitment Myles Rower, and three-star cornerback Deshaun Lee. Gates will get stiff competition from Belleville’s talent, but Gates has been excellent against all-comers to this point in the season. Gates and Tatum could potentially meet up with one another in the Division 1 State Championship Game, if West Bloomfield and Dearborn Fordson continue to win.

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver Roseville 41, Port Huron 2 Tyrell Henry and the potent Roseville offense continued their dominance last Friday night with a playoff win over Port Huron. The three-star MSU commit caught 7 passes for 167 yards and added 2 touchdowns. Roseville has outscored its two playoff opponents, Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse and Port Huron Northern 68-2. Now comes a proud De La Salle program which boasts playoff wins against Detroit Jesuit (44-0) and Grosse Pointe South (35-20). Next Game: Division 2 Regional Final vs. Warren De La Salle (10-0) | Friday, November 12 |

Michael Masunas, Tight End Hamilton 58, Higley 17 Season Stats: 15 receptions, 245 yards, and 2 TDs Next Game: vs. Chandler (9-0) | Friday, November 12 | 10:00pm EST

Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ) Knoxville West 61, Morristown-Hamblen West 7 Next Game: vs. David Crockett (7-4) | Friday, November 12 | 8:00pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End Academy of Holy Angels 42, SMB Wolfpack 6 Season Stats: 66 tackles, 27 TFLs, and 13 sacks Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver Riverview 21, Charlotte 14 Riverview continued to use Glover as weapon against Charlotte, attempting to get him the ball in open space many different ways. Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, the three-star wide receiver returned a Charlotte punt for a score. Season Stats: 32 receptions, 387 yards, and 5 TDs Next Game: vs. Steinbrenner (7-3) | Friday, November 12 | 7:30pm EST

Ade Willie, Cornerback IMG Academy 49, Clarkson North 0 Next Game: St. Frances Academy (7-1) | Friday, November 19 | 7:00pm

James Schott, Defensive End Center Grove 41, Columbus North 7 Michigan State's latest commitment is a dominant force off the edge for the top-ranked team in the state of Indiana. Next Game: at Lawrence North (7-3) | Friday, November 12 | 7:00pm EST

