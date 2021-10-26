Friday Night Lights: Glover stakes claim in top performers

TOP PERFORMERS

Katin Houser, Quarterback St. John Bosco 41, Santa Margarita 16 Houser and St. John Bosco cruised to a win Friday night over Santa Margarita behind three touchdowns from 2022 running back Rayshon Luke. The four-star MSU quarterback commit added two touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for the other. Houser finished the night completing 7 of his 12 attempts for 88 yards. Season Stats: 80/124, 1237 yards, 15 TDs (4 rushing), and 2 INTs Next Game: vs. Servite (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End Milton 44, Roswell 34 Milton and MSU commit Jack Nickel took down rival Roswell on Friday night stretching their win total to seven wins. Nickel led the charge on offense, blocking for UCF commit Jordan McDonald. The three-star tight end also caught a touchdown pass slipping out behind the defense on the goal line. Roswell and Milton were both undefeated in Georgia Class 7A Region 5 competition prior to Milton's win. Milton is now the lone unbeaten team in Region 5. Milton improved to 7-1 overall, having won six straight games. Milton's lone loss to North Cobb in Week 2 was a non-regional game. Season Stats: 23 receptions, 210 yards, and 4 TDs Next Game: vs. Woodstock (0-8) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End PAHCAMCAWL 13, SMB Wolfpack 7 Carter delivered another stat-stuffing performance at defensive end for SMB Wolfpack. In a closely contested loss last weekend, Carter totaled 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, and added another sack to his double-digit season total. Carter and SMB will find out their first round playoff opponent later this week. Season Stats: 57 tackles, 26 TFLs, and 11 sacks Next Game: Playoffs/TBD

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver Riverview 49, Gulf Coast 6 Jaron Glover provided the spark on offense and special teams for Riverview (FL) High in a lopsided win over Gulf Coast. The three-star Michigan State commit found the end zone a total of three times in the game. Glover returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score and weaved through the Gulf Coast defense to turn a pair of short passes into touchdowns. The schedule gets tougher this weekend with a match-up against powerhouse Venice. Next Game: at Venice (7-1) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

2022 COMMITS

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle Croswell-Lexington 38, Essexville Garber 0 VanSumeren did not play in this game. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of a rivalry game against Frankenmuth one earlier. It is unclear whether VanSumeren will play in Garber's playoff game on Friday. Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs Next Game: vs. Swan Valley (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back Stevenson 24, Birmingham Groves 23 Next Game: Did not make playoffs

Dillon Tatum, Athlete West Bloomfield 42, Eisenhower 24 Season Stats: Tatum has 881 yards rushing and 16 TD's on offense, and 44 tackles with three Int's on defense. Next Game: vs. Novi (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Kristian Phillips, Guard Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Salem 6 Next Game: vs. Westminster (3-5) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back Buford 56, Lanier 0 Next Game: at Winder-Barrow (4-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver Dearborn Fordson 28, Howell 13 Next Game: at Cass Tech (7-3) | Monday, November 1 | 7:00pm EST

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver Dakota 34, Roseville 7 Next Game: at L'Anse Creuse (6-3) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST



Quavian Carter, Linebacker Lee County 41, Northside 7 Next Game: at Valdosta (4-5) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14 Next Game: vs. Cherokee Trail (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 9:00pm EST

Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ) Maryville 35, Knoxville West 7 Next Game: vs. Knoxville Central (6-2) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle Rockford 28, Grand Haven 6 Next Game: Did not make playoffs

Ade Willie, Cornerback IMG Academy 49, East St. Louis 8 Next Game: at Auburn (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker Highland Park 42, Tyler 14 Next Game: at West Mesquite (2-6) | Friday, October 29 | 8:30pm EST

2023 COMMITS