Friday Night Lights: Glover stakes claim in top performers
TOP PERFORMERS
Katin Houser, Quarterback
St. John Bosco 41, Santa Margarita 16
Houser and St. John Bosco cruised to a win Friday night over Santa Margarita behind three touchdowns from 2022 running back Rayshon Luke. The four-star MSU quarterback commit added two touchdowns, throwing for one and rushing for the other. Houser finished the night completing 7 of his 12 attempts for 88 yards.
Season Stats: 80/124, 1237 yards, 15 TDs (4 rushing), and 2 INTs
Next Game: vs. Servite (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 10:00pm EST
Jack Nickel, Tight End
Milton 44, Roswell 34
Milton and MSU commit Jack Nickel took down rival Roswell on Friday night stretching their win total to seven wins. Nickel led the charge on offense, blocking for UCF commit Jordan McDonald. The three-star tight end also caught a touchdown pass slipping out behind the defense on the goal line.
Roswell and Milton were both undefeated in Georgia Class 7A Region 5 competition prior to Milton's win. Milton is now the lone unbeaten team in Region 5. Milton improved to 7-1 overall, having won six straight games. Milton's lone loss to North Cobb in Week 2 was a non-regional game.
Season Stats: 23 receptions, 210 yards, and 4 TDs
Next Game: vs. Woodstock (0-8) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST
Chase Carter, Defensive End
PAHCAMCAWL 13, SMB Wolfpack 7
Carter delivered another stat-stuffing performance at defensive end for SMB Wolfpack. In a closely contested loss last weekend, Carter totaled 10 tackles, 4 TFLs, and added another sack to his double-digit season total. Carter and SMB will find out their first round playoff opponent later this week.
Season Stats: 57 tackles, 26 TFLs, and 11 sacks
Next Game: Playoffs/TBD
Jaron Glover, Wide Receiver
Riverview 49, Gulf Coast 6
Jaron Glover provided the spark on offense and special teams for Riverview (FL) High in a lopsided win over Gulf Coast. The three-star Michigan State commit found the end zone a total of three times in the game. Glover returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score and weaved through the Gulf Coast defense to turn a pair of short passes into touchdowns. The schedule gets tougher this weekend with a match-up against powerhouse Venice.
Next Game: at Venice (7-1) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST
2022 COMMITS
Alex VanSumeren, Defensive Tackle
Croswell-Lexington 38, Essexville Garber 0
VanSumeren did not play in this game. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of a rivalry game against Frankenmuth one earlier. It is unclear whether VanSumeren will play in Garber's playoff game on Friday.
Season Stats: 46 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6 sacks, and 2 rushing TDs
Next Game: vs. Swan Valley (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST
Jaden Mangham, Defensive Back
Stevenson 24, Birmingham Groves 23
Next Game: Did not make playoffs
Dillon Tatum, Athlete
West Bloomfield 42, Eisenhower 24
Season Stats: Tatum has 881 yards rushing and 16 TD's on offense, and 44 tackles with three Int's on defense.
Next Game: vs. Novi (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST
Kristian Phillips, Guard
Greater Atlanta Christian 23, Salem 6
Next Game: vs. Westminster (3-5) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST
Malik Spencer, Defensive Back
Buford 56, Lanier 0
Next Game: at Winder-Barrow (4-4) | Friday, October 29 | 7:30pm EST
Antonio Gates Jr., Wide Receiver
Dearborn Fordson 28, Howell 13
Next Game: at Cass Tech (7-3) | Monday, November 1 | 7:00pm EST
Tyrell Henry, Wide Receiver
Dakota 34, Roseville 7
Next Game: at L'Anse Creuse (6-3) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST
Quavian Carter, Linebacker
Lee County 41, Northside 7
Next Game: at Valdosta (4-5) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST
Braden Miller, Offensive Tackle
Cherry Creek 41, Eaglecrest 14
Next Game: vs. Cherokee Trail (5-4) | Friday, October 29 | 9:00pm EST
Shannon Blair, Defensive Back (INJ)
Maryville 35, Knoxville West 7
Next Game: vs. Knoxville Central (6-2) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST
Ashton Lepo, Offensive Tackle
Rockford 28, Grand Haven 6
Next Game: Did not make playoffs
Ade Willie, Cornerback
IMG Academy 49, East St. Louis 8
Next Game: at Auburn (8-1) | Friday, October 29 | 8:00pm EST
Jack Stone, Kicker
Highland Park 42, Tyler 14
Next Game: at West Mesquite (2-6) | Friday, October 29 | 8:30pm EST
2023 COMMITS
Brennan Parachek, Tight End (INJ)
Chelsea 41, Dexter 20
Next Game: at Lakeview (6-3) | Friday, October 29 | 7:00pm EST