Friday Night Lights: Nickel, Schott move on in Georgia, Indiana playoffs
2022 COMMITS
Katin Houser, Quarterback
St. John Bosco 63, Los Alamitos 38
The future Michigan State quarterback had a quiet, yet steady night for his Bosco team last week. The four-star completed 5 of his 7 passes for 42 yards, but ran in a touchdown bringing his rushing touchdown total to five on the season.
Season Stats: 92/142, 1408 yards, 17 TDs (5 rushing), and 2 INTs
Next Game: vs. Servite (9-2) | Friday, November 19 | 10:00pm EST
Dillon Tatum, Athlete
Adams 14, West Bloomfield 13
Despite the loss, Tatum was essentially the West Bloomfield offense against the well-coached and fundamentally-sound Adams' defense. The four-star athlete rushed for both of the West Bloomfield scores on the night, breaking tackles near the line of scrimmage on both. Tatum also had a few long runs called back for penalties.
Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs
Gavin Broscious, Guard
Desert Edge 28, Verrado 6
Next Game: vs. Canyon View (7-3) | Friday, November 19 | 10:00pm EST
Malik Spencer, Defensive Back
Buford 38, Kell 14
Next Game: vs. Lovejoy (5-5) | Friday, November 19 | TBA
Jack Nickel, Tight End
Milton 45, Duluth 14
The three-star MSU tight end commit continued his stellar senior season for Milton during its first round matchup against Duluth last week. Nickel hauled in an 80-yard touchdown, showing off some athleticism in the open field. Nickel will look to figure into MSU's playing group early on in his college career.
Season Stats: 30 receptions, 349 yards, and 6 TDs
Next Game: vs. Marietta (7-4) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST
Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver
Belleville 12, Dearborn Fordson 7
Antonio Gates Jr. was held in check by the talented Belleville defense during Saturday's defensive showdown between the two schools. Belleville is set to face Sterling Heights (MI) Stevenson in the next round.
Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs
Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver
De La Salle 45, Roseville 14
Tyrell Henry and his Roseville team were eliminated from the MHSAA playoffs Friday night. Undefeated De La Salle, lead by the Princeton commit Will Beesley, younger brother of current Spartan Drew Beesley, will move on to face Franklin (MI) High School.
Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs
Quavian Carter, Linebacker
Lee County 59, Grovetown 12
Next Game: vs. Cambridge (9-1) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST
Michael Masunas, Tight End
Hamilton 21, Chandler 14
Season Stats: 15 receptions, 245 yards, and 2 TDs
Next Game: vs. American Leadership Academy (9-1) | Friday, November 26 | 10:00pm EST
Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver
Riverview 31, Steinbrenner 7
Next Game: at Venice (10-1) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST
Jack Stone, Kicker
Highland Park 45, New Caney 13
Next Game: vs. Wakeland (8-2) | Friday, November 19 | 8:00pm EST
James Schott, Defensive End
Center Grove 29, Lawrence North 19
The newest Michigan State commit helped lead No. 1-ranked Center Grove over fellow Indiana-power Lawrence North last week. Opposite his four-star teammate, 2022 defensive end Caden Curry, the duo provided near-constant pass rush giving the Lawrence North quarterback little time in the pocket.
Next Game: vs. Ben Davis (7-5) | Friday, November 19 | 7:00pm EST