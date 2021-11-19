Friday Night Lights: Nickel, Schott move on in Georgia, Indiana playoffs

2022 COMMITS

Katin Houser, Quarterback St. John Bosco 63, Los Alamitos 38 The future Michigan State quarterback had a quiet, yet steady night for his Bosco team last week. The four-star completed 5 of his 7 passes for 42 yards, but ran in a touchdown bringing his rushing touchdown total to five on the season. Season Stats: 92/142, 1408 yards, 17 TDs (5 rushing), and 2 INTs Next Game: vs. Servite (9-2) | Friday, November 19 | 10:00pm EST

Dillon Tatum, Athlete Adams 14, West Bloomfield 13 Despite the loss, Tatum was essentially the West Bloomfield offense against the well-coached and fundamentally-sound Adams' defense. The four-star athlete rushed for both of the West Bloomfield scores on the night, breaking tackles near the line of scrimmage on both. Tatum also had a few long runs called back for penalties. Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs

Gavin Broscious, Guard Desert Edge 28, Verrado 6 Next Game: vs. Canyon View (7-3) | Friday, November 19 | 10:00pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back Buford 38, Kell 14 Next Game: vs. Lovejoy (5-5) | Friday, November 19 | TBA

Jack Nickel, Tight End Milton 45, Duluth 14 The three-star MSU tight end commit continued his stellar senior season for Milton during its first round matchup against Duluth last week. Nickel hauled in an 80-yard touchdown, showing off some athleticism in the open field. Nickel will look to figure into MSU's playing group early on in his college career. Season Stats: 30 receptions, 349 yards, and 6 TDs Next Game: vs. Marietta (7-4) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Belleville 12, Dearborn Fordson 7 Antonio Gates Jr. was held in check by the talented Belleville defense during Saturday's defensive showdown between the two schools. Belleville is set to face Sterling Heights (MI) Stevenson in the next round. Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver De La Salle 45, Roseville 14 Tyrell Henry and his Roseville team were eliminated from the MHSAA playoffs Friday night. Undefeated De La Salle, lead by the Princeton commit Will Beesley, younger brother of current Spartan Drew Beesley, will move on to face Franklin (MI) High School. Next Game: Eliminated from playoffs

Quavian Carter, Linebacker Lee County 59, Grovetown 12 Next Game: vs. Cambridge (9-1) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST



Michael Masunas, Tight End Hamilton 21, Chandler 14 Season Stats: 15 receptions, 245 yards, and 2 TDs Next Game: vs. American Leadership Academy (9-1) | Friday, November 26 | 10:00pm EST

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver Riverview 31, Steinbrenner 7 Next Game: at Venice (10-1) | Friday, November 19 | 7:30pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker Highland Park 45, New Caney 13 Next Game: vs. Wakeland (8-2) | Friday, November 19 | 8:00pm EST