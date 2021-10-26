 SpartanMag - Friday Night Lights: Glover stakes claim in top performers
Friday Night Lights: Glover stakes claim in top performers

Noah Sprunger • SpartanMag
Staff
@rivalsnoah

TOP PERFORMERS

Katin Houser, Quarterback

St. John Bosco 41, Santa Margarita 16

Houser and St. John Bosco cruised to a win Friday night over Santa Margarita behind three touchdowns from 2022 running back Rayshon Luke. The four-star MSU quarterback commit added two touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for the other. Houser finished the night completing 7 of his 12 attempts for 88 yards.

Season Stats: 80/124, 1237 yards, 15 TDs (4 rushing), and 2 INTs

Next Game: vs. Servite (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST

Jack Nickel, Tight End

Milton 44, Roswell 34

Milton and MSU commit Jack Nickel took down rival Roswell on Friday night stretching their win total to seven wins. Nickel led the charge on offense, blocking for UCF commit Jordan McDonald. The three-star tight end also caught a touchdown pass slipping out behind the defense on the goal line.

Roswell and Milton were both undefeated in Georgia Class 7A Region 5 competition prior to Milton's win. Milton is now the lone unbeaten team in Region 5. Milton improved to 7-1 overall, having won six straight games. Milton's lone loss to North Cobb in Week 2 was a non-regional game.

Season Stats: 23 receptions, 210 yards, and 4 TDs

Next Game: vs. Woodstock (0-8) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Chase Carter, Defensive End

PAHCAMCAWL 13, SMB Wolfpack 7

Carter delivered another stat-stuffing performance at defensive end for SMB Wolfpack. In a closely contested loss last weekend, Carter totaled 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, and added another sack to his double-digit season total. Carter and SMB will find out their first round playoff opponent later this week.

Season Stats: 57 tackles, 26 TFLs, and 11 sacks

Next Game: Playoffs/TBD

Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver

Riverview 49, Gulf Coast 6

Jaron Glover provided the spark on offense and special teams for Riverview (FL) High in a lopsided win over Gulf Coast. The three-star Michigan State commit found the end zone a total of three times in the game. Glover returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score and weaved through the Gulf Coast defense to turn a pair of short passes into touchdowns. The schedule gets tougher this weekend with a match-up against powerhouse Venice.

Next Game: at Venice (7-1) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

2022 COMMITS

Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle

Croswell-Lexington 38, Essexville Garber 0

VanSumeren did not play in this game. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of a rivalry game against Frankenmuth one earlier. It is unclear whether VanSumeren will play in Garber's playoff game on Friday.

Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs

Next Game: vs. Swan Valley (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back

Stevenson 24, Birmingham Groves 23

Next Game: Did not make playoffs

Dillon Tatum, Athlete

West Bloomfield 42, Eisenhower 24

Season Stats: Tatum has 881 yards rushing and 16 TD's on offense, and 44 tackles with three Int's on defense.

Next Game: vs. Novi (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Kristian Phillips, Guard

Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Salem 6

Next Game: vs. Westminster (3-5) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Malik Spencer, Defensive Back

Buford 56, Lanier 0

Next Game: at Winder-Barrow (4-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST

Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver

Dearborn Fordson 28, Howell 13

Next Game: at Cass Tech (7-3) | Monday, November 1 | 7:00pm EST

Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver

Dakota 34, Roseville 7

Next Game: at L'Anse Creuse (6-3) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST


Quavian Carter, Linebacker

Lee County 41, Northside 7

Next Game: at Valdosta (4-5) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST

Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle

Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14

Next Game: vs. Cherokee Trail (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 9:00pm EST

Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ)

Maryville 35, Knoxville West 7

Next Game: vs. Knoxville Central (6-2) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle

Rockford 28, Grand Haven 6

Next Game: Did not make playoffs

Ade Willie, Cornerback

IMG Academy 49, East St. Louis 8

Next Game: at Auburn (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST

Jack Stone, Kicker

Highland Park 42, Tyler 14

Next Game: at West Mesquite (2-6) | Friday, October 29 | 8:30pm EST

2023 COMMITS

Brennan Parachek, Tight End (INJ)

Chelsea 41, Dexter 20

Next Game: at Lakeview (6-3) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST

