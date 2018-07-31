EAST LANSING - Michigan State is set to open August camp this week with 15 scholarship freshmen donning Spartan helmets for the first time, joining six freshmen who enrolled in January and participated in spring practice.

Michigan State, which went 10-3 last year and finished the season ranked No. 15 in the nation, is expected to be a Top 15 team when the major polls are released in mid-to-late August.

Michigan State, returning heavy doses of talent and proven players, might not need a lot of help from true freshmen in 2018, but some will certainly step to the fore and earn roles.

True freshman defensive back Xavier Henderson will begin August camp as the first-string nickel back, playing in the slot area in passing situations when the Spartans go with five defensive backs. Henderson gained first-string status in that role during spring practice.

Incoming freshmen who will make their Michigan State practice debuts this week include:

* WR Jalen Nailor (6-0, 187, Las Vegas).

* RB La’Darius Jefferson (6-1, 223, Muskegon)

* OL Jacob Isaia (6-3, 286, Las Vegas)

* OL James Ohonba (6-4, 341, Stockbridge, Ga.)

* RB Elijah Collins (6-0, 205, Detroit)

* LB Chase Kline (6-4, 232, Chardon, Ohio)

* DE Parks Gissinger (6-2, 224, Los Angeles)

* DE Zachary Slade (6-4, 247, Lewis Center, Ohio)

* DT Jacob Slade (6-3, 266, Lewis Center, Ohio)

* DB Davion Williams (6-0, 179, Belleville, Mich.)

* LB Jeslord Boateng (6-1, 210, Dublin, Ohio)

* DB Michael Dowell (6-1, 206, North Ridgeville, Ohio)

* DB Chris Jackson (6-0, 190, Marietta, Ga.)

* TE Trenton Gillison (6-4, 250, Pickerington, Ohio)

* DT Deshaun Mallory (6-1, 331, Bolingbrook, Ill.)

Those players will join freshmen who enrolled in January, including Henderson, CB Kalon Gervin, WR Javez Alexander, OL Dimitri Douglas, LB Edward Warinner and QB Theo Day.

All freshmen have been working out with the team through most of July. Some have made an impression.

“I think Jalen Nailor could be a good guy,” said junior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “He’s looked good from what I’ve seen so far. He’s very quick. Trent Gillison has very good hands. As long as he can grasp the offense I think he could be a big guy for us.”